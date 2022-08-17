Read full article on original website
Related
Binghamton, New York Market Reflects On A Year At New Location Following Fire
Many great things are happening in the Triple Cities. The many projects being built like the increased presence around Johnson City with Binghamton University. There's the new Pharmacy School and Nursing School, and two more buildings are currently under construction along Corliss Avenue. There's work being done at the Townsquare...
Goodbye, Old Mall: Gradually Turning Into the Oakdale Commons
The transformation of Johnson City's Oakdale Mall is moving forward with major infrastructure work that's dramatically changing the south side of the property. For weeks, large dump trucks have been bringing gravel and other fill to the complex that eventually is expected to become home to several new restaurants and other businesses.
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State
Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
New Dick’s Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale Store Opening in Vestal
Discounted apparel and footwear items are going to be offered at a new Dick's Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale store on the Vestal Parkway. The company has set up shop in the space that had been occupied by a Price Rite grocery store in the Parkway Plaza. The Warehouse Sale outlet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Town of Southport offering household trash disposal program
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The Town of Southport is offering a way for town residents to clear out up to 1,000 pounds of trash, free of charge. If you are a Town Resident and have trash that you wish to dispose of, the Town will issue your household a voucher that can be used to […]
Greater Binghamton Airport Chief Views Merger as an “Opportunity”
The Broome County aviation commissioner believes the proposed merger between JetBlue and Spirit airlines may potentially be good news for the Greater Binghamton Airport. Mark Heefner said while some people might look at the merger say "there's one less airline," he views the situation "as more of an opportunity." In...
travelawaits.com
The Amazing Pennsylvania Chocolate Shop Serving Authentic German Chocolates
The tantalizing smell of delicious sweet chocolate fills the air as you walk down the street towards Chocolates by Leopold in Montrose, Pennsylvania. When you enter the store, your eyes feast on a large variety of handmade gourmet German chocolates and other treats. Which delicious treat should you enjoy?. Pennsylvania...
The Real Heroes of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in Endicott, New York: Parking Lawns
Anyone who's driven by the Dick's Sporting Goods Open golf tournament in Endicott knows that street parking is scarce. Luckily, neighborhood residents have opened their lawns to cars once again. Endicott residents, businesses and even a church have used their lawns as excess parking for the Dick's Sporting Goods Open...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dick’s Sporting Goods announces plans to build largest store ever at Oakdale Commons
Dick's Sporting Goods has announced that it will be building its largest store ever at the Oakdale Commons in Johnson City.
2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State
It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
Broome DA Reviewing Facts in Deadly Vestal Parkway Head-On Crash
Authorities say no charges have been filed in connection with a head-on collision on the Vestal Parkway that left a Johnson City husband and wife dead. Vestal police say the investigation into the August 8 crash is continuing and no additional information can be released at this time. 57-year-old Alfred...
Two Johnson City Streets are now one-way
As of today, August 18th, two normal streets in Johnson City have been converted to one-way streets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Johnson City to Host Largest Dick's Sporting Goods Location
For weeks, the former Macy's in Johnson City's Oakdale Mall has been under construction. It will soon feature a 140,000 square foot 'Dick's House of Sport,' a multi-purpose location featuring a climbing wall, batting cages, a footwear department and a 17-thousand-square foot park. Dick's Sporting Goods had been founded in Binghamton 74 years ago.
Peek Inside This Quaint Tiny House for Sale in Binghamton
With the economy what is it, I can't help but think that all of the tiny house owners of the world are the ones laughing at those of us who live in traditional homes right now. There was a time when tiny houses weren't as accepted as they are right...
[GALLERY] Upspoken Rules Of Dog Parks And Where To Find A Local Dog Park
I applaud whoever came up with the idea of dog parks. While there are plenty of places to walk your dog, you must keep them on a leash at all times. It's your the safety of your pet, those you may come in contact with, and keeps your dog on the right path.
newyorkupstate.com
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in Upstate NY identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
Watkins Glen Glamping Destination, Naturluxe & Stars, Celebrates Grand Prix Vintage Car Festival
Naturluxe & Stars is bringing the glamour to the Watkins Glen Grand Prix Vintage Car Festival. The luxury glamping resort is hosting the first annual “Naturluxe & Cars”. Visitors will enjoy on-site tours of the glamping tents from noon to 3 pm on September 9 and 10, as well as catch previews of vintage cars as they pass the resort and enter the nearby main gate at Watkins Glen International Racetrack throughout the weekend. Visitors will also have the chance to win a stay at the luxury glamping destination.
The Old Union Hotel will compete at National Chicken Wing Festival
A local restaurant, known by many for it's chicken wings, is testing out it's local recipes on the national stage.
Rain, Rain, DON’T Go Away! Drought Watch Declared For Our Area
Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a drought watch in Delaware, Chenango and Otsego counties. Hochul is encouraging residents to conserve water whenever possible because of the unusually dry conditions. The public is urged to water lawns only when necessary, fix leaks, take short showers, and collect water in rain barrels, dehumidifiers and air conditioners.
What other movies have been filmed in Elmira?
Since nearly the dawn of Hollywood, Elmira has had connections with with the silver screen.
WNBF News Radio 1290
Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0