Pioneer College Caterers and Chowan University welcome Eric Carey as the new Executive Chef. Better known as “Mr. E,” Carey is a Hertford County, North Carolina native, graduating from Hertford County High School and furthering his education at Elizabeth City State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in business management. He also completed a BA, MA, and MDiv in Biblical Studies from Grace Bible College and Theological School and is pursuing a doctorate in Christian counseling. Carey is also the owner of Mr. E’s Kitchen & Catering, located nearby Aulander, NC. Carey has shared his passion for home-cooked, southern-inspired dishes throughout northeastern North Carolina for over 16 years.

MURFREESBORO, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO