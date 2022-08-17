ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

Austin Monitor

ZAP unable to support South Austin townhomes

The Zoning and Platting Commission failed to recommend a rezoning for seven townhomes in South Austin. The zoning case concerns a 1.3-acre vacant lot at 7311 and 7313 Bluff Springs Road, which the applicant hopes to rezone from Single Family-Small Lot (SF-4A) to Townhouse & Condominium (SF-6). The triangular parcel is constrained on one side by a gas line, which also buffers the site from an adjacent single-family neighborhood.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

New leak found in repaired pipeline in Leander

LEANDER, Texas - Contractors found a leak in the section of 36-inch raw water pipeline previously repaired in 2021 in Leander. Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority said the pipeline supplies raw water from Lake Travis into the BCRUA water treatment facility, which is Leander's primary source for treated drinking water.
LEANDER, TX
Marble Falls, TX
dailytrib.com

TROUBLED WATERS: Burnet County groundwater on the decline

Groundwater levels in Burnet County are on the decline, according to data collected by Mitchell Sodek, general manager of the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District. Sodek presented his findings to the district Board of Directors during its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16. Hydrographs from the CTGCD monitoring well network indicate...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Austonia

Cool down: 5 houses on the market that have rapidly dropped thousands in price

Gone are the days of paying $100,000 over asking price for a fixer-upper—your dollar now goes a little further in Austin’s real estate market. Housing prices are dropping across the country, inventory is up, sales are down and the transition into a buyer’s market is beginning as realtors work to set expectations for sellers. Boomtowns like Austin are seeing some of the most dramatic effects of the slump—while paying over asking price was normal last year, houses are more likely to sell below listing price at the moment. Buy now ,
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

‘Conservation-scale’ Hill Country development previews water plans amid backlash

Mirasol Springs, a 1,400-acre planned development on the border of Hays and Travis counties, will soon release its final plans for the area. Announced in 2021, the development is hoping to set the gold standard for conservation in the Hill Country. It's also facing backlash from nearby landowners, who say the development will drain the nearby aquifer and decimate an "untouched" waterway in the area.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Kyle police host citywide cleanup at Hays High School Aug 27

KYLE, Texas - The Kyle Police Department is hosting a citywide cleanup August 27 to collect residential waste. Participants will be allowed to bring residential waste from 7-11 a.m. to Jack C. Hays High School in Kyle. Spots are limited to the first 500 residents that sign up through an...
KYLE, TX
kut.org

City of Taylor hopes cemetery's historic designation will draw visitors

Take a walk through the Taylor City Cemetery, and you'll quickly notice little historical details on the headstones that reveal just how old it is — 133 years old to be exact. It was these little details — inscriptions memorializing some of Williamson County's first settlers and markers indicating...
TAYLOR, TX
KVUE

Samsung donates $1 million to organizations serving the City of Taylor

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Samsung Austin Semiconductor announced Friday that it is donating $1 million to local charitable organizations that serve Taylor, which is the site of its new semiconductor facility. According to a media release, the donation comes as the one-year anniversary of the City of Taylor and...
TAYLOR, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park Dutch Bros Coffee location now open

Dutch Bros Coffee opened its Cedar Park location Aug. 19. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Oregon-based coffee franchise Dutch Bros Coffee opened its Cedar Park location Aug. 19. Dutch Bros offers a variety of coffee, blended drinks, iced or hot drinks, energy drinks, teas and smoothies. The Cedar Park location also...
CEDAR PARK, TX
KVUE

Leander, Cedar Park affected by underwater leak in pipeline that brings water from Lake Travis

TEXAS, USA — Leander and Cedar Park officials are urging residents to conserve water while an underwater leak is repaired. On Thursday afternoon, Leander officials reported that a leak was discovered by the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority in the 36-in raw water pipeline previously repaired in 2021. That's the pipeline that brings raw water from Lake Travis to the BCRUA water treatment facility for use by residents.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including expansion of Baylor Scott & White Round Rock Hospital

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
ROUND ROCK, TX

