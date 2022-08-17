ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

New Mexico State schedule breakdown: Aggies six most winnable games

By Jason Groves, Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
I have the Aggies winning four games this season, but I also believe they will start the season 0-5 or 1-4 due to a difficult early season schedule so we will see what kind of mental toughness this team has as I believe there are some winnable games later in the year if the Aggies can keep it together.

They play the two worst teams in the Mountain West and the worst team in Conference USA, all at home. They open the season against a rebuilding Nevada team with a new coaching staff and they have UNM at home for the first time since 2018, as well as another home game against Hawaii, who is also breaking in a new coaching staff.

The Aggies opened as 12.5 point underdogs for their season opener, which should feature a good crowd at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

Of the four Mountain West teams the Aggies played last year, Nevada was the only team that clearly dominated the Aggies from start to finish.

Nevada beat NM State 55-28 with quarterback Carson Strong passing for 377 yards with six touchdowns.

Strong and Nevada's seven top receivers are gone as Nevada returns just six starters as Ken Wilson takes over as head coach. Nevada was picked fourth in the West Division of the Mountain West.

Oklahoma State transfer Shane Illingworth should replace Strong. Illingworth had 385 yards passing last year at Oklahoma State.

Nevada does return its top two rushers from last season with running backs Toa Taua rushing for 732 yards and six touchdowns last season, and offensive lineman Aaron Frost was Nevada's only preseason All Conference pick. Nevada added receivers from Arizona and Oregon, but Taua is the team's leading returning receiver with 296 yards last season.

Defensively, Nevada lost their top four tacklers, but they have a good defensive lineman in senior nose guard Dom Peterson and safety JoJuan Claiborne is the team's leading returning tackler and Nevada adds Michigan transfer defensive back Darion Green-Warren.

This game should be a competitive opener for both teams, adjusting to new coaching staffs with new players all over the field.

No. 5 vs. Hawaii, Sept. 24, 6 p.m.

Hawaii beat New Mexico State, twice, last season. This year's game comes at a potentially pivotal time for the Aggies, who could enter the game with either one win or winless, entering the game at home, but after three straight road games, with two of those games coming against Big 10 teams Minnesota and No. 18 Wisconsin. Will the Aggies be healthy? Will they still be together as the schedule gets considerably easier with Hawaii as the first of four straight games at home.

But just as Nevada, Hawaii has a new coach, their quarterback is now at San Jose State and they are looking for new contributors at the skill positions.

Hawaii was picked last in the Mountain West's West division after going 6-7 last year. Hawaii hired legendary quarterback Timmy Chang as the head coach so I think it's safe to say Hawaii will continue to look to throw the ball.

Hawaii has six returning starters with four on offense. Three of its returning starters are offensive linemen, which is a good start with either Washington State transfer Cammon Cooper or sophomore Trayden Schager at quarterback. Running back Dedrick Parson rushed for 618 yards with eight touchdowns last year, but Hawaii is also inexperienced at receiver after losing their top four receivers.

Hawaii had a middle of the pack offensive team last year, but were the worst defense in the Mountain West, allowing 446 yards per game with opponents passing for 290 yards per game. Hawaii added transfers from Power 5 schools at all three levels of its defense with just two starters back so NM State should be able to move the ball against Hawaii.

If the Aggies find a way to beat Hawaii, they could realistically rattle off a mid season three game win streak.

No. 4 vs. University of New Mexico, Oct. 15, 6 p.m.

UNM has won the past three rivalry games against the Aggies and this season will be the first time the game has been in Las Cruces since 2018 as the Aggies 2020 schedule was cancelled. NM State will also be coming off an open week.

UNM was picked last in the Mountain West Mountain division as the Lobos have not been good under Danny Gonzales. They haven't had a quarterback for the past two seasons and this year it could be Kansas transfer Miles Kendrick after Kentucky transfer Terry Wilson didn't work out last year. The Lobos averaged 9 points per game in Mountain West games last year and were last in FBS with 12 points per game and 234 yards per game. The Lobos added junior college running back Sherod White.

The Lobos will again lean on a good defense with seven starters and six of their top seven leading tacklers back from a team that was fourth in the Mountain West in total defense highlighted by preseason All Mountain West defensive back Jerrick Reed, who led the tam in tackles last year with seven pass break ups and an interception.

No. 3 at Massachusetts, October 29, TBA

When we are talking about two of the worst teams in FBS football, it's hard for me to say that the Aggies are ahead of anyone. But even while UMass should be better under first year coach Don Brown, it was clear when the teams played in Las Cruces last year that NM State is further ahead as a football program, at least from a talent standpoint.

Brown does have eight starters returning on each side of the ball, starting with quarterback Brady Olson, who did not play in the Aggies 44-27 victory over UMass in the final game of the Doug Martin era.

Olson passed for 1,145 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions last year. Leading rusher Ellis Merriweather seemed like the team's best player last year against NM State, where he rushed for 168 yards with two touchdowns. He finished with 1,138 and five touchdowns last year.

Defensively, UMass was down with NM State in terms of total defense, allowing 485 yards per game. In addition to eight starters back on defense, UMass added defensive linemen transfers from Vanderbilt and Florida State and a safety from Penn State.

NM State will have to travel to UMass, but this is by far the Aggies best chance at a road win this season.

No. 2 vs. Florida International, October 1, 6 p.m.

FIU was picked last in C-USA after going 1-11 last year and will need to travel from Miami for this game.

Just as Nevada, Hawaii and UMass, as well as NM State, FIU has a first year head coach with Mike MacIntyre. Offensively, FIU has Duke transfer QB Gunnar Holmberg, who will have a 1,000 yard receiver with Tyrese Chambers (1,074 yards, 9 touchdowns).

Defensively, FIU nosetackle Davon Strickland is a two-time all conference player on a defense that allowed over 500 yards per game against C-USA opponents last year.

No. 1 vs. Lamar, Nov. 12, 2 p.m.

Lamar was 2-9 last year and didn't win a game in a solid WAC football conference.

Lamar is no longer in the WAC, re-joining the Southland Conference, where they are 4-11 in 2019-20. Lamar made the FCS playoffs in 2017 at 6-3 in the Southland, but that season seems to be an outlier at the FCS level.

El Paso News

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Expect a big storm tonight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!🌿🌿🌿 Happy Tuesday! Expect a very big storm system tonight.💧. With all that rain comes cooler temps as well we are forecasting a high of 88 degrees with 40% chance of rain. Expect most of that rain in the overnight hours, we might even wake up to some possible localized flooding tomorrow morning.💧⛈☔️🌩
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Mountain lion wanders into home in El Paso's Five Points

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A mountain lion came down from the Franklin Mountains and made its way into a storage room of a home in El Paso's Five Points. Video shared with KFOX14 showed the wild animal entering the yard and prowling around a home on July 1.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Las Cruces Beer Festival 2022 quick review

Las Cruces has a lot of festivals and events. There are several that focus on wine, liquor, and beer. The Las Cruces Beer Fest is a Summer beer sampling festival at the Plaza de Las Cruces featuring 240 diverse beer selections available for sampling & purchase. There is food trucks, live music, live DJs, activities, vendors, & a sample cup!
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

El Paso Border Patrol agents apprehend convicted child predator

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended a convicted child predator, according to the El Paso sector chief Gloria Chavez. Chavez said the man is from El Salvador and was attempting to re-enter the U.S. illegally. Chavez said the man was previously convicted of...
EL PASO, TX
