ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina placed on Cardinals' restricted list

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has been placed on the restricted list. Molina is headed back to Puerto Rico for what he told the team are "business reasons." As a result, he will not play Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is being replaced behind the plate by Andrew Knizner versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Miami's Jacob Stallings resting on Saturday night

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Stallings will take a break after Nick Fortes was shifted behind the plate, Jesus Aguilar was named Saturday's designated hitter, and Lewin Diaz was positioned at first base. Per Baseball Savant on 206 batted...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
New York State
City
Atlanta, GA
numberfire.com

William Contreras on Braves' bench Thursday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud will start at catcher and hit fifth. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.2 FanDuel points. Per...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Rosario
numberfire.com

Rockies position Brian Serven at catcher on Friday

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Serven will catch at home after Dom Nunez was given the night off versus Giants' lefty Alex Wood. numberFire's models project Serven to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Kyle Stowers sitting Saturday for Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Stowers is being replaced in right field by Anthony Santander versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. In 13 plate appearances this season, Stowers has a .250 batting average with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner kept off Cardinals' Thursday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Yadier Molina will catch for Adam Wainwright and bat eighth. Molina has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Luke Maile catching for Guardians on Saturday

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Maile will start behind the plate after Austin Hedges was rested at home versus Chicago's right-hander Johnny Cueto. numberFire's models project Maile to score 7.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Jake Cave in left field for Twins on Saturday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Jake Cave is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers. Cave will man left field after Gilberto Celestino was rested versus Texas' righty Glenn Otto. numberFire's models project Cave to score 7.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

JJ Bleday sitting for Miami on Friday

Miami Marlins outfielder JJ Bleday is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bleday will move to the bench on Friday with Jerar Encarnacion starting in left field. Encarnacion will bat ninth versus left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Dodgers. numberFire's models project Encarnacion 5.0...
MIAMI, FL
CBS New York

Yankees blanked again, Gausman pitches Blue Jays to win

NEW YORK — Rather than break out, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were shut out.Again.Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays became the latest team to blank the Yankees, holding the AL East leaders to four measly singles Friday night in a 4-0 winThe Yankees didn't get a runner beyond second base as they lost for the 14th time in 18 games.New York have been shut out three times in the last six games and five times in the last 13. Judge and his teammates were shut out just six times in their first 107 games."I feel like...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa in Game 2 lineup Saturday for Cardinals

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Sosa is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Mets starter David Peterson. Our models project Sosa for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Andrew Velazquez starting Saturday afternoon for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels infielder Andrew Velazquez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Velazquez is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Tigers starter Tyler Alexander. Our models project Velazquez for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy