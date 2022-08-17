Read full article on original website
Related
Changing water temperatures bring salmon closer to shore in northern Michigan
Trucks and boat trailers filled the parking lot of the city boat launch in Frankfort over the weekend, spilling out into Open Space Park, and a similar site could be seen at First Street Beach in Manistee. Such a sight could only signal one thing: Salmon fishing is heating up...
Tiny home village of short-term rentals proposed for Muskegon’s Lakeside district
MUSKEGON, MI – Ten tiny homes would be placed in the heart of Muskegon’s Lakeside business district for use as lodging under a proposal before the city commission. Tiny Diggs Muskegon is asking permission to place the “micro-lodging rental units” at the corner of Lakeshore Drive and Moon Street, according to the request before city commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Help beautify Pere Marquette beach in Muskegon at upcoming cleanup
MUSKEGON, MI – Pere Marquette beach in Muskegon is the focus of an upcoming community cleanup effort, and your help is needed. The cleanup of the Lake Michigan beach will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22. The cleanup is part of the Alliance for the Great Lakes’ Adopt-A-Beach program.
Skate park in Muskegon moving forward after site near downtown identified
MUSKEGON, MI – Design concepts for a new skate park near downtown Muskegon and Heritage Landing are expected to be pursued by the city of Muskegon. The city has prepared a request for qualifications from firms able to provide design ideas and cost estimates for a skate park at Rotary Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
The ‘Ghost’ Town of Meauwataka, Michigan
Meauwataka (Native American for “Halfway”) is a little burg in Wexford County's Colfax Township. It's considered to be a ghost town (a shell of its former self) by some, even though there's still a general store and a few residences. The town was named after nearby Meauwataka Lake,...
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
Coast Guard reminds boaters not to block large vessels in harbors, channels
FRANKFORT, MI – Reports of recreational boats blocking large vessels from moving through narrow waterways are becoming a safety concern in Frankfort, authorities said. The U.S. Coast Guard is reminding boaters that it is illegal to block large vessels that “safely navigate only within a narrow channel of fairway.” Under federal regulations, impeding a commercial vessel is subject to fines of up to $5,000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Are These Unidentified Abandoned Ruins in Newaygo, Michigan?
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I can't find any information on what these ruins in Newaygo used to be. They are not the remains of the abandoned Rowe Manufacturing Company – those ruins sit alongside the Muskegon River. But these crumblings are back in the woods on Brooks Creek, a tad southeast of the Rowe factory.
Police look for hit-and-run driver after man killed near northern Michigan campground
CUSTER TOWNSHIP, MI – Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in northern Michigan. Michigan State Police responded to a call shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 of a man lying in the road on M-88 near the Chain O’Lakes Campground in Custer Township.
Munson Healthcare officials warn of phishing scams
MANISTEE — If you think you may have received a call from a phone number listed as being associated with Munson Healthcare, you may want to double-check with officials. A phishing scam, with numbers that have been spoofed or faked to appear as a Munson number has been going around, according to Dale Killingbeck, corporate communication specialist with Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
"Parents beware!" Michigan State Police alert public about smiling face ecstasy tablets
The Michigan State Police are warning parents about dangerous, illegal drugs with big happy faces. Ecstasy or MDMA also popularly known more recently as “Molly,” is a synthetic, psychoactive drug.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New charter school in Muskegon promises robust STEM curriculum in military-style environment
MUSKEGON, MI – A new K-5 charter school opening in Muskegon this fall is committed to trying to raise low math and literacy rates in the city by teaching students in a military-style environment that focuses on discipline, respect and service. More than 100 students are already enrolled at...
Attorney running for judge in Muskegon charged with domestic violence
MUKSEGON, MI – A Muskegon attorney running for circuit judge has been charged with domestic violence following an incident on Thursday. Jason Kolkema has been charged with domestic assault, according to a press release issued by the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday, Aug. 19. The alleged incident...
DNR Investigating Large Black Cat Sighting in Copemish
Before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run at Twisted Trails Off Road Park on Saturday, a photographer for the event, Dakota Stebbins, took pictures of what appears to be a large cat. “It was a downpour and pretty, pretty good for most of the morning. I had a camouflage...
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
Your vote, we go: Pick which Muskegon-area Week 1 game we shoot, subscribers get photos for free
MLive is offering a new perk for subscribers with a feature that allows fans to vote for which game we will send our award-winning photographers to each week. Voters can pick one of the five games below with the winning game resulting in a special perk for subscribers -- free downloads of high-resolution photos from the game and half off photo-related merchandise.
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan
There's only one type of restaurant that really hits the spot when you're super hungry and that's a buffet. From delicious sides to hot plates and desserts, here are 8 of the best Michigan buffets that are sure to satisfy your appetite.
Amy Black, Who Was Sentenced To Life In Prison At 16, Granted Parole
MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan woman sentenced to life in prison as a 16-year-old is scheduled to be released from prison next month, a corrections spokesman said Monday. Amy Lee Black | Credit: Michigan Department of Corrections Amy Lee Black, convicted of killing a Muskegon County man in 1990, is set to be paroled from the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility the week of Sept. 4-10, Chris Gautz of the Michigan Department of Corrections, told The Muskegon Chronicle in an email. Black, now 48, received a sentence reduction after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that life sentences for juveniles were cruel...
