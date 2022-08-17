Drug reduces asthma attacks in some children, UW researchers find

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin researchers found a drug that reduces asthma attacks in children living in low-income urban neighborhoods, according to a study published in The Lancet.

Researchers at UW’s School of Medicine and Public Health led by Dr. Daniel Jackson found that the drug mepolizumab dropped attacks by 27%. Mepolizumab has been used in treatments for adults with severe asthma, but data on its efficacy in kids is limited, researchers said.

“We know that medications like mepolizumab have revolutionized treatment for adults,” Jackson said. “This study also highlights the importance of evaluating treatment responses for biologics and other interventions in children and diverse populations.”

The majority of children who participated in the study were from Black and/or Hispanic populations, groups that have historically been underrepresented in clinical trials.

