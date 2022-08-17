ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Report: Oregon among teams being considered in Big Ten expansion following media deal

Things have been relatively quiet on the conference realignment front in the last month or so if you’re an Oregon Ducks’ fan. While the early waves of USC and UCLA jetting for the Big Ten painted pictures of the Ducks heading for bigger pastures as well, a period of patience has followed. The waiting game that took place while the Big Ten figured out their media deal and tampered any expectations of further expansion is now coming to a close.  With the $7 billion deal from FOX, CBS, and NBC getting settled, talks have started up again. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin...
