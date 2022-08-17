ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludington, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

Tiny home village of short-term rentals proposed for Muskegon’s Lakeside district

MUSKEGON, MI – Ten tiny homes would be placed in the heart of Muskegon’s Lakeside business district for use as lodging under a proposal before the city commission. Tiny Diggs Muskegon is asking permission to place the “micro-lodging rental units” at the corner of Lakeshore Drive and Moon Street, according to the request before city commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
MUSKEGON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan

COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

The ‘Ghost’ Town of Meauwataka, Michigan

Meauwataka (Native American for “Halfway”) is a little burg in Wexford County's Colfax Township. It's considered to be a ghost town (a shell of its former self) by some, even though there's still a general store and a few residences. The town was named after nearby Meauwataka Lake,...
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
MLive

Coast Guard reminds boaters not to block large vessels in harbors, channels

FRANKFORT, MI – Reports of recreational boats blocking large vessels from moving through narrow waterways are becoming a safety concern in Frankfort, authorities said. The U.S. Coast Guard is reminding boaters that it is illegal to block large vessels that “safely navigate only within a narrow channel of fairway.” Under federal regulations, impeding a commercial vessel is subject to fines of up to $5,000.
FRANKFORT, MI
Banana 101.5

What Are These Unidentified Abandoned Ruins in Newaygo, Michigan?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I can't find any information on what these ruins in Newaygo used to be. They are not the remains of the abandoned Rowe Manufacturing Company – those ruins sit alongside the Muskegon River. But these crumblings are back in the woods on Brooks Creek, a tad southeast of the Rowe factory.
NEWAYGO, MI
recordpatriot.com

Munson Healthcare officials warn of phishing scams

MANISTEE — If you think you may have received a call from a phone number listed as being associated with Munson Healthcare, you may want to double-check with officials. A phishing scam, with numbers that have been spoofed or faked to appear as a Munson number has been going around, according to Dale Killingbeck, corporate communication specialist with Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Your vote, we go: Pick which Muskegon-area Week 1 game we shoot, subscribers get photos for free

MLive is offering a new perk for subscribers with a feature that allows fans to vote for which game we will send our award-winning photographers to each week. Voters can pick one of the five games below with the winning game resulting in a special perk for subscribers -- free downloads of high-resolution photos from the game and half off photo-related merchandise.
MUSKEGON, MI
CBS Detroit

Amy Black, Who Was Sentenced To Life In Prison At 16, Granted Parole

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan woman sentenced to life in prison as a 16-year-old is scheduled to be released from prison next month, a corrections spokesman said Monday. Amy Lee Black | Credit: Michigan Department of Corrections Amy Lee Black, convicted of killing a Muskegon County man in 1990, is set to be paroled from the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility the week of Sept. 4-10, Chris Gautz of the Michigan Department of Corrections, told The Muskegon Chronicle in an email. Black, now 48, received a sentence reduction after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that life sentences for juveniles were cruel...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
