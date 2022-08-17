Cindy Axne highlights support for 'Inflation Reduction Act' at Iowa State Fair during Soapbox speech

While visiting the Iowa State Fair, U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne celebrated recent Democratic policy wins, including the passage of a massive health care and climate bill.

Axne, a Democrat, spoke at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox on Wednesday morning addressing a crowd that included attendees fanning themselves with pieces of cardboard that read, "I'm a big fan of Cindy Axne."

The two-term congresswoman for Iowa's 3rd District highlighted the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law on Tuesday . She said the law was "one of the most monumental pieces of policy this country has seen in decades."

The package caps the price of insulin and lowers healthcare costs, addresses climate change and sets a minimum tax rate for large corporations.

"It's time those folks start paying their fair share, because everybody on Main Street, Iowa is doing that," she said.

The law also allows the Internal Revenue Service to hire 87,000 new employees over the next decade. Axne said the new hires would help collect billions of dollars that go uncollected each year.

"That would help all of you with our schools and with our roads and with our healthcare... because we don't actually have enough IRS auditors to actually address the issues that we're facing," she said.

But the measure has been a flash point among Republicans, who argue the legislation would increase audits of individuals and small businesses. A line of ten people in black shirts stood facing away from the Soapbox stage as Axne spoke, holding a sign that said "Axne sent us to audit you!"

A Washington Post fact check determined that, while the IRS may hire 87,000 new staff members, more than half would be replacing employees who are eligible to retire in the next five years. Plus, not all of the new hires would conduct tax audits.

After her speech, Axne told reporters that Republican criticisms of the law were "not truthful."

"If anybody opposes the rich paying their fair share in this country, they shouldn't even be standing up and running for office," she said.

During her Soapbox appearance, Axne also focused on what she said were "Iowa values" and the importance of representing a small state in Congress. She compared Iowa's four-member delegation to the dozens of U.S. House representatives from more populous states, like California or New York.

"I'm gonna have to be the voice of ten representatives to get what we need for Iowa, and every step of the way, I've done that," she said.

Although she touted Democratic policy wins, Axne emphasized she believes in "people over politics" and working across the aisle. It's an ongoing theme for her campaign, which released an ad several weeks ago highlighting Axne's collaboration with U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley.

"I will always be the person who tries to find a solution and doesn't put political ideology over the people in my district," she said.

