cbs12.com
Fake post, officer fired, and missing teen: Week in review
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best pictures from the biggest stories. Handyman gets 3 life sentences for septic tank murder in Jensen Beach. A handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach will spend the rest of his life in prison.
NBC Miami
Man's Body Found Inside Vehicle at Walmart: Davie Police
A man's body was found inside a vehicle at a Walmart in Davie Sunday after police and fire rescue responded to a medical call, police said. According to Davie Police, officers responded to the scene at 4301 Street University Drive regarding a man inside of a vehicle possibly having a medical issue.
cw34.com
Police officer in controversial dirt bike death in Boynton Beach fired
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The police officer at the center of a controversial dirt bike crash in Boynton Beach is out of a job. A spokesperson for Boynton Beach Police said Officer Mark Sohn has been fired. On the day after Christmas last year, 13-year-old Stanley Davis III...
Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen
A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
Click10.com
Click10.com
BSO searching for attempted murder suspect in Pompano Beach shooting
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit are seeking the public’s help in locating Otis Washington. According to investigators, an arrest warrant has been issued for Washington’s arrest after a man was found shot in Pompano Beach last December. At approximately...
NBC Miami
Armed Carjacking Suspect Arrested in Fort Lauderdale
A 21-year-old man is behind bars accused of beating a woman and stealing her car in Fort Lauderdale. Craig Rolle was arrested Wednesday following an armed carjacking that allegedly happened just before midnight Aug. 7, records show. According to the arrest report, he was driving a 2009 black BMW belonging...
Police: Suspect shot ex-girlfriend, set car on fire
A Palm Beach County man is in jail without bond after deputies say he shot his ex-girlfriend and set her SUV on fire.
NBC Miami
Police Arrest Murder Suspect in Deadly Fort Lauderdale Condo Fire
An eight-month investigation into a deadly fire in a Fort Lauderdale condominium has resulted in an arrest for murder. Keith Rush, 56, was taken into custody Thursday and faces a first-degree murder charge, Broward County jail records showed. Rush is accused of setting a fire in a 9th-floor condo at...
Man found dead inside residence in Weston
A man was found dead in a residence in Weston on Saturday, and the circumstances of his death are being investigated by the homicide unit and crime scene unit, officials said. Deputies and paramedics responded to a call at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The dead man was inside the house, and deputies ...
Gone in 6 Minutes: Speedy Car Theft Crew Burglarizes Two Vehicles, Steals a Third in Parkland
Parkland deputies are searching for four criminals who pulled off two vehicle burglaries and a pickup truck theft within the span of about six minutes earlier this month, records show. The crimes happened Aug. 9 on Northwest 74th Terrace, where the first victim’s car, a black Chrysler 300, was burglarized...
Click10.com
Doctor pronounces boy dead after Broward resident pulls him out of lake
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A Broward Health Coral Springs doctor pronounced a three-year-old boy dead on Friday night after a Coconut Creek resident pulled him out of a lake, police said. Scott Leamon, a spokesman for the Coconut Creek Police Department, said the resident who knew CPR had saved...
Speeding 91-Year-Old Boynton Beach Man Slams Lexus Into Toyota, Dies
Death Came Nearly One Month After Crash. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 92-year-old man who police say was driving too quickly in his Lexus ES350 slammed into a Toyota driven by a man from South Hampton New York. The New Yorker sustained only […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WPBF News 25
Police identify man found dead along Atlantic Avenue near I-95
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police have identified a man whose body was found Monday in Delray Beach. Jad Camille was found around 4:30 a.m. along Atlantic Avenue, near I-95. Previous coverage: Body found along Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. Eastbound lanes of Atlantic Avenue were closed while authorities investigated.
Click10.com
Video shows thief steal parked Range Rover from Broward home
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a carjacker arriving in a red car to steal a parked 2022 Land Rover Range Rover valued at about $80,000 from a Broward County resident. Shan Vincent said the luxury sports utility vehicle only had about 8,000 miles on it, so when...
Fundraiser held for family of FWC investigator killed in wrong-way crash
A fundraiser for the wife and two young children of Florida Wildlife Conservation Senior Investigator Kyle Patterson was held Saturday at the Okeechobee Agricultural Civic Center.
COPS: Delray Beach Spine Surgeon Punches Girlfriend, Smashes Porsche With Dumbbells
Delray Cops Show Backbone, Lock Up Dr. Gerard D’Ariano… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A well-known Delray Beach spine surgeon was jailed and is now facing two charges after allegedly punching his girlfriend repeatedly, then smashing her Porsche with dumbbells. Gerard D’Ariano, MD, was […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wflx.com
Man shot with BB gun during political rally in Boynton Beach
A menagerie of farm and exotic animals at Mandalay Farms in Jupiter. Robot workers help worker shortage at sushi restaurant at Delray Marketplace. Restaurants have found creative ways to fill their openings by hiring robots as employees. Todd Robiner Park in the La Mancha neighborhood of Royal Palm Beach has...
‘I thought it was a doll’: Boy, 3, drowns in South Florida lake
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy died Friday night, hours after the toddler was pulled out of a lake near his South Florida home, authorities said. According to the Coconut Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call at about 6:30 p.m. EDT at the Advenir at Cocoplum complex in Coconut Creek, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
