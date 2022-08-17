Read full article on original website
Online Marketplace Flippa Adds Tool to Help Buyers Evaluate Businesses
Saying it’s democratizing access to business intelligence for both buyers and sellers, Flippa has added a new business intelligence tool to its global online marketplace for buying and selling online businesses and digital assets. The new tool, Flippa Market Insights, provides a decade’s worth of sales information and other...
EMEA Daily: AI Firm G42 Launches $10B Technology Fund; VertoFX Acquires Innovation Studio Locusnine
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, G42 has partnered with the Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG) to launch a $10 billion investment vehicle, while VertoFX has acquired the Indian innovation studio Locusnine. G42, an artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing firm based in the United Arab...
CFOs Seek Twofold Value Proposition From B2B Marketplaces
Financial professionals from the head of the Fed on down can’t myopically focus on one goal. In the case of chief financial officers (CFOs) evaluating B2B eCommerce platforms, there’s a dual mandate, according to Boris Lokschin, CEO of the B2B digital commerce platform Spryker. From the CFO point...
Orbit, Axletree Partner to Offer End-to-End Treasury Automation
Treasury management system (TMS) supplier Orbit has partnered with bank connectivity and financial integration solution provider Axletree to deliver an “end-to-end” treasury automation solution. Through the partnership, Axletree will offer its customers the Orbit TMS, which fully integrated with its own bank connectivity service, according to a Thursday...
Kohl's Sets Stage for Retail Slugfest With Aggressive Discounting Plan
With a middle-income customer base and broad exposure to apparel, Kohl’s says it has been “disproportionately impacted” by inflation and dampened consumer spending and will need to be more aggressive in its promotions to clear out bulging shelves and warehouses. The problem is, virtually all of its...
54% of Online Marketplaces Rely on Payments Automation to Manage Burgeoning Volume
Online marketplaces are growing at a tremendous pace because of the economy’s digital shift. Executives now recognize that, paradoxically, the faster their monthly payables volume grows, the harder it will be for them to manage and continue operating efficiently. More than four in five online marketplace executives also understand...
PYMNTS Intelligence: SMBs Prefer Digital Tools Over In-Branch Banking
The rapid digitization of the banking industry is transforming the types of products and services corporate clients are demanding from their financial institutions (FIs). Though businesses have been slowly adopting digital banking solutions for years, the demand for these digital offerings is greater than ever. Businesses do not just expect online banking tools; in many cases, they actually need them to stay competitive in a digital-first world.
B2B Marketplace Shoptreo Connects African Artisans, Retailers
Aiming to make it easier for entrepreneurs to sell African-made products throughout Africa, Nigerian startup Shoptreo is offering an online B2B marketplace that connects the continent’s artisans and manufacturers with informal retailers and vendors. The marketplace was launched in November 2021 by Chief Operating Officer Emmanuel Jacobs and CEO...
B2B Resale Platform LePrix Focuses on Wholesale, Expands to Europe
Aiming to make it easier for merchants to tap into what it says is one of the fastest growing sectors in retail, LePrix has expanded its B2B marketplace for pre-owned luxury goods into Europe and has converted its consumer-facing website (leprix.com) to a wholesale platform. The new LePrix Europe will...
What Headwinds? B2B Digital Payments Shift Still Growing
Payment digitization continues its inexorable march to dominance. Lest one is tempted to think that momentum might have slowed after the pandemic served as an explosive catalyst to the upside in the number of businesses automating manual billing processes, at least one digital platform’s latest results belie that notion.
Study Finds Hidden Surcharges Sour Consumers’ Impressions of Merchants
In a time marked by sudden change and economic concern, each dollar counts for local businesses. Credit card surcharges are a prevalent cost-mitigation strategy that restaurants and retail stores use to offer customers the most comprehensive level of payment acceptance. Though many consumers pay the surcharge, our data reveals that...
Precision Parts Procurement Platform CNC24 Raises $8.33M
Berlin-based startup CNC24 has raised €8.25 million ($8.33 million) in a Series A financing round to further develop its B2B precision parts procurement platform. The platform helps small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and other firms source industrial components from a global supplier network through a fully digitized procurement process, according to a Thursday (Aug. 18) press release from VC firm Osborne Clarke, which advised VC firm Future Industry Ventures and investment management company coparion on the financing round.
Cross River on Addressing Consumer Needs With Embedded Banking
Smartphones have allowed nearly anyone, almost anywhere, to connect to the internet, sparking transformations across the business world — especially in banking. Products and services once based in the physical world are now increasingly migrating to digital channels. Though the pandemic rapidly accelerated this process, it actually began years ago.
Payments Startup BlueTape Raises $55M for Construction Industry SMBs
A payments and financing startup specializing in the construction industry closed $50 million in debt funding and $5 million in seed capital to assist small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the sector pay for building materials. BlueTape, headquartered in Silicon Valley and launched last year, was backed by Arcadia Funds...
VertoFX Acquires Indian Innovation Studio Locusnine
VertoFX, a London-based foreign exchange (FX) platform and cross-border payments solution, has acquired Indian software developer and engineering innovation studio Locusnine. In a blog post announcing the news Thursday (Aug. 18), the companies said Locusnine has been an important partner for VertoFX since 2019, when the two firms first started working together to build Verto’s cross-border payments platform.
Today in Crypto: MercadoLibre Launches Cryptocurrency in Brazil, Tether Changes Up Auditors
Tether has begun working with BDO Italia, the Italian member firm of the BDO global organization, to bolster its transparency, a press release said. The company said it’s working more on accountability, and as it begins working with the BDO organization, it will release reports monthly as opposed to quarterly as it was prior. Stablecoin issuers publish attestations to assure the market that their coins are backed by real assets.
Kroger Adds Belted Self-Checkout as Grocers Put Shoppers in Control
Kroger, the United States’ leading pure-play grocer, is trying out a new self-service option at 20 stores in the Cincinnati, Ohio, area. The company has added belted self-checkout, which functions essentially like a cashier-manned checkout lane, except that the consumer operates the technology, Cincinnati ABC affiliate WCPO reported. The...
Grocery Roundup: Instacart Launches Cross-Retailer Ordering
As Instacart gears up to go public, the online grocery marketplace is looking to drive usage by making consumers’ commerce journeys increasingly frictionless. On Friday (Aug. 12), the company announced a new feature, OrderUp, enabling consumers to get items from different retailers in a single order with only the delivery and service fees that would accompany a single-retailer purchase.
Amazon Prime Is Easier to Cancel in EU, but Sustaining Subscription Commerce Requires More
The August edition of the PYMNTS Subscription Commerce Tracker, published in collaboration with Vindicia, highlights that while the subscription commerce model continues to gain ground, it is not without its drawbacks, and pain points are starting to frustrate some consumers. Read the report: The Subscription Commerce Tracker. One of the...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Benefits and Challenges of Leveraging ERP Integration to Smooth B2B Payments
The B2B payments market is expected to reach $1.9 trillion by 2028, and for such a massive facet of the modern economy, this everyday payment process is rife with obstacles and challenges. Two friction points in particular plague accounting departments: invoice reconciliation and a lack of supplier portals. Forty-two percent...
