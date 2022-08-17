ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online Marketplace Flippa Adds Tool to Help Buyers Evaluate Businesses

Saying it’s democratizing access to business intelligence for both buyers and sellers, Flippa has added a new business intelligence tool to its global online marketplace for buying and selling online businesses and digital assets. The new tool, Flippa Market Insights, provides a decade’s worth of sales information and other...
SMALL BUSINESS
CFOs Seek Twofold Value Proposition From B2B Marketplaces

Financial professionals from the head of the Fed on down can’t myopically focus on one goal. In the case of chief financial officers (CFOs) evaluating B2B eCommerce platforms, there’s a dual mandate, according to Boris Lokschin, CEO of the B2B digital commerce platform Spryker. From the CFO point...
MARKETS
Orbit, Axletree Partner to Offer End-to-End Treasury Automation

Treasury management system (TMS) supplier Orbit has partnered with bank connectivity and financial integration solution provider Axletree to deliver an “end-to-end” treasury automation solution. Through the partnership, Axletree will offer its customers the Orbit TMS, which fully integrated with its own bank connectivity service, according to a Thursday...
BUSINESS
PYMNTS Intelligence: SMBs Prefer Digital Tools Over In-Branch Banking

The rapid digitization of the banking industry is transforming the types of products and services corporate clients are demanding from their financial institutions (FIs). Though businesses have been slowly adopting digital banking solutions for years, the demand for these digital offerings is greater than ever. Businesses do not just expect online banking tools; in many cases, they actually need them to stay competitive in a digital-first world.
ECONOMY
B2B Marketplace Shoptreo Connects African Artisans, Retailers

Aiming to make it easier for entrepreneurs to sell African-made products throughout Africa, Nigerian startup Shoptreo is offering an online B2B marketplace that connects the continent’s artisans and manufacturers with informal retailers and vendors. The marketplace was launched in November 2021 by Chief Operating Officer Emmanuel Jacobs and CEO...
RETAIL
B2B Resale Platform LePrix Focuses on Wholesale, Expands to Europe

Aiming to make it easier for merchants to tap into what it says is one of the fastest growing sectors in retail, LePrix has expanded its B2B marketplace for pre-owned luxury goods into Europe and has converted its consumer-facing website (leprix.com) to a wholesale platform. The new LePrix Europe will...
RETAIL
What Headwinds? B2B Digital Payments Shift Still Growing

Payment digitization continues its inexorable march to dominance. Lest one is tempted to think that momentum might have slowed after the pandemic served as an explosive catalyst to the upside in the number of businesses automating manual billing processes, at least one digital platform’s latest results belie that notion.
TECHNOLOGY
Precision Parts Procurement Platform CNC24 Raises $8.33M

Berlin-based startup CNC24 has raised €8.25 million ($8.33 million) in a Series A financing round to further develop its B2B precision parts procurement platform. The platform helps small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and other firms source industrial components from a global supplier network through a fully digitized procurement process, according to a Thursday (Aug. 18) press release from VC firm Osborne Clarke, which advised VC firm Future Industry Ventures and investment management company coparion on the financing round.
BUSINESS
Cross River on Addressing Consumer Needs With Embedded Banking

Smartphones have allowed nearly anyone, almost anywhere, to connect to the internet, sparking transformations across the business world — especially in banking. Products and services once based in the physical world are now increasingly migrating to digital channels. Though the pandemic rapidly accelerated this process, it actually began years ago.
ECONOMY
Payments Startup BlueTape Raises $55M for Construction Industry SMBs

A payments and financing startup specializing in the construction industry closed $50 million in debt funding and $5 million in seed capital to assist small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the sector pay for building materials. BlueTape, headquartered in Silicon Valley and launched last year, was backed by Arcadia Funds...
INDUSTRY
VertoFX Acquires Indian Innovation Studio Locusnine

VertoFX, a London-based foreign exchange (FX) platform and cross-border payments solution, has acquired Indian software developer and engineering innovation studio Locusnine. In a blog post announcing the news Thursday (Aug. 18), the companies said Locusnine has been an important partner for VertoFX since 2019, when the two firms first started working together to build Verto’s cross-border payments platform.
BUSINESS
Today in Crypto: MercadoLibre Launches Cryptocurrency in Brazil, Tether Changes Up Auditors

Tether has begun working with BDO Italia, the Italian member firm of the BDO global organization, to bolster its transparency, a press release said. The company said it’s working more on accountability, and as it begins working with the BDO organization, it will release reports monthly as opposed to quarterly as it was prior. Stablecoin issuers publish attestations to assure the market that their coins are backed by real assets.
CURRENCIES
Kroger Adds Belted Self-Checkout as Grocers Put Shoppers in Control

Kroger, the United States’ leading pure-play grocer, is trying out a new self-service option at 20 stores in the Cincinnati, Ohio, area. The company has added belted self-checkout, which functions essentially like a cashier-manned checkout lane, except that the consumer operates the technology, Cincinnati ABC affiliate WCPO reported. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
Grocery Roundup: Instacart Launches Cross-Retailer Ordering

As Instacart gears up to go public, the online grocery marketplace is looking to drive usage by making consumers’ commerce journeys increasingly frictionless. On Friday (Aug. 12), the company announced a new feature, OrderUp, enabling consumers to get items from different retailers in a single order with only the delivery and service fees that would accompany a single-retailer purchase.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
