Dodgers News: Roberts Critical of the Pitch Scouts Said was Prospect's Best
Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot has one of the best changeups in baseball, but manager Dave Roberts says it hasn't had nearly the impact they need it to.
Yadier Molina placed on Cardinals' restricted list
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has been placed on the restricted list. Molina is headed back to Puerto Rico for what he told the team are "business reasons." As a result, he will not play Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is being replaced behind the plate by Andrew Knizner versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner.
Miami's Jacob Stallings resting on Saturday night
Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Stallings will take a break after Nick Fortes was shifted behind the plate, Jesus Aguilar was named Saturday's designated hitter, and Lewin Diaz was positioned at first base. Per Baseball Savant on 206 batted...
Brad Miller handling designated hitting duties for Rangers on Friday night
Texas Rangers infielder Brad Miller is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Twins. Miller will bat in the Rangers' designated hitting spot after Mark Mathias was benched on Friday night. numberFire's models project Miller to score 8.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Phillies set to miss 4 of Mets' top 5 starting pitchers this weekend
Already set to avoid Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer in this weekend's four-game series with the Mets at Citizens Bank Park, it looks now like the Phillies will miss four of the Mets' top five starters. The Mets lost starting pitchers Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker to injuries on consecutive...
William Contreras on Braves' bench Thursday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud will start at catcher and hit fifth. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.2 FanDuel points. Per...
Dodgers News: Top LA Prospect Continues to Fly Up Prospect Rankings Lists
Dodgers prospect Diego Cartaya continues to impress in the minor leagues.
San Diego Padres extremely upset with Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension
The San Diego Padres are clearly all-in on the 2022 MLB season, maybe more so than any other team in
Phillies Claim Bradley Zimmer, Place Marsh on IL
The Philadelphia Phillies have claimed Bradley Zimmer off waivers to replace the injured Brandon Marsh.
New York Mets’ top pitching prospect, Jose Butto, will make MLB debut Sunday
Jose Butto, arguably the best pitching prospect in the New York Mets farm system is reportedly in line to make
Rockies position Brian Serven at catcher on Friday
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Serven will catch at home after Dom Nunez was given the night off versus Giants' lefty Alex Wood. numberFire's models project Serven to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
Kyle Stowers sitting Saturday for Baltimore
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Stowers is being replaced in right field by Anthony Santander versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. In 13 plate appearances this season, Stowers has a .250 batting average with a...
Andrew Knizner kept off Cardinals' Thursday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Yadier Molina will catch for Adam Wainwright and bat eighth. Molina has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him...
The Yankees are already cashing in on Oswaldo Cabrera’s immense versatility
Yesterday evening, Oswaldo Cabrera made his long-awaited debut with the Yankees and was able to soak in the surreal environment. He played third base, giving Donaldson a day off from the field, which may-or-may-not have played a role in him hitting the Grand Slam that sent us all home. However,...
Luke Maile catching for Guardians on Saturday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Maile will start behind the plate after Austin Hedges was rested at home versus Chicago's right-hander Johnny Cueto. numberFire's models project Maile to score 7.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Jake Cave in left field for Twins on Saturday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Jake Cave is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers. Cave will man left field after Gilberto Celestino was rested versus Texas' righty Glenn Otto. numberFire's models project Cave to score 7.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
JJ Bleday sitting for Miami on Friday
Miami Marlins outfielder JJ Bleday is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bleday will move to the bench on Friday with Jerar Encarnacion starting in left field. Encarnacion will bat ninth versus left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Dodgers. numberFire's models project Encarnacion 5.0...
Yankees blanked again, Gausman pitches Blue Jays to win
NEW YORK — Rather than break out, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were shut out.Again.Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays became the latest team to blank the Yankees, holding the AL East leaders to four measly singles Friday night in a 4-0 winThe Yankees didn't get a runner beyond second base as they lost for the 14th time in 18 games.New York have been shut out three times in the last six games and five times in the last 13. Judge and his teammates were shut out just six times in their first 107 games."I feel like...
Edmundo Sosa in Game 2 lineup Saturday for Cardinals
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Sosa is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Mets starter David Peterson. Our models project Sosa for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1...
Andrew Velazquez starting Saturday afternoon for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Angels infielder Andrew Velazquez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Velazquez is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Tigers starter Tyler Alexander. Our models project Velazquez for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
