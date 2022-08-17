ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sewage released near dozens of beaches in Britain after heavy rains

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AywbV_0hKslAtl00

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A British charity has issued pollution warnings for more than 40 beaches along the southern portion of the country due to heavy sewage discharges that were caused by heavy rains.

Untreated sewage was discharged into the sea around the coastline this week

Surfers Against Sewage said that dozens of southern and southwestern beaches were affected most by the sewage flowing into popular beach spots in Lincolnshire, Cumbria, Lancashire and South Wales.

The sewage was heavy enough to affect two inland wild swimming spots, as well, near Bristol and near Minehead in Somerset.

"Shockingly unsurprising," the organization said in a tweet. "It's a horrifying sight on our Safer Seas and Rivers Service app today. What's happening? A rainy day and sewage spew into our waterways."

The sewage pollution, which sometimes happens after periods of heavy rain, occurred this week across southern England after a spell of extremely dry weather.

"There were thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain the night before last and [Tuesday]," said Southern Water, one of the water companies responsible for the affected regions, according to BBC News.

"Storm releases were made to protect homes, schools and businesses from flooding."

Southern Water added that storm releases were made to protect homes, schools and businesses from flooding. The releases, it said, were 95% to 97% rainwater, so it should not be described as raw sewage.

"We know customers do not like that the industry has to rely on these [discharges] to protect them, and we are pioneering a new approach."

Last year, Southern Water was fined more than $100 million after it admitted to deliberately dumping sewage into the sea across Britain's southern coast, BBC News reported.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Heatwave drought exposes Britain's hidden history: Ancient bridges and remains of lost villages are uncovered in dried up reservoirs - while parched lawns of stately homes shows remains of 17th century gardens

Ancient bridges, lost villages and secret gardens that have been hidden from view for decades have been revealed once again as the country sees it driest summer in half a century. As the large parts of England find themselves in a drought - with some south-eastern areas not seeing a...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Warning of ‘danger to life’ flooding as thunderstorms move in

Dangerous floods are set to hit parts of the UK amid thunderstorms lashing the country, the Met Office has warned.It comes as Thames Water, which supplies 15 million people, is putting a hosepipe ban in place next week, saying water levels in its reservoirs were “much lower than usual”.The Met Office has issued an amber thunderstorm warning covering most of the south east of England, including parts of London, from 11am until 10pm on Wednesday, meaning people should expect flooding and disruption.The warning says: “Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life.”Flooding is likely to affect homes...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Heavy Rain#Beaches#Britain#Storm Water#Uk#British#Surfers Against Sewage#Bbc News
The Independent

Roads flooded in South West as heavy rain and thunderstorms hit parts of UK

Roads in areas of Cornwall and Devon have flooded as heavy rain and thunderstorms hit parts of the UK for the second day running.The Met Office issued a yellow thunderstorm alert for England and Wales on Tuesday, warning of more flash flooding as well as transport disruption and power cuts.The weather warning will stay in place on Wednesday for southern England, where communities could be cut off by flooded roads, and the chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater could cause danger to life.The Environment Agency has put out 19 flood alerts in areas of the Midlands and south-east England.It comes...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Spain's Stonehenge revealed: Prehistoric circle of 150 stones 2,000 years older than Britain's famed monument emerges from the depths of a reservoir after drought causes water to drop to a quarter of its usual level

A prehistoric circle of 150 standing stones dubbed the Spanish Stonehenge has re-emerged from a reservoir for the only the fifth time since its discovery after the worst drought in 60 years left the waterbody at a quarter of its usual level. The Dolmen of Guadalperal, a circle of granite...
EUROPE
classicfm.com

The 110-year-old Titanic violin that miraculously survived the sinking ship

This violin holds a lifetime of stories in the grain of its wood... Of all the instruments in the world, violins and other string instruments are often renowned for their longevity, with the centuries-old creations of Italian luthiers, Amati and Stradivari, holding hundreds of years’ worth of stories, and selling for millions of pounds today.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Daily Mail

Olive jars, gold chains and coins are among a treasure trove of new artefacts from a legendary shipwreck that has been hidden beneath the Bahamas' shark-infested waters for 350 years

Divers have revealed new treasures from a legendary 17th century shipwreck that have been hidden beneath the Bahamas' shark-infested waters for 350 years. The Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas (Our Lady of Wonders) was a two-deck Spanish galleon ship that sank off the Little Bahama Bank in the northern Bahamas on January 4, 1656.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
24/7 Wall St.

The Coldest Place in the World Today

Those who believe global warming is not real only need to look at record temperatures that have been posted around the world this week. It was 104 degrees F in London. Most of Europe had record temperatures and huge, unprecedented wildfires. Large portions of the U.S. are expected to have temperatures above 90 today and […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Hurricane winds, fierce storms leave 8 dead in France, Italy

PARIS (AP) — Violent thunderstorms and hurricane-force winds left at least eight dead Thursday in France and Italy, uprooting trees in Tuscany and on the French island of Corsica and ripping away brick shards from St. Mark’s famed bell tower in Venice. Over 100 boats in the Mediterranean Sea called for emergency help, authorities said. The storm produced gusts of more than 220 kph (136 mph) in some areas, the national weather agency Meteo France said. About 45,000 households were without power on Corsica, where six people were killed. Dozens of people were injured and 12 were hospitalized in Corsica, one in critical condition, authorities said. The Italian regions of Tuscany and Veneto both declared a state of emergency, as the violent storms in the north contrasted with temperatures up to 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Fahrenheit) in southern Italy. Storms in recent days have slammed Western European countries after a summer of extreme weather, while neighbors in central and eastern Europe are still suffering exceptional heat waves and drought.
ENVIRONMENT
ohmymag.co.uk

Flash flood alert in the UK: Here are the areas affected and how to prepare

From heat waves to quite literal waves, British weather sure is making headlines. The MET Office issued yellow thunderstorm warnings yesterday in England and Wales, with the South of England still at risk today. John Curtin, executive director of operations at the Environment Agency called the weather paradox a ‘twilight...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
428K+
Followers
62K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy