Atlanta, GA

“He’s an A-town boy:” Michael Harris II’s family overjoyed he’s staying with hometown Braves

By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
Michael Harris smiles with his family The Atlanta Braves held a news conference on Wednesday with Michael Harris after he signed a contract extension.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Michael Harris II put on an Atlanta Braves uniform for the first time when he was six years old playing wiffleball at Turner Field.

Fifteen years later, Harris won’t have to worry about wearing another uniform for the next decade.

Harris signed a 8-year, $72 million contract that will keep him with the team through at least 2030.

At a news conference Wednesday, the rookie star talked about what it means to sign with his hometown team.

“To be able to put a Braves jersey after being that young and watching for so long, rooting for all the players that have been through the organization, for me to be in this position is kind of crazy,” Harris told Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein.

Harris grew up in DeKalb and Henry counties and became a star for Stockbridge High School. The Braves drafted Harris out of high school with No. 98 pick of the 2019 MLB draft.

Harris made his MLB debut on May 28 and hasn’t looked back since then.

“Life moves fast. It still hasn’t caught up to me,” Harris said. “But I don’t even think I have emotions. Like when I got drafted, I was just staring at the TV and everyone else was running around the living room.”

The same can’t be said for his family. Klein caught up with Michael Harris, LaTaucha Harris and their daughter Mikaylah Harris.

Michael Harris Sr. said he still pinches himself every day.

“It seems like yesterday he was in Mississippi. Three months later, he signed a contract. It’s unbelievable,’ he said.

LaTaucha Harris said her son’s quick rise has been something the whole family has been trying to process. But they know this is the only place for Harris to be.

“He’s an A-town boy. That sums it up. Everything A.”

