Endicott, NY

Goodbye, Old Mall: Gradually Turning Into the Oakdale Commons

The transformation of Johnson City's Oakdale Mall is moving forward with major infrastructure work that's dramatically changing the south side of the property. For weeks, large dump trucks have been bringing gravel and other fill to the complex that eventually is expected to become home to several new restaurants and other businesses.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State

Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Endicott, NY
The Amazing Pennsylvania Chocolate Shop Serving Authentic German Chocolates

The tantalizing smell of delicious sweet chocolate fills the air as you walk down the street towards Chocolates by Leopold in Montrose, Pennsylvania. When you enter the store, your eyes feast on a large variety of handmade gourmet German chocolates and other treats. Which delicious treat should you enjoy?. Pennsylvania...
MONTROSE, PA
2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State

It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Johnson City to Host Largest Dick's Sporting Goods Location

For weeks, the former Macy's in Johnson City's Oakdale Mall has been under construction. It will soon feature a 140,000 square foot 'Dick's House of Sport,' a multi-purpose location featuring a climbing wall, batting cages, a footwear department and a 17-thousand-square foot park. Dick's Sporting Goods had been founded in Binghamton 74 years ago.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in Upstate NY identified

Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Watkins Glen Glamping Destination, Naturluxe & Stars, Celebrates Grand Prix Vintage Car Festival

Naturluxe & Stars is bringing the glamour to the Watkins Glen Grand Prix Vintage Car Festival. The luxury glamping resort is hosting the first annual “Naturluxe & Cars”. Visitors will enjoy on-site tours of the glamping tents from noon to 3 pm on September 9 and 10, as well as catch previews of vintage cars as they pass the resort and enter the nearby main gate at Watkins Glen International Racetrack throughout the weekend. Visitors will also have the chance to win a stay at the luxury glamping destination.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
Rain, Rain, DON’T Go Away! Drought Watch Declared For Our Area

Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a drought watch in Delaware, Chenango and Otsego counties. Hochul is encouraging residents to conserve water whenever possible because of the unusually dry conditions. The public is urged to water lawns only when necessary, fix leaks, take short showers, and collect water in rain barrels, dehumidifiers and air conditioners.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
