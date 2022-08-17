ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Treylon Burks, But Arkansas’ WRs Could Be Better

FAYETTEVILLE — The Razorbacks no longer have Treylon Burks who was one of the best wide receivers to ever play in Fayetteville, but as a group the position may be better in 2022. Burks, De’Vion Warren and Tyson Morris combined to catch 105 passes for 1,684 yards and 13...
Kendal Briles Hunts For QBs While in Van on Road

FAYETTEVILLE — When Kendal Briles hits the recruiting trail trying to find quarterbacks and some other playmakers on offense he prefers to do it in a van. Briles, Arkansas’ offensive coordinator, talked about the spring evaluation period when the coaches were finally allowed out. The past two years they were prevented from going out in the spring due to COVID protocols in place with the NCAA.
Simeon Blair Safety Now, But Coach Later?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Redshirt senior Simeon Blair is one of Arkansas’ most experienced safeties and brings a lot to the position for Barry Odom. However, while Odom enjoys coaching now he has more plans for Blair when his playing career is finished. “Since I met Sim, first got...
Bleacher Report Has Tide on Upset Alert Against Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Bleacher Report has released its games that qualify for biggest “Upset Watch” in 2022 with the Razorbacks one of them. Bleacher Report picked the Oct. 1 game in Razorback Stadium that has Alabama coming to Fayetteville to face the Razorbacks. Arkansas’ last win in this series was Saturday, Sept. 23, in the same stadium with the Hogs escaping with a 24-23 two-overtime thriller.
