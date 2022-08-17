ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Deshaun Watson Reacts To Lengthy Suspension

Deshaun Watson was suspended for 11 games following an appeal from the NFL into his original suspension recommendation of just six games. It seemed like the league had been looking for a full-season suspension, but in the end, the NFL decided to settle with Watson on 11 games, a $5 million fine, and a behavioral training program.
CLEVELAND, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

The Game Responds To NBA YoungBoy's Feature Fee: "I Ain’t Never Paid For A Verse"

The Game reacted to reports of NBA Youngboy's fee for a featured verse on Instagram, Friday, saying that he's never paid for a verse in his life. Wack 100 had claimed that the Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind track, “O.P.P.," which featured Youngboy was removed from the album due to the rapper's fee being too high.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Andre Iguodala Has Some Advice For Kevin Durant

Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant were good friends back in the day as they played together on the Golden State Warriors. They won two championships during their time together and overall, it was a great working relationship. Now, however, Durant is on the Brooklyn Nets where he is in a bit of a dilemma. Durant wants out, but he has four years left on his deal, which means the Nets don't actually have to trade him. As you can see, it's quite the situation.
BROOKLYN, NY
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs coach Todd Bowles: Aaron Stinnie has torn knee ligaments

Bucs coach Todd Bowles confirmed Sunday that veteran offensive guard Aaron Stinnie tore his ACL and MCL in Saturday night’s preseason loss to the Titans, virtually assuring he’ll miss the 2020 season. On the uplifting side, the first-year coach reaffirmed he expects quarterback Tom Brady back “this week,...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Bronny & Bryce James Show Off A New Nike LeBron 20 Colorway

LeBron James has had a solid signature sneaker run over the past 20 years. LeBron is known for delivering some fantastic shoes, although most fans will tell you that he peaked during his time in Miami. Either way, the Nike LeBron line continues to shine, and in 2022, fans will be getting the Nike LeBron 20, which is likely to drop closer to the start of the NBA season.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Gives The Lakers A Reality Check

Heading into this season, the Los Angeles Lakers have a lot to prove. They are coming off of a terrible season in which they couldn't even make it to the playoffs despite having seasoned veterans like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. They were completely swept by a Kawhi Leonard-less Clippers, and now, some are wondering whether or not the Lakers can bounce back as constructed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
50 Cent
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Trade Talks Leads To Conspiracy Theory From Brian Windhorst

Kevin Durant is one of the most talked about players in the entire NBA right now, and for good reason. KD has made it clear that he wants to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets, but nothing has taken place, just yet. The Nets are looking for the best deal possible, and they know that the only way to make things right is by taking their time and crossing all their Ts while dotting all of their Is.
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics-connected source reportedly continues to downplay any talks with Nets about KD as lacking 'substance'

Despite occasional rumbles that might be assumed to hint to the contrary without a closer read, there appears to be no traction regarding the Boston Celtics (or any team in the NBA) supposed interest in trading for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. Boston is rumored to have offered a package focused on star wing Jaylen Brown earlier in the offseason that has since been pushed back on as ever being seriously on the table, a position reiterated on Sunday in a new article by the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Dejounte Murray & Paolo Banchero Make Amends At The CrawsOver After Recent Exchange

Dejounte Murray and Paolo Banchero appeared to make amends while going at each other during the star-studded pro-am league, The CrawsOver, hosted by former NBA guard Jamal Crawford. The two young players got into on social media after a game, earlier this summer, which resulted in both going back and forth with each other on their Instagram Stories.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Rob Pelinka Speaks Out On LeBron James' New Deal

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers recently came to an agreement on a two-year contract extension that pays LeBron $97.1 million. This is a great deal for LeBron as it also includes a player option that allows him to walk away in the final year. It is an especially attractive clause for LeBron when you consider how he desperately wants to play with Bronny in his final years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Reportedly Contemplated Going Elsewhere

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers recently came to an agreement on a massive two-year contract extension that is worth $97.1 million. This is a huge deal for LeBron as it keeps him with the Lakers for at least two more seasons. He can choose to leave the Lakers in the third year, however, that will all depend on whether or not the Lakers end up picking up Bronny James Jr.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

The Game "DRILLMATIC Heart vs. Mind" Album Review

Retirement is seldom permanent in Hip-Hop, and The Game is the latest example of a rapper who just couldn’t fully step away from music. Two years and eight-and-a-half months after his tenth and “final” studio album Born 2 Rap, The Game has triumphantly bounced back from a brief retirement to unleash his eleventh studio album, DRILLMATIC Heart v. Mind. From Jay-Z’s Kingdom Come to Logic’s Bobby Tarantino III mixtape, post-retirement comeback albums tend to elicit mixed results. But, if DRILLMATIC makes anything clear, it proves that The Game had no business retiring in the first place.
