Morgan County, IN

cbs4indy.com

Woman arrested after standoff that shutdown I-65

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have now said that a standoff caused the shutdown of I-65 for two hours Friday night near downtown, and have arrested a woman in connection with the incident. Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash on southbound I-65 near the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

New high-tech crime unit in Madison County helping investigators solve crimes

ANDERSON, Ind. — A new crime fighting unit that specifically works with technology is up and running in Madison County. It is one of 10 high-tech crime units across Indiana that is helping investigators solve crimes. The goal of these new units is to help investigators look into anything technology-related. That could include cell phones, computers or surveillance video.
MADISON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Putnam Co. deputy injured in crash while on patrol

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — A deputy with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is now recovering from a minor injury after being involved in a crash Friday. The sheriff’s office said that Deputy Randy Patrick was on patrol when his police car was hit by two other vehicles on North Jackson Street near Frazier Street in Greencastle.
GREENCASTLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 shot, 1 killed in downtown shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting downtown early Sunday morning. IMPD responded to a gas station in the 900 block of North Delaware Street just after 12:20 a.m. When they arrived, they located two victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. A short time later, IMPD confirmed a third victim had been located at a nearby fire station.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Busy Hancock County intersection to shut down for two months

Busy Hancock County intersection to shut down for …. Rudy Yakym gets GOP nod to replace late US Rep. Walorski. ‘Defund the Police?’ poster left displayed in classroom …. Overnight shooting leaves 1 person dead. Teenager dead after overnight shooting near Ball …. High School Football. Putnam Co. deputy...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Fishers police investigate shots fired at home overnight

FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers are investigating after a vacant home was struck by bullets overnight. According to police, they got multiple 911 calls of shots fired into a house in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road around 12:30 a.m. A search was done of the home and...
FISHERS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 homes shot up in less than 3 weeks in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — For the second time this month, a home in Fishers was riddled with bullets after an overnight shooting. Around 12:30 Friday morning, Fishers police were called to a home in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road in the Sumerlin Trails subdivision after receiving “multiple” 911 calls about shots fired.
FISHERS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis crime rate drops but not for juveniles

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis may be a less violent place than it was a year ago with homicide down 20%, aggravated assaults off 16% and non-fatal shootings slumping 12%, but the numbers are not so optimistic for juveniles. Last year on this date, IMPD had recorded 51 juveniles who had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead after shooting on Indy’s far eastside

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a fatal shooting Sunday morning. Police responded to the report of a person shot in the 1200 block of Redbrook Court just after 5 a.m. That location is on the far east side, near E. 10th Street and N. Mithoefer Road. When they arrived they located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD searching for missing Indianapolis man

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 38-year-old. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Shawn Lapp was last seen on Wednesday in the 1000 block of Sanders Street. He is described as being 5’11” and weighing 230 pounds. Lapp has brown/blond hair and blue eyes, police said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman killed in shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was shot and killed Friday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At about 10 a.m., police were called to 8110 North Shadeland Avenue, where a Red Roof Inn is located. Officers arrived to find a woman in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Priceless adoptions at Humane Society for Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY — Hamilton County Humane is offering PRICELESS adoptions Saturday due to the facility being over capacity with animals. The shelter will have extended adoption hours specifically for this event. They will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with so many cute furry faces to fall in love with.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Students raise $4,300 for fallen Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz

ELWOOD, Ind. — Two rival high schools joined together to support one cause on Friday for the first night of high school football in Indiana. This week, the Elwood Panthers faced off against the Shenandoah Raiders — a school more than 35 miles away. Despite the distance and...
ELWOOD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Person shot at near south side gas station, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is recovering after a shooting at a near south side gas station. IMPD was called to the BP gas station at the intersection of E. Raymond Street and Shelby Street just before 4:30 a.m. One person was found that was said to be “in serious...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

