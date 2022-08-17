Read full article on original website
Engadget
Nexus Mods bans 'Spider-Man Remastered' patch that replaced in-game Pride flags
The website's admin also banned the modder who made it. Nexus Mods, a popular mod database, has posted a strongly worded update about the Spider-Man Remastered patch that was created to remove Pride flags in-game. The website's administrator, Dark0ne, has revealed that the mod was uploaded by a sock puppet under the name "Mike Hawk." They said the fact that it was added to the database by a secondary account shows the uploader's intent to troll and demonstrates their understanding that it would not be allowed on the database. As such, the website has decided to remove the patch from its repository and to ban both the user's main account and sock puppet.
PC Magazine
PlayStation Plus vs. PlayStation Stars: What's the Difference?
In June, Sony launched an all-new, tiered PlayStation Plus that replaced its existing subscription service. A month later, the gaming juggernaut announced PlayStation Stars, a rewards and loyalty program. Naturally, you're probably confused about the differences between the two services. Don't fret, we're here to highlight the pair's features so you can make an informed decision before signing up for either one.
Here are the games joining and leaving PC Game Pass in August
It looks like Death Stranding is coming to PC Game Pass. The addition hasn't been announced officially, but the PC Game Pass account (opens in new tab) on Twitter changed its avatar to an image of a Death Stranding vista and posted a tweet that says "sometimes we just like a good landscape picture." Oh you guys.
NME
‘Death Stranding”s PC Game Pass release didn’t involve Sony
Sony has stated that it had no involvement in getting Death Stranding on PC Game Pass. Despite Sony owning the intellectual property of Death Stranding, the company was not involved in the licensing deal with Microsoft for its PC Game Pass service. In Sony’s statement, a spokesperson outlined the company’s...
TechSpot
Sega's Genesis Mini 2 will ship with a well-rounded bundle of 60 games
What just happened? Sega of America has finalized the collection of games that'll ship on the Genesis Mini 2 later this year. The pint-sized throwback will pack 60 pre-installed classics including a handful of titles that were exclusive to the Sega CD add-on. Highlights from the 16-bit cartridge catalog include...
IGN
Death Stranding Is Coming to Xbox PC Game Pass Next Week
Death Stranding is officially coming to Xbox PC Game Pass on August 23, following recent speculation about the PlayStation console exclusive's appearance on a Microsoft service. Developer Kojima Productions and publisher 505 Games announced that the original version of Death Stranding (so not the upgraded director's cut) will be available...
IGN
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 and Sega Genesis Mini 2 - Full Game List Trailer
Here's your look at the 60 games included in the Sega Genesis Mini 2, featuring titles which span the Genesis as the SEGA CD platforms and includes new ports and previously unreleased games. The games include After Burner II, Fatal Fury 2, Golden Axe II, Phantasy Star II, Streets of Rage 3, Night Trap, Sonic The Hedgehog CD, and much more. The bonus games include previously unreleased titles Devi & Pii and Star Mobile, as well as new ports of Fantasy Zone, Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier), Spatter, Super Locomotive, and VS Puyo Puyo Sun.
How to refund a game on PS4 and PS5
Because Sony is now the exclusive storefront for purchasing digital PlayStation games, the company revamped its refund policy. You have up to 14 days to request one — provided you haven't downloaded or played the game you're attempting to return.
Every Game Coming To The Sega Genesis Mini 2
If you're into retro games, you're going to love today's announcement from Sega — the company just revealed the full roster of titles that will be available to play upon the release of its upcoming throwback console. Dubbed the Sega Genesis Mini 2, the miniature console is going to hit the market on October 27. Seeing as we're getting a total of 60 games, that marks a massive bump over the previous-gen Genesis Mini that maxed out at 40. Some of these titles are real gems that haven't been seen in forever, having only been released through the Sega CD system previously. The console will also serve up an upgraded six-button controller.
ComicBook
PlayStation Store Update Quietly Addresses "Shovelware" Problem
Sony appears to have released a behind-the-scenes PlayStation Store update to address an issue with an influx of content users regarded as "shovelware." The update in question seems to have reorganized how the PlayStation Store's newest games are presented to those browsing the marketplace so that people can have an easier time finding games perceived to be a better value. Despite Sony not bringing attention to this change, people have taken notice already and seem to appreciate the new PlayStation Store experience.
The Nintendo Wii Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Nintendo Wii has more than a few hidden gems that players can sink dozens of hours into. When considering which game for the system takes the longest to beat, a few classics might come to mind, such as "Monster Hunter Tri," "Xenoblade Chronicles," "Animal Crossing: City Folk," or "The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess." The campaigns of all of these titles, however, are relatively brief experiences compared to "Rune Factory: Frontier."
One day consoles will have a 'giant AI chip and all the games will be dreams'
David Holz, founder of Midjourney Discord AI image bot, on how AI will transform the world and the everyday gaming experience.
ComicBook
New Steam Stats Feature Discovered Ahead of Release
Another new Steam feature is apparently on the way with a discovery made this week pointing towards a "year in review" wrap-up that'll show users all sorts of interesting stats related to their playing habits. Based on what's been seen so far, this new feature is not unlike similar community-focused roundups other platforms have released. It's supposedly going to be available around the time that Steam's big winter sale kicks off, though Valve has not yet confirmed anything about this feature just yet.
NME
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 will release worldwide in October with 61 games
Sega has confirmed that the Mega Drive Mini 2 will launch later this year, and feature over 60 titles including Streets Of Rage 3 and Ecco The Dolphin. The Mega Drive Mini 2 will release in Europe on October 27, the same day the Genesis Mini 2 releases in North America.
Saints Row 3 Remastered Cheats: PS5, Xbox Series X, PC
Detailed list of Saints Row 3 Remastered cheats: PS5, Xbox Series X, PC
Engadget
'Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed' hits PC, PlayStation and Xbox on October 18th
a four vs. one multiplayer game, will arrive in the midst of spooky season. The game will hit the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on October 18th. You can either play as a ghost or one of four Ghostbusters trying to...
IGN
Death Stranding on Xbox PC Game Pass Sparks Tension Among Console Owners - IGN Daily Fix
Death Stranding is officially coming to Xbox PC Game Pass on August 23, following recent speculation about the PlayStation console exclusive's appearance on a Microsoft service. Gorgeous action-adventure Kena: Bridge of Spirits is getting a major update including a New Game+ mode – and it's coming to Steam. Hot...
Tom's Hardware
AMD Threadripper Pro 5995WX and 5975WX Review: Sheer Threaded Dominance
The Threadripper Pro 5995WX and 5975WX deliver simply unmatched performance and capabilities courtesy of industry-leading core counts and connectivity that easily outstrips all competitors. The new 64-core AMD Threadripper Pro 5995WX and 32-core Threadripper Pro 5975WX are finally available at retail, breaking free from the confines of pre-built OEM systems...
ComicBook
PlayStation 5 Restock Rumored to Happen Just in Time for New Release
PlayStation 5 consoles are still proving quite difficult to come by for those who don't yet have one of the consoles, but for those who are still looking and those who are also planning on picking up a new release coming this week, you may be in luck. Another PlayStation 5 restock is rumored to take place this coming weekend at GameStop during which we'll see the PlayStation 5 consoles bundled with Madden NFL 23, the newest Madden game scheduled to launch on August 19th. Those bundles unfortunately come loaded with more than just the console and the game, however, so they may not be quite as attractive for would-be buyers unless you're fine with everything they include.
Polygon
PC Game Pass just got a bunch of retro titles from id Software and Bethesda
PC Game Pass subscribers can now enjoy a generous group of retro titles from id Software and Bethesda. As of Thursday, PC Game Pass subscribers have access to retro classics from franchise favorites Wolfenstein, Elder Scrolls, and Quake. The Game Pass additions are basically a crash course in classic first-person...
SlashGear
