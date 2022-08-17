ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield

By Stacker
 3 days ago

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor.

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association . Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food’s beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Springfield?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

Highest-rated restaurants in SGF, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Chipotle Mexican Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 3356 S Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO 65807
Tripadvisor

#25. Mexican Villa

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (162 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2755 S Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO 65807-3505
Tripadvisor

#24. Mexican Villa El Taco

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Price: $
– Address: 316 W Kearney St, Springfield, MO 65803-2520
Tripadvisor

#23. Catrina’s Mexican Kitchen & Cantina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2925 E Battlefield St Suite 105, Springfield, MO 65804-4015
Tripadvisor

#22. El Charro

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1779 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65804-1507
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield

Tripadvisor

#21. El Maguey Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 631 N Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65802-2115
Tripadvisor

#20. Mexican Villa

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (157 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1408 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65804-1118
Tripadvisor

#19. Purple Burrito

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 5360 S Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO 65810-2994
Tripadvisor

#18. La Hacienda

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1370 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65804-0302
Tripadvisor

#17. Primas Mexican Kitchen

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3662 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65804-4414
Tripadvisor

#16. Jose Locos Steak & Grill on Battlefield

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 300 E Battlefield St, Springfield, MO 65807-4953
Tripadvisor

#15. Tinga Tacos

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 308 W McDaniel St, Springfield, MO 65806-2052
Tripadvisor

#14. El Purple Burrito

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 1700 S Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO 65807-2095
Tripadvisor

#13. Cielito Lindo Mexicano Restaurante

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3530 S Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO 65807-5104
Tripadvisor

#12. El Puente Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1111 E Republic Rd, Springfield, MO 65807-6023
Tripadvisor

#11. Purple Burrito

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 3459 W Kearney St Ste 600, Springfield, MO 65803-2002
Tripadvisor

#10. Maria’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (171 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 406 South Ave, Springfield, MO 65806-2114
Tripadvisor

#9. Amigos

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 2118 S Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO 65807-2853
Tripadvisor

#8. Los Cabos Mexican Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4109 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807-5356
Tripadvisor

#7. El Sombrero

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1529 W Battlefield St, Springfield, MO 65807-4105
Tripadvisor

#6. Tortilleria Perches

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 1601 W Sunshine St Ste M, Springfield, MO 65807-2208
Tripadvisor

#5. The Wheelhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1666 E Saint Louis St, Springfield, MO 65802-3130
Tripadvisor

#4. Cesar’s Old Mexico

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2627 E Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65804-2044
Tripadvisor

#3. La Paloma Mexican Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (145 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3014 E Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65804-2032
Tripadvisor

#2. Jose Locos

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 853 N Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65802-2119
Tripadvisor

#1. Great American Taco Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (481 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2915 E Battlefield St, Springfield, MO 65804-4015
