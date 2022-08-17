Read full article on original website
3d ago
I remember seeing a guy outside target a few years ago & I was like there’s no way he’s playing that good so I watched him for a while (I’ve played cello for years) & he fooled me he looked like he was playing every note! Now seeing this article I knew they were faking it!!
deanna ryle
3d ago
I don't give period. I am however, forced to GIVE taxes that are WASTED on foolishness. My opinion.
Edgewater police: man playing violin is faking it, don't give him $$
Police in Edgewater are warning against giving money to what appears to be a talented musician playing a violin in a parking lot. That person is faking it.If you live in or around the western part of the Denver metro area, you may have seen the person while you've been out shopping recently. They have been spotted playing the instrument next to a large speaker with a sign. But police say they aren't actually making the noises coming out of the speakers.Some people saw the person in an area not far from Sloan's Lake near the Denver-Edgewater border.Police say sometimes it's two adults who have children with them. The sign says the man has lost his job and needs help with rent.Officers said they want people to be informed before donating any money to the scammers."We have also had reports of the music playing and then the want-to-be violinist stops playing and the music continues to play on the speaker," police wrote in a news release.
