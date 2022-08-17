Read full article on original website
Related
cbs4indy.com
Carmel woman gets 3 years in prison, probation for rape of special needs minor
CARMEL, Ind. — A 48-year-old Carmel woman has been sentenced to serve three years in prison and several more years in probation after pleading guilty to raping a special needs minor. Stephanie Bradshaw pleaded guilty to a Level 3 felony charge of rape as part of a plea deal...
cbs4indy.com
Woman arrested after standoff that shutdown I-65
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have now said that a standoff caused the shutdown of I-65 for two hours Friday night near downtown, and have arrested a woman in connection with the incident. Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash on southbound I-65 near the...
cbs4indy.com
New high-tech crime unit in Madison County helping investigators solve crimes
ANDERSON, Ind. — A new crime fighting unit that specifically works with technology is up and running in Madison County. It is one of 10 high-tech crime units across Indiana that is helping investigators solve crimes. The goal of these new units is to help investigators look into anything technology-related. That could include cell phones, computers or surveillance video.
cbs4indy.com
Putnam Co. deputy injured in crash while on patrol
GREENCASTLE, Ind. — A deputy with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is now recovering from a minor injury after being involved in a crash Friday. The sheriff’s office said that Deputy Randy Patrick was on patrol when his police car was hit by two other vehicles on North Jackson Street near Frazier Street in Greencastle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Witness hid in bathroom during drug deal turned deadly; murder suspect still at large
BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Court documents reveal a Greenwood man wanted by law enforcement is the sole suspect who remains at large in a drug deal turned deadly in a Bloomington mobile home park. Malik Bennett, 26, of Greenwood is being sought by police from Indianapolis and Bloomington. Bennett has...
cbs4indy.com
3 shot, 1 killed in downtown shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting downtown early Sunday morning. IMPD responded to a gas station in the 900 block of North Delaware Street just after 12:20 a.m. When they arrived, they located two victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. A short time later, IMPD confirmed a third victim had been located at a nearby fire station.
cbs4indy.com
Anderson officer saves woman after crash: ‘She would have bled out’
ANDERSON, Ind. — A police officer in Anderson is being lauded for his quick actions that saved a woman’s life after a crash. At about 1 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to a crash near the intersection of 1st Street and Madison Avenue. Officers arrived to find a...
cbs4indy.com
‘Defund the Police?’ poster left displayed in classroom of fallen Elwood officer’s brother
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers High School is facing criticism for a student project called “Defund the Police” that was left displayed in the classroom of slain Officer Noah Shahnavaz’s brother. The student project was from the previous school year. On Tuesday, Officer Shahnavaz’s younger brother entered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4indy.com
Busy Hancock County intersection to shut down for two months
Busy Hancock County intersection to shut down for …. Rudy Yakym gets GOP nod to replace late US Rep. Walorski. ‘Defund the Police?’ poster left displayed in classroom …. Overnight shooting leaves 1 person dead. Teenager dead after overnight shooting near Ball …. High School Football. Putnam Co. deputy...
cbs4indy.com
Fishers police investigate shots fired at home overnight
FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers are investigating after a vacant home was struck by bullets overnight. According to police, they got multiple 911 calls of shots fired into a house in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road around 12:30 a.m. A search was done of the home and...
cbs4indy.com
2 homes shot up in less than 3 weeks in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — For the second time this month, a home in Fishers was riddled with bullets after an overnight shooting. Around 12:30 Friday morning, Fishers police were called to a home in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road in the Sumerlin Trails subdivision after receiving “multiple” 911 calls about shots fired.
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis crime rate drops but not for juveniles
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis may be a less violent place than it was a year ago with homicide down 20%, aggravated assaults off 16% and non-fatal shootings slumping 12%, but the numbers are not so optimistic for juveniles. Last year on this date, IMPD had recorded 51 juveniles who had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4indy.com
Police apply tourniquet after man shot in leg on Ritter Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS — Police officers applied a tourniquet overnight to a shooting victim on the near east side. IMPD says a man was walking north on N. Ritter Avenue near N. 19th Street at around 12:15 a.m. when he was shot in the leg by an unknown person. The man’s...
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis man gets minimum of 27 years for murder, armed robbery where LGBTQ members were targeted
LANSING, Mich. — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to a minimum of 27 years in prison in connection to a murder and armed robberies where he targeted members of the LGBTQ community in Michigan. Diabolique Paris Johnson, 35, pleaded guilty in June to murdering a 39-year-old Detroit man...
cbs4indy.com
1 dead after shooting on Indy’s far eastside
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a fatal shooting Sunday morning. Police responded to the report of a person shot in the 1200 block of Redbrook Court just after 5 a.m. That location is on the far east side, near E. 10th Street and N. Mithoefer Road. When they arrived they located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD searching for missing Indianapolis man
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 38-year-old. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Shawn Lapp was last seen on Wednesday in the 1000 block of Sanders Street. He is described as being 5’11” and weighing 230 pounds. Lapp has brown/blond hair and blue eyes, police said.
cbs4indy.com
Woman killed in shooting on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was shot and killed Friday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At about 10 a.m., police were called to 8110 North Shadeland Avenue, where a Red Roof Inn is located. Officers arrived to find a woman in...
cbs4indy.com
Priceless adoptions at Humane Society for Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY — Hamilton County Humane is offering PRICELESS adoptions Saturday due to the facility being over capacity with animals. The shelter will have extended adoption hours specifically for this event. They will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with so many cute furry faces to fall in love with.
cbs4indy.com
Students raise $4,300 for fallen Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. — Two rival high schools joined together to support one cause on Friday for the first night of high school football in Indiana. This week, the Elwood Panthers faced off against the Shenandoah Raiders — a school more than 35 miles away. Despite the distance and...
cbs4indy.com
Person shot at near south side gas station, says IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is recovering after a shooting at a near south side gas station. IMPD was called to the BP gas station at the intersection of E. Raymond Street and Shelby Street just before 4:30 a.m. One person was found that was said to be “in serious...
Comments / 0