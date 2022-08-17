Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Tarkio pair arrested on drug charges
(KMAland) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office reports a pair of drug arrests from early Saturday morning. At approximately 12:02 AM, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop of a 2005 Chrysler near the intersection of Highway 59 and 300th Street, south of Shenandoah. Deputies detected an odor...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man arrested on series of charges
(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Police Department has released information from an arrest stemming from an incident on Thursday afternoon. According to the report, at approximately 2:00 PM, officers from the Shenandoah Police Department were called to the 900 block of 5th Avenue for an assault in progress. Officers arrived on the scene and arrested 49-year-old Jason Michael Lanken of Shenandoah.
Glenwood man arrested on warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 37-year-old Jacob Jones, of Glenwood, on Thursday on a Mills County warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault. Jones was held on no bond until seen by a Magistrate Judge.
Two-vehicle crash in Council Bluffs is under investigation.
(Council Bluffs) Authorities say alcohol is believed to be a factor in a two-vehicle crash in Council Bluffs early this morning. The accident happened at 12:06 a.m. at the 45.5-mile marker on Interstate 29 when a southbound Dodge Charger rear-ended a Chevy S-10 Pickup. Medical Helicopter transported the driver of...
Mills County Sheriff’s Office Reports 2 Arrests
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests on warrants out of Pottawattamie County and Douglas County, Nebraska. Deputies arrested 35-year-old Keegan Patrick Rooney of Council Bluffs Thursday on two Pottawattamie County warrants for a probation violation. Authorities transported Rooney to the Pottawattamie County Jail and held him on a $10,000 bond.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Police: Elderly woman assaulted, car stolen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have confirmed an elderly woman was carjacked and assaulted Saturday. The incident reportedly happened around 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Bakers grocery store near 132nd and West Maple. The female suspect allegedly stole the older woman’s maroon Subaru before getting into some sort of...
KETV.com
Founder of Omaha Sports Academy sentenced to probation in embezzlement case
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Robert "Bob" Franzese, founder of the Omaha Sports Academy, pleaded no contest to embezzlement charges Friday in Douglas County. Franzese, who was facing two felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, was sentenced to four years of probation for one count of theft by unlawful taking $1,500 to $5,000.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigates accident north of Griswold; one person transported to the hospital via Lifeflight
(Griswold) A Red Oak man was transported via Lifeflight following an accident north of Griswold early Wednesday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 2:28 a.m., first responders were called to the area “north of the fish farm” on 550th Street for a single vehicle accident. Investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office concluded that a white 2003 Buick Lesabre, being operated by John Mullenix of Red Oak, was traveling south on 550th Street. The Buick Lesabre entered the west ditch and rolled what appeared to be four to five times, ejecting Mullenix.
Search Warrant Nets Felony Drug Arrests in Clarinda
(Clarinda) Two people were arrested on felony drug charges in Clarinda. The Clarinda Police Department says shortly before 6:00 a.m. today (August 15), Clarinda police officers and Page County sheriff deputies served a search warrant at 418 Main Street in Shambaugh. Approximately 30 grams of a controlled substance believed to be methamphetamine, cash and two motor vehicles were seized.
News Channel Nebraska
Carter Lake man sentenced to 14 years for involvement in drug conspiracy
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Carter Lake, Iowa man was sentenced in Omaha for his participation in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy. 35-year-old Nicholas J. Weare was sentenced to 168 months' imprisonment, with no parole in the federal system. After his release, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release. According...
KSNB Local4
Trial set for Alda road rage case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A trial is set for a LaVista man charged with felony assault in connection with a road rage incident last month near the Alda exit on Interstate 80. Nathan Bowen, 20, is charged with first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a...
WOWT
Two injured in Saturday morning Omaha stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in south Omaha. A little after 8 a.m. Saturday morning officers blocked off an area along 24th and Bancroft. Two people were taken to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries. No other details have been released.
Glenwood Police make arrests for Criminal Mischief and Violating No Contact Order
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports a pair of arrests. 35-year-old Jeffrey Neppl, of Glenwood, was arrested Saturday for Criminal Mischief 4th and Public Intoxication. Bond was set at $1,300 cash or surety. 65-year-old Lloyd Wynn, of Council Bluffs, was arrested Saturday for Violating a No Contact Order.
WOWT
Community supports family after Cass County Sergeant’s son dies from rare amoeba
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The boy who tragically died after being infected by a rare brain-eating amoeba was the son of a Cass County Sheriff’s Sergeant. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, identified by the sheriff’s office as 8-year-old Easton Scott Gray, was the son of Sgt. Amber Gray, who has served with the sheriff’s office for 15 years.
WOWT
Bond raised to $1M as July 4 fireworks suspects have preliminary hearing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A judge raised the bond for one of the three family members that are accused of attacking another family with roman candles on July 4. Jeremy Brown, 40, is charged with first-degree assault and is being held on a $500,000 bond with an arraignment scheduled for next month. Brown has been ordered no contact with one of the victims.
kfornow.com
Lincoln Couple Killed in Richardson County Crash
(KFOR NEWS August 18, 2022) An elderly Lincoln couple and an Omaha woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a 2-car head-on crash in Richardson County, near the Kansas border. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to US Highway 75, 2 miles north of the Kansas State line to find a Kia Forte occupied by 82 year old, Dennis Podliska and 80 year old, Ramona Podliska, both of Lincoln, NE. Inside the other vehicle, a Chevy Blazer, was a single occupant, 74 year old, Patrica Tonar of Omaha, NE. Everyone had been killed. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office would like to send their condolences to all families involved in the accident.
KETV.com
Head-on collision claims three lives in Richardson County
RICHARDSON COUNTY, Neb. — A head-0n collision claimed three lives near the Nebraska-Kansas border, according to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash on US Highway 75 just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say Dennis Podliska, 82, and Ramona Podliska, 80, from Lincoln, were in...
WOWT
Exclusive: Father of victim in Florence Tower shooting speaks out against recent violence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police continue their investigations into the slew of recent homicides. While they’ve arrested two of the four wanted suspects, the family of one of the victims says that’s only half the battle. “I just want them to know that she was caring and...
abc17news.com
Iowa man hurt by boat propeller at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - An Iowa man went to the hospital with serious injuries after falling off a boat and hitting its propeller. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that 57-year-old Marvin Neill of Little Sioux, Iowa fell off a boat Friday afternoon in the 2 mile marker of the Big Niangua Arm. The patrol said the boat's driver put the vessel in gear to dock the boat, which caused Neill to fall overboard. The crash report said Neill hit the boat's propeller when he fell.
