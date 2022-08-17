Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
American Oncology Network speaks out against CMS outpatient payment rule
The American Oncology Network, a community-oncology advocate, spoke against CMS' proposed outpatient payment rule Aug. 15. CMS pitched the new rule July 18, which would raise Medicare outpatient payment rates in 2023. The final ruling is scheduled for November. "For more rural practices, like many of the community oncology practices...
beckershospitalreview.com
Nonprofit hospitals' 'deceptively strong' financial metrics likely to end, Fitch says
Nonprofit hospitals' median financial metrics showed improvement last year, but Fitch Ratings is projecting declines for next year and beyond. The credit rating agency analyzed 2021 audited data and reported that "AA" rated hospital medians showed a 20 percent increase in cash to adjusted debt. "BBB" rated health systems had an 8 percent increase.
beckershospitalreview.com
17 recent CMS actions
CMS recently blocked Georgia from privatizing its ACA marketplace, updated its hospital quality star ratings and released its final inpatient payment rule for 2023. Becker's has reported on the following 17 CMS moves in the last month. Clinical. CMS will continue to report patient safety data. CMS will continue reporting...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 recent hospital, health system CFO moves
The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported since Aug. 4:. 1. Dustin Thomas was named CFO of Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care. 2. Jennifer Doll was named senior vice president and CFO of Portland, Ore.-based OHSU Health. 3. Sherron Rogers was named CFO of St....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
beckershospitalreview.com
MUSC launches ICU-telehealth program
MUSC Health Columbia (S.C) Medical Center Downtown partnered with telemedicine company Hicuity Health to launch tele-ICU services. Hicuity Health will provide tele-ICU support for patients and bedside teams at MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center, according to a Aug. 17 company news release. With the addition of Hicuity's tele-ICU care, the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Employees intentionally leaked data in 25% of healthcare breaches: study
A quarter of healthcare data leaks were intentionally caused by employees, according to a recent global survey of 1,300 health IT professionals by software company Soti. Seventy percent of healthcare organizations have experienced a data breach since 2020, the July study found. Cybersecurity has become an increasing concern of healthcare organizations, at a time when each breach costs health systems several million dollars.
beckershospitalreview.com
US to boost monkeypox vaccine supplies: 2 updates
An additional 1.8 million doses of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine will be available for health departments to order starting Aug. 22, according to White House officials. "We will make approximately 360,000 vials, or up to 1.8 million more doses, available to states and jurisdictions," Dawn O'Connell, assistant secretary for preparedness and response atHHS, said Aug. 18. More than 700,000 vials of the vaccine have been shipped nationwide, representing more than 1 million doses currently available for use.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
Evolving cybersecurity requirements make it harder for healthcare providers to keep up
Insurers significantly increased premiums for cyber coverage and are making stricter criteria for those applying, but healthcare organizations are finding it difficult to add all of the required additions, especially smaller providers, SC Media reported Aug. 18. Insures are now limiting coverage, increasing premiums and adding security requirements such as...
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital health company Thirty Madison lays off 10% of staff
Thirty Madison, a company that treats patients for a variety of chronic conditions through telehealth and its proprietary medications, has reduced its workforce by 10 percent, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. The spokesperson didn't comment further or identify the number of employees affected. The company's LinkedIn page says it has...
beckershospitalreview.com
50% of executives plan layoffs as healthcare looks to rehire
A new survey of U.S. executives across numerous sectors finds contradictory sentiments on talent and labor management, with half of respondents indicating they have plans to reduce headcount as more than one-third see talent acquisition and retention as a serious business risk. For its second Pulse Survey of the year,...
beckershospitalreview.com
31% of NPs may leave healthcare: 5 survey findings
A survey of more than 2,000 U.S. nurse practitioners found nearly a third are considering leaving healthcare, according to Medscape's first report on nurse practitioner burnout and depression published Aug. 18. The report is based on online survey responses from 2,084 practicing nurse practitioners polled from April 5 to May...
beckershospitalreview.com
California plan to invest $4.7B in children's mental health
California plans to invest $4.7 billion to increase access to mental health and substance use services for individuals 25 and younger. California's Master Plan for Kids' Mental Health, unveiled by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 18, will also add 40,000 mental health workers, according to a news release from the governor's office.
beckershospitalreview.com
Community pharmacies face Adderall supply disruptions
Many community pharmacists are struggling to stock Adderall amid supply disruptions and high demand for the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder treatment, Bloomberg reported Aug. 18. Among 358 community pharmacy leaders polled between July 25 and Aug. 5, 64 percent said brand name and generic versions of Adderall were on backorder, a survey...
beckershospitalreview.com
4 CMOs from top US hospitals on the best advice they've received
Medical chiefs from four of US News & World Report's best hospitals or health systems recently spoke with Becker's Hospital Review about the best advice they've received. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length. Amy Williams, MD. Executive Dean of Practice at Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.):...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 recent healthcare job openings at Amazon
Amazon has been advertising job openings for its various healthcare teams. Here are six health-related jobs the tech giant recently posted. 1. Medical director, Amazon Pharmacy: Will develop the clinical product vision and strategy for integrated care delivery, identify and manage partner relationships, and manage and oversee clinical research and analytics.
beckershospitalreview.com
Nearly half of healthcare workers 'at their breaking point,' survey finds
Forty-nine percent of U.S. healthcare workers in a recent survey said they are either at their breaking point or looking for new work due to the stress and trauma they endure on the job, a Colorado addiction treatment center reported Aug. 18. All Points North's "State of Mental Health: American...
beckershospitalreview.com
Health informatics chief Dr. Peter Winkelstein says EHR, patient data exchange could work like smartphone apps
The seamless sharing of patient data has long been a goal of many in healthcare. Just ask Peter Winkelstein, MD. He has led the health informatics program at the University of Buffalo for 25 years. He is also chief medical information officer for Kaleida Health and UBMD Physicians' Group, both based in Buffalo, N.Y.
beckershospitalreview.com
Epic's director of health policy departs
Alya Sulaiman, corporate counsel and director of health policy and regulatory affairs for Epic Systems, left the company to join healthcare law firm McDermott Will & Emery. In her new role, Ms. Sulaiman will help the firm's clients navigate healthcare regulatory, privacy and transactional policies, and focus on digital health, interoperability and data use strategy, according to an Aug. 17 press release from McDermott Will & Emery.
beckershospitalreview.com
300+ Best Buy stores to sell over-the-counter hearing aids
Best Buy will begin selling over-the-counter hearing devices this fall after the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act was signed into law Aug. 16, CNBC reported Aug. 17. Best Buy said more than 300 of its stores will have hearing solutions displays with about 10 hearing devices available at each location, as well as an online hearing assessment tool.
Comments / 0