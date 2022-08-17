ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

klif.com

Customer Kills Security Guard at Texas Restaurant

(WBAP/KLIF) — An exchange of gunfire at a Dallas area lounge leaves one dead and the gunman wounded. Police in suburban Dallas say a security guard at a lounge has been fatally shot by a customer. Lt. Chris Huerta says 47-year-old Derek Phillips died after being shot Friday night...
Denton, TX
KTEN.com

Stolen check suspects arrested at Denison bank

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police arrested two people Friday afternoon on stolen check charges. Officers were called to the First United Bank on Morton Street just before 2:30 p.m. Jessica Thomas and Michael Osborne were taken into custody in the drive-thru lane on suspicion of stealing and receiving...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman police search for forgery suspect

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman police are searching for a forgery suspect. The case started with a report of stolen checks last May. Since then, some of those checks have been passed in Sherman and around the Dallas-Fort Worth area. On Thursday, police posted photos of a man who...
SHERMAN, TX
CBS DFW

Newborn found in bushes outside Waxahachie apartments

WAXAHACHIE (CBSDFW.COM) - A newborn is in good condition despite someone finding him wrapped in a t-shirt under some bushes at 8:30 in the morning. He was found on Aug. 18 outside the Bent Tree Town Homes in the 1700 Block of South IH-35E. The infant was treated by medical staff and transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Waxahachie.After investigating, the juvenile mother of the baby was identified. The infant in is custody of Child Protective Services currently, and no charges were filed at this time until the investigation is complete. Anyone with any information is urged to call the Waxahachie Police Department at (469) 309.4400 or email jturner@waxahachiepd.org.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown Arrest: Allen Bates' accused killer captured in Dallas

DALLAS - Another one of Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown cases is closed, according to the Dallas Police Department. Police arrested Anthony Charles Barber Jr. for the death of Allen Bates in May. Investigators believe Bates was involved in a fight a few days before his death, and the shooting was...
DALLAS, TX
Jeffery Mac

This Family's Murder Has Gone Unsolved For 34 Years

Top: Bernard Jordan and Demitra Jordan; Bottom: L-R: Erica Jordan, Jamaal, and Jasmas (Jasmine)(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) This case centers around Mollie Jordan and her family. Mollie worked as a nurse while living with her five grandchildren, Demetra (18), Bernard (16), Ericka (9), Jamaal (6), Ketrick (10), and her one-year-old great-granddaughter Jasmas. The family lived together in Dallas, Texas. That was where the family had congregated on the night of their tragedy.
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A Denison crash leaves one man dead. On the night of August 20, the Denison Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Texoma Parkway for a single-vehicle crash. Driver, Vaughn Days and his passenger were transported to a local hospital where Days was later pronounced dead.
DENISON, TX

