Bay Park Square Mall, barbeque and more coffee

By Alexandria Bursiek Kloehn, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago
Good afternoon, Streetwise readers and welcome back to the newsletter!

I saw a lull in business coverage over the last few weeks but the lull turned out to be the calm before the storm.

While I only have three new stories to share with you this week, hold on to your hats because I have a lot to share in the weeks ahead.

But let's start with what did happen: First, I wrote a story about all the growth Bay Park Square Mall has had since Shopko and Younkers shut down and the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. In the story, I talk to two local tenants who share their experiences in the mall and their optimism about its recent "rebirth."

For lovers of barbeque, I wrote about Mission BBQ and the community's response to its opening in Ashwaubenon. I also stopped by, and I recommend the Texas Twang sauce. Finally, I covered a new Starbucks location coming to De Pere.

In case you missed it, some of my favorite stories from past newsletters include a bakery opening in Ashwaubenon, McKayla Marie Sweets, and because I can't wait for spooky season and sweater weather, check out my story about Spirit Halloween opening in the former Dress Barn.

Looking ahead, I have stories about four new businesses that have opened or will open in the Military Business District, a deep dive into what's happening with the Ten O One Club (short answer — a lot), a new business coming to East Town and a follow-up to the closure of Kismet Advocacy LLC and how it has affected clients.

If you have any questions or tips for future stories, please don't hesitate to email me at abursiekkloehn@gannett.com, and please consider subscribing to the Press-Gazette if you enjoy my or my colleagues' work.

Who is Streetwise?

I'm Alexandria Bursiek Kloehn, the Streetwise reporter at the Green Bay Press-Gazette. I write about the happenings of local businesses in the Green Bay area.

