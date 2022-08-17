Read full article on original website
New soccer field almost ready
Jim Kozuch has seen a lot in his time as the Washington High School boys soccer coach. However, as he starts his 17th season on the pitch, he’s hoping to see something new in the next couple of weeks-a permanent home for the Pam Pack soccer teams. The fundraising...
Schulte named Teacher of Year for BCS
Casey Schulte was named Teacher of the Year for Beaufort County Schools (BCS) on Thursday, August 18. Schulte is a seventh and eighth grade social studies teacher at Bath Elementary in Bath. Schulte will be starting her second year at Bath Elementary on Monday, Aug. 29. She has taught for...
Greenville 13-15s win World Series in dramatic finish
STAFFORD, Va. (WNCT) — One thing the Greenville 13-15 all-star baseball team hasn’t had to worry about much in the Babe Ruth World Series was being tested by the opposition. When it did happen, the team passed the test with flying colors and won the World Series title … just in time for the start […]
Summer Ventures: Mini golf fun in Greenville
Editor’s note: WNCT.com has a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only […]
Mason receives white coat from Brody School of Medicine
Leeza Tillery Mason was one of 86 year one medical students at The East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine who participated in the White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2026 on Friday, July 29, at the Health Sciences Student Center at East Carolina University in Greenville. The white...
Croatan falls 42-0 at Havelock in football season opener
HAVELOCK — Croatan started the football season with a 42-0 loss at Havelock on Friday night. The Cougars (0-1) will play their home opener next Friday against Pamlico (0-1), while the Rams (1-0) travel to West Carteret (1-0). The Patriots won their season opener 27-10 at West Craven (0-1)...
Eric Carey Hired as Executive Chef for Chowan University
Pioneer College Caterers and Chowan University welcome Eric Carey as the new Executive Chef. Better known as “Mr. E,” Carey is a Hertford County, North Carolina native, graduating from Hertford County High School and furthering his education at Elizabeth City State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in business management. He also completed a BA, MA, and MDiv in Biblical Studies from Grace Bible College and Theological School and is pursuing a doctorate in Christian counseling. Carey is also the owner of Mr. E’s Kitchen & Catering, located nearby Aulander, NC. Carey has shared his passion for home-cooked, southern-inspired dishes throughout northeastern North Carolina for over 16 years.
Defending champ Tarboro opens season with convincing win over
Coming off another 1A state championship, Tarboro began its campaign with a strong showing against Rocky Mount, winning 35-7. Usually keen to run the ball, Tarboro opened up the scoring on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Omarion Lewis to Jamarion Dozier. From there, Tarboro stuck with their bread and butter,...
‘Trade the badge for yellow flags’: NC sheriff suits up to continue nearly 20-year career as a high football referee
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Cleveland Atkinson is a sheriff by day. “My full-time job is the sheriff of Edgecombe County. That’s my livelihood,” he said. By night, during high school football, he’s a referee. “This is the next generation of greatness,” Atkinson said. Atkinson has...
Greenville 13-15s reach World Series final
STAFFORD, Va. (WNCT) — Greenville’s 13-15 year-old baseball team is one win away from winning the Babe Ruth World Series. Greenville advanced to the World Series final game with an 8-0 victory over Rapid City, S.D. on Friday. Greenville has now outscored its opponents 56-4 in five games, four of them in pool play. Greenville […]
Uncle Kracker to headline first Freeboot Friday
GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) — Get ready to party in Greenville. On September 2 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Five Points Plaza, musical guest Uncle Kracker will be playing in the first Freeboot Friday of 2022. This free concert will kick off the season for East Carolina University’s home football games. Freeboot Friday is the chance for people […]
Pitt County Schools announces leadership appointments
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Tuesday announced the appointments of Kamara Roach as Chief of School Support and Lavetta Roundtree as principal at W.H. Robinson Elementary School, effective immediately. Roach previously served as principal at WHRES since 2017, while Roundtree has been an assistant principal with PCS for the last […]
Barbara B. Paul
Mrs. Barbara Burbage Paul, age 63, a resident of Bath, NC died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at her home. A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022, at St. Clairs Church of Christ officiated by Craig Hagen. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, with nursing honors given by the Eastern North Carolina Nursing Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Thomas Burbage, Adam Burbage, Daniel Paul. Colby Mason, William Boyd, Brandon Paul, and Stuart Paul.
Back-to-school jamboree coming Saturday to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Saturday, Greater Vision Christian Church is holding a back-to-school Jamboree from 4 – 6 p.m. The event will have books and school supplies with food there as well. Special guests will be Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance and artist Cappello. There will also be a family vacation giveaway. The event […]
School supplies collected in ‘Stuff the Bus’ event
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - School is soon to be back in session, and teachers are working to make sure every student is provided for. At Beaufort County Schools’ ‘Stuff the Bus’ event, people of the community pitched in to send students back to school in style.
Peggy Ann Rouse
Peggy Ann Rouse, 79, a resident of Washington, NC passed away at her home Monday, August 15, 2022. Friends and family will visit at her home at 203 East Sixth Street in Washington, NC, on Friday August 19, 2022 at 7:00pm. A graveside service will be held at Oakdale cemetery in Washington, NC on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 2:00pm. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service is honored to assist the Rouse family.
GUC hits another safety milestone
GREENVILLE, N.C. — For the eighth time in its 117-year history, Greenville Utilities has achieved an important milestone — one million consecutive man hours without a lost workday due to injury. GUC previously hit the three-million-hour mark in 2020. A media release from GUC announced the news. “Considering the challenges of delivering electric, water, sewer, […]
Airport enters strategic partnership with Virginia-based Xelevate
Washington, N.C. — The Washington-Warren Airport Authority took a bold step in keeping North Carolina Forever First in Flight on Friday, August 12, entering a strategic partnership with the Virginia-based Xelevate Unmanned Systems Center of Excellence. To commemorate the partnership and celebrate the 119th anniversary of the Wright Brothers’...
Brewery in Rocky Mount is 'out of this world'
There are thousands of breweries in America, but this one in Rocky Mount is one of very few owned and operated by a black female. The beers are strong, and so is the woman who makes them. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
