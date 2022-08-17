Read full article on original website
Black Firefighter Seeking $4M After Being Forced to Attend Racist PartyBriana BelcherRochester, NY
The Caregiver's Life: One Son's JourneyHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Hyzon replaces Knight, CEO and cofounder
CEO and cofounder Craig Knight is out at Hyzon Motors Inc. The move comes less than two weeks after the Honeoye Falls-based firm disclosed possible accounting irregularities and said it would not meet the Aug. 15 deadline for its second-quarter financial filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company’s...
RRH hires Eslinger for new systemwide leadership role
Jennifer Eslinger has been named Rochester Regional Health’s president of health care operations and chief operating officer. In the newly created system leadership role, she will focus on operational excellence and health care delivery innovation, officials say. Eslinger is slated to join RRH Sept. 12. She will assume executive...
UR brain researchers get $15 million
A $15 million federal grant will help researchers at the University of Rochester Medical Center and elsewhere study the brain’s complex mechanisms. Ten years ago, Maiken Nedergaard M.D.’s lab at URMC worked on how the brain removes waste, leading to the discovery of the glymphatic system. It changed the way scientists examined neurological disorders and critical brain functions, officials say. The glymphatic system efficiently eliminates soluble proteins and metabolites from the central nervous system.
cdrecycler.com
$3.3M MRF planned for New York will recycle wind turbine blades, other materials
Momentum of Western New York, a recently launched recycling company, has announced plans to develop a $3.3 million material recovery facility in Steuben County, New York, that will specialize in windmill blade recycling. As reported by The Evening Tribune, Momentum will be taking over the windmill recycling operation of T&R...
spectrumlocalnews.com
U of R study shows opioid alternatives effective for dental procedure pain relief
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There is a promising new alternative to dental procedure pain relief. The University of Rochester believes it will reduce opioid addiction. The evidence comes from new research that found people given acetaminophen and ibuprofen, instead of opioids, after dental extractions came back less often for pain treatment.
Rochester doctors weigh in on latest FDA guidance for hearing aids
Doctors stress the aids are meant for those over 18, who experience mild to moderate hearing loss.
Monroe County announces $400K grant for workforce development program
The program provides training and job-site experience, as well as teaching the basic skills required for success to under-served populations in Rochester.
New marijuana processing facility may bring 100-plus jobs to Rochester region
Members say the marijuana industry will bring in billions for NY. "The anticipated revenue of this state is about $9 billion dollars at its peak."
This Upstate New York Town Now Has the Hottest Real Estate ZIP Code in the U.S.
Homebuyers flock to Brighton, New York, for the low housing prices, nearby universities, and proximity to Lake Ontario, among other things.
WHEC TV-10
Former rail corridor purchased to expand Genesee Valley Greenway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced today that it has purchased 17 miles of a former rail corridor to expand the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park. The purchase cost the state $400,000. This stretch now makes the Greenway a 90-mile recreational and alternative transportation route through the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Poker run raises money for Honor Flight Rochester trips
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Honor Flight sends veterans across the country to Washington, D.C to see monuments made in their honor. But the cost of these trips are getting more expensive. Finn Donaldson was one of dozens of bikers outside M’s 4300 Bar & Grill Saturday morning. It was the...
News-Medical.net
Her brother landed in a nursing home. She was sued over his bill.
I thought this was crazy." Medical Issue: None. She was billed for her brother's care. What Happened: Lucille Brooks was stunned to discover a nursing home in Monroe County, New York, was suing her. She had never been a patient there. Nor had her husband. "I thought this was crazy," she said, figuring it had to be a mistake.
WHEC TV-10
After News10NBC report on daycare quarantines, state lawmaker asked NYS to change the rules
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Thursday, News10NBC told you how children in daycares still have to quarantine if just one child in the room tests positive for COVID. Every child in quarantine usually means a parent out of work. Friday, New York State Assemblywoman Jen Lunsford ask the state health...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Push to improve accessibility in Rochester for everyone
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester is considered an easy place to get around by most, but not all. Now one group is helping the city better understand how it can make it a place where everyone finds it easy to get where they're going. After fighting in two wars overseas,...
13 WHAM
Proposal for business improvement district in downtown Rochester moves forward
Rochester, N.Y. — City Council approved a proposal by the Rochester Downtown Development Corporation (RDDC) to move forward with a business improvement district (BID) downtown. A BID would draw funds from property taxpayers in the selected neighborhood to be used for a variety of things to improve quality of...
arizonasuntimes.com
New York Attorney General Sends Threatening Letter to Church Suggesting Their ‘ReAwaken America Tour’ Is ‘Extremist’ and ‘Racially Motivated’
A letter sent by New York Attorney General Letitia James to Cornerstone Church in Batavia, New York, threatened the church in advance of its hosting a ReAwaken America Tour event this past weekend, with investigation and prosecution of “acts of violence, intimidation, threats, or harassment” toward others based on “a belief or perception” of characteristics including “race,” “national origin,” “gender,” and “sexual orientation.”
wxxinews.org
Gap Mangione: 'A lot of logs' on the fire that led to 1964 riots
Note to readers: The annual Clarissa Street Reunion, a celebration of Rochester’s Black history, would have been happening now, but has been canceled until next year. In its place, we take a look at an unusual aspect of that history: The story of Gap and Chuck Mangione. The two...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester cracks down on illegal cannabis shops
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The City of Rochester just passed legislation to crack down on illegal cannabis sales. You might be thinking, “Wait a minute. I thought it was legal.” That’s not the case. The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) will begin to take applications for marijuana dispensaries next week. However, right now it is illegal to sell weed.
A fresh start
When serial entrepreneur Kevin Surace was asked to assess technology and help reinvigorate Token, a startup with roots at Rochester Institute of Technology, his answer was: “Why didn’t you call me sooner?”. Surace, an RIT alum and trustee and a widely known tech innovator, saw promise in the...
Rochester Police Accountability Board names newest board member
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s Police Accountability Board welcomed its newest member Thursday night during a videoconference meeting, and once again expressed frustration over what members call a lack of cooperation from the Rochester Police Department and city leaders. Daniel Cadet Sr. is a social worker at Rochester General Hospital. The other PAB Members shared […]
