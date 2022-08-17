ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Sir Jim Ratcliffe Wants To Buy A Stake In Manchester United With View Of Taking Full Control

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ualoD_0hKslFJO00

Manchester United owners, the Glazer family are said to be open to selling a stake of the club to welcome new investors and one suitor has come forward, Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy a stake in Manchester United with a view to taking full control.

Manchester United owners, the Glazer family are said to be open to selling a stake of the club to welcome new investors and one suitor has come forward, Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy a stake in Manchester United with a view to taking full control.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been a name floating around for some time in the terms of United ownership and has been someone open to being a potential buyer.

However the news of his official interest is one that has come quite suddenly with the billionaire now stating that he would like to buy the club from the current ownership, if the club is for sale.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The billionaire is a name that has been mentioned time and time again by Michael Knighton, who has called on Sir Jim Ratcliffe to assist him and his consortium in the potential hostile bid.

The news broke on Wednesday evening via an exclusive from Times Sport, they reported;

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy a stake in Manchester United, with a view to taking full control if the Glazers welcome new investment.”

“A spokesman for the Ineos billionaire confirmed that Ratcliffe would welcome the chance to talk to Manchester United’s American owners. “If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer,” the spokesman said.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Jim Ratcliffe
Person
Axel Tuanzebe
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Eric Striker
Person
Michael Knighton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Imago#Times Sport#Glazers#Ineos#Manchester United#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy