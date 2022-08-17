Morgan County dispatcher, volunteer firefighter gets probation in child porn plea deal

PARAGON, Ind. — A 911 dispatcher and volunteer firefighter will serve no time behind bars after taking a plea deal that will see him serve two years of probation for possessing child pornography.

Luke Jobes of Paragon pleaded guilty on Aug. 15 to one count of possessing child pornography, a Level 6 felony. As part of the plea agreement, Jobes’s sentencing of 912 days in jail was suspended upon the condition he instead serves a 730-day probation sentencing.

Jobes was arrested on Feb. 17 after Indiana State Police and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force detectives gained information from a previous investigation that linked Jobes to being in possession of child porn.

State police said following an investigation that included interviews and search warrants, charging documents against Jobes were filed with the Morgan County Prosecutor’s Office on Feb. 14. An arrest warrant was issued and Jobes was taken into custody three days later.

