Kevin Durant is one of the most talked about players in the entire NBA right now, and for good reason. KD has made it clear that he wants to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets, but nothing has taken place, just yet. The Nets are looking for the best deal possible, and they know that the only way to make things right is by taking their time and crossing all their Ts while dotting all of their Is.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO