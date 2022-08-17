ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOJGA organizers offer thanks for 2022 season

By Staff Report
 3 days ago
MARION — The Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association ended its 36th season and the Board of Directors thanks everyone who helped during the season to serve area youth in Crawford, Delaware, Hardin, Marion, Morrow, Union and Wyandot counties.

Thanks for to the following golf courses: Three Sticks Golf Club, Marion; Golf Club of Bucyrus; MarysvilleGolf Club; Blues Creek, Marysville; Veterans Memorial Park, Kenton; Kings Mill, Waldo and Valley View, Galion.

Corporate and tournament sponsors to be thanked are Jesse Marketing Associates, LLC; Dr. Paul & Mrs. Kelly Culler, Waldo; Crossroads Original Designs, Bucyrus; Kathy (Allan) Brinkman, Marion; Pam Hartman, Milford Center; McCullough Industries, Kenton; Sims Bros. Inc. and Y-Men Service Club of Marion.

Scholarship sponsors to be thanked are David J. Wensinger Player of Year by Dr. Jerome Wensinger and Jeremy Wensinger; Ross Carley Memorial Player of the Year Runner-Up by Lynn Baldwin and Jesse Marketing Associates; Wensinger Family Player of the year Second Runner-Up by James & Julia Kraschinsky; NUCOR Steel Marion Most Improved; Marion County Youth Foundation M.E.R.I.T.; Knights of Columbus Sportsmanship; Charles Emans Memorial Patriot by Danielle Emans; Steve Mills Memorial 13-15 Player of the Year by Chris & Kelly Mills; and Amy Wensinger Roberts 13-18 Girls Player of the Year.

Gold patrons who helped were Erica and Sean Carr, Matthew and Mary Murphy, Peacock Water, Don Taube, Laipply’s Printing & Marketing Solutions of Marion, American Legion No. 243 of Galion, First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky, Pam Hartman of Milford Center, Kip and Kara Ottley and William and Sara Terry of Powell, Ridgedale Lions Club of Morral, Marysville Moose Lodge No. 1651, and Robert F. Schultz of Delaware.

Silver patrons who helped were Andrews Pastries, Paradise Miniature Golf, El Capesino Restaurante, JerZee Dairy Bar Treats, Perkins Restaurant and Bakery of Marion, Terry & Joanna Barre of Galion and G & R Tavern of Waldo.

Parent patrons who helped were William Ludwig and Abby Songer of Marion, Deborah Graham and Jamie Ottery of Delaware, Justin and Sherry McMullen and Christina Walker of Galion, Patrick Greene of Nevada, Cathy Brackenridge and Kim Reynolds of Ostrander and Leslie Conley of Prospect.

Appreciation goes to all volunteers such as officers and board members Michelle and Todd Crowe, Steve Grimes, Pam Ensign, Pam Hartman, Ed Pickett, Bryan Rinehart, Sam Sandefur and Abby Songer.

Special thanks to all seven-county media and to all area school athletic directors and golf coaches.

Each benefactor has touched our youth in a special way that contributes to the success of the HOJGA program’s goals, and they sincerely thank you.

