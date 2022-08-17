ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

University of Georgia welcomes its biggest freshmen class ever

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kUYy_0hKskgug00

ATHENS, Ga. — University of Georgia has welcomed its largest freshman class this fall semester with it also being the most academically qualified.

The Class of 2026 will have over 6,200 new first year students as classes start Wednesday.

The students were chosen from a record number of almost 40,000 applications.

The students excelled in and outside of the classroom. According to UGA, the average GPA for the class was 4.1.

They also have an average ACT score of 32, tying 2021′s record, and an average SAT score of 1384.

“The University of Georgia is thrilled to welcome such an extraordinary class,” said President Jere W. Morehead. “As UGA continues to set new standards in undergraduate education, we are attracting the very best students, who want to engage with our academic community and begin making a difference from their first semester on campus.”

The class formed themselves into the “power G” at the Sanford Stadium.

About 75% of the first-year students are Georgia residents, the release stated. The class of 2026 represents students from 452 Georgia high schools, 148 Georgia counties and 41 states.

“It is amazing to see a class that is so intelligent, creative, resilient and tremendously diverse,” said Barkley Barton II, director of undergraduate admissions.

