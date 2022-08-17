Read full article on original website
Police: Texas infant left in bushes, wrapped in T-shirt by juvenile mother
Police in Texas are investigating after a young mother left her newborn baby boy in the bushes outside an apartment complex wrapped in only a T-shirt.
DeSoto Police arrest 3 for fatal shooting
DeSoto Police have arrested and charged three men for the July 15 shooting death of 24-year-old Theo Stith in his home. One suspect is still at large.
klif.com
Customer Kills Security Guard at Texas Restaurant
(WBAP/KLIF) — An exchange of gunfire at a Dallas area lounge leaves one dead and the gunman wounded. Police in suburban Dallas say a security guard at a lounge has been fatally shot by a customer. Lt. Chris Huerta says 47-year-old Derek Phillips died after being shot Friday night...
abc7amarillo.com
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend threatened her new 'romantic interest', document says
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend threatened to kill her new "romantic interest," according to court records. Erik Mitchell Rivas was arrested Thursday in DeSoto, south of Dallas, hours after police said he killed Shereena Webster. Shereena's 5-year-old found her mom after the...
Texas Man Dies After Son-In-Law Headbutts Him Over Signing Divorce Papers
The man was trying to convince his son-in-law to sign divorce papers.
KTEN.com
Stolen check suspects arrested at Denison bank
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police arrested two people Friday afternoon on stolen check charges. Officers were called to the First United Bank on Morton Street just before 2:30 p.m. Jessica Thomas and Michael Osborne were taken into custody in the drive-thru lane on suspicion of stealing and receiving...
KTEN.com
Sherman police search for forgery suspect
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman police are searching for a forgery suspect. The case started with a report of stolen checks last May. Since then, some of those checks have been passed in Sherman and around the Dallas-Fort Worth area. On Thursday, police posted photos of a man who...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal Shooting of DeSoto Lounge Security Guard
DeSoto police are investigating the fatal shooting of a security guard at a lounge on Friday night, officials said. According to the DeSoto Police Department, officers responded to a call at the Brickhouse Lounge in the 2000 block of North Hampton Road at approximately 10 p.m. Police said when officers...
Former teacher indicted for high tech peeping tom case
A Collin County grand jury has indicted a former private music teacher for four counts of invasive visual recording in a case that police say could expand. Eddie Henderson, 53 Dallas, is being held in the Collin County jail on $260,000 bond.
fox4news.com
Wrong-way driver released from hospital, jailed for triple-fatal crash
SEAGOVILLE, Texas - A suspected drunken driver accused of killing three people in a head-on collision is out of the hospital and in jail. Jose Contreras, 25, was booked into the Kaufman County Jail on three counts of manslaughter. His bond was set at $1 million for each charge. Two...
Newborn found in bushes outside Waxahachie apartments
WAXAHACHIE (CBSDFW.COM) - A newborn is in good condition despite someone finding him wrapped in a t-shirt under some bushes at 8:30 in the morning. He was found on Aug. 18 outside the Bent Tree Town Homes in the 1700 Block of South IH-35E. The infant was treated by medical staff and transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Waxahachie.After investigating, the juvenile mother of the baby was identified. The infant in is custody of Child Protective Services currently, and no charges were filed at this time until the investigation is complete. Anyone with any information is urged to call the Waxahachie Police Department at (469) 309.4400 or email jturner@waxahachiepd.org.
The 25-year-old man, who killed three people in wrong-way crash in southeast Dallas County last week, is out of the hospital and arrested
Dallas County, Texas – Jose Contreras, 25, who is accused of killing three people in the deadly crash in southeast Dallas County, was released from the hospital and booked into the Kaufman County Jail on three counts of manslaughter. The incident took place last week on Highway 175 in...
A Denton, Texas Mom Sends Kid to School in Homemade ‘Bulletproof’ Dress
Back-to-school time is a notoriously stressful time for both kids and parent. In the wake of recent and continuing school shootings, though, those stress levels are at an all time high. One mom, Cassie Arnold, a teacher and mother in Denton, Texas, sent her daughter to school in a homemade "bulletproof" dress.
fox4news.com
Trackdown Arrest: Allen Bates' accused killer captured in Dallas
DALLAS - Another one of Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown cases is closed, according to the Dallas Police Department. Police arrested Anthony Charles Barber Jr. for the death of Allen Bates in May. Investigators believe Bates was involved in a fight a few days before his death, and the shooting was...
This Family's Murder Has Gone Unsolved For 34 Years
Top: Bernard Jordan and Demitra Jordan; Bottom: L-R: Erica Jordan, Jamaal, and Jasmas (Jasmine)(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) This case centers around Mollie Jordan and her family. Mollie worked as a nurse while living with her five grandchildren, Demetra (18), Bernard (16), Ericka (9), Jamaal (6), Ketrick (10), and her one-year-old great-granddaughter Jasmas. The family lived together in Dallas, Texas. That was where the family had congregated on the night of their tragedy.
KXII.com
Fugitive broke into home through doggy door, Marshall County woman says
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A fugitive out of Grayson County was arrested Wednesday morning after an overnight manhunt in Marshall County. Bobbi Weeks said her husband Lance saw a man with dark hair walking in front of their porch Wednesday morning. He went inside and called 911. “The cops...
KXII.com
Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A Denison crash leaves one man dead. On the night of August 20, the Denison Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Texoma Parkway for a single-vehicle crash. Driver, Vaughn Days and his passenger were transported to a local hospital where Days was later pronounced dead.
Man at the center of Dallas SWAT standoff found dead in the attic
olice and the medical examiner are still investigating Wednesday’s death of a man at the center of a SWAT stand-off in North Oak Cliff. It started when police went to a home on Starr Street near east Eighth Street and I-35.
Police investigating first murder in Saint Jo since 1986
The small Montague County town of Saint Jo is home to 863 people, all of whom are still shaken after the town's first murder in over 35 years took place last week.
KWTX
Texas inmate indicted on federal drug trafficking related to drone drops
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Yeshmel James Wright, 35, of Dallas was arrested and charged with federal violations related to a conspiracy to use drones and mail to smuggle drugs and contraband into prison. Wright, who was already an inmate, appeared in federal court this week. If convicted, he faces up...
