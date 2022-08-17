ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Aaron Boone has stern message for Yankees amid slump

Aaron Boone had a stern message for his New York Yankees after yet another loss. The Yankees were shut out in a 4-0 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. They have now gone 12-24 over their last 36, and their lead for first in the AL East is down to eight games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Pete Alonso goes double-barreled on Mets history with two records in one night

The New York Mets headed into their series against the Philadelphia Phillies with one goal: win. Their last series against the Atlanta Braves saw their lead in the division go down significantly. With the defending champions heating up, NY wants to keep as much of a cushion between them and their division rivals. Luckily, they […] The post Pete Alonso goes double-barreled on Mets history with two records in one night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets Designate Deven Marrero, Outright Nick Plummer

The Mets announced to reporters, including Tim Healey of Newsday, that infielder Deven Marrero has been designated for assignment. That move paves the way for the activation of infielder Yolmer Sanchez, who was claimed off waivers from the Red Sox yesterday. Additionally, outfielder Nick Plummer cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse.
QUEENS, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Little League World Series Heats Up For New York

A lot of things have to go right for a team to qualify for the Little League World Series in Williamsport. That's why Massapequa Coast was the first Long Island team since Rockville Center in 1978 to go to earn their ticket to Williamsport representing the Metro region. They to beat really good teams in Bristol, Connecticut. Their players are 12 years old. A lot can go wrong. Friday night at 7pm on ESPN, it's showtime and it sounds like New York is ready.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
thecomeback.com

Yankees ripped after latest dismal performance

If Wednesday’s come-from-behind victory was going to help the New York Yankees get out of the funk that’s plagued them for most of the second half of the season, it hasn’t happened yet. Wednesday’s dramatic victory gave way to a blowout loss against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
