Leonardtown, MD

Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

Theft- On August 11, 2022, DFC. Luffey, responded to the 26800 block of Ridge Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported theft. Investigation determined Wesley Reed Scott, age 31 of Mechanicsville, stole the victim’s vehicle. Scott and the vehicle were located at a residence in St. Inigoes and Scott was in possession of the keys to the vehicle. Scott was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking and Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Officers Deescalate A Call For A Man Armed With A Gun

WALDORF, Md. – On August 17 at 3:36 p.m., officers responded to the area of Smallwood Drive and McDaniel Road in Waldorf for the report of a male who had stolen a firearm from a relative and fled on foot. Family members indicated the man may be experiencing a...
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Former MVA Employee Sentenced For Driver’s License Fraud Scheme

GREENBELT, Md. – U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses.
HARWOOD, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Sheriff’s Office To Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Traffic Operations Unit is conducting an impaired driver checkpoint this Friday, August 19. Special patrols and enforcement focused on impaired and aggressive driving are conducted year round with the goal of educating the community and deterring these dangerous behaviors.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert Woman Scammed Out Of Thousands By A Fake Attorney

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey reports that on August 18, 2022, a local resident was the victim of a terrible scam. She received a phone call from two unknown males alleging to be her grandson and his attorney stating that they needed money to post bail.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Detective Charge Suspects In Fatal Shooting In Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested and charged two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Tyren Spry of Cheltenham. The charged suspects are 19-year-old Demarco Bethea of Suitland, and 20-year-old Montaz Norman of Temple Hills. On August...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Bay Net

Older Adult Choral Group Ushers In The Fall Season In Lusby

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Encore Creativity for Older Adults, America’s largest choral organization for adults over 55, welcomes new and returning singers to the fall session of its Encore Chorale of Southern Maryland in Lusby, a popular local choral group that sings a fun and eclectic mix of music in many styles and from many different eras.
LUSBY, MD
#Dui#Msp#Barrack#Michael Brown#Thomas Brown#Warrants Served#Miramar Way#Potato Hill Farm Lane#Possession Of Cds
Bay Net

Board Appoints Mr. Dunbar As Principal Of Spring Ridge Middle School

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of August 17, 2022. The Board appointed Mr. Charles Dunbar as Principal at Spring Ridge Middle School. Mr. Dunbar holds a Master’s Degree from Bowie State University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Glenville State College.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

CSM Student Monique Reed Is Recognized As One Of Top 50 Student Hackers Worldwide

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – “Coding is really messy, and I live for the mess because I have learned that the most beautiful things come from messes,” shared CSM student Monique Reed, who was named one of the nation’s ‘Top 50 Hackers of 2022’ by Major League Hacking (MLH), the official student hackathon league. “Hackathons have really given me a chance to embrace my flops. The events help me learn so much about subjects beyond coding. I now have a deeper knowledge of NFTs, crypto, and sustainability.”
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Bowie Walks-Off Somerset To Even Series

BOWIE, Md. – Constantly teetering on the edge of pulling ahead, the Bowie Baysox needed ten innings to secure their fifth walk-off win on the season on Friday night, taking down the Somerset Patriots 3-2. Joey Ortiz stayed hot for Bowie, and he pounced on Matt Sauer with a solo home run in the first inning, his 15th of the season.
BOWIE, MD
Bay Net

Home Runs Too Many As Bowie Loses Fifth-Straight

BOWIE, MD – The Bowie Baysox finally got the late-inning offense that they had been aching for lately, but it was still not enough on Wednesday. Bowie had fallen behind 8-2 to the Somerset Patriots before drawing a 9-9 tie, ultimately losing 10-9. Joey Ortiz recorded his second career multi-home run game in the loss.
BOWIE, MD
Bay Net

Baysox Break Through And Break Skid With 10-Run Effort

BOWIE, Md. – Things finally fell back into place for the Bowie Baysox on Thursday night, as they scrapped their five-game losing streak while picking up a 10-2 win over the Somerset Patriots. Bowie plated 10 unanswered runs to close the night, while Brenan Hanifee tossed five strong innings...
BOWIE, MD
Bay Net

NSWC IHD’s New STEM Apprenticeship Program Makes A Splash

INDIAN HEAD, Md. — Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division’s (NSWC IHD) Naval Energetics Technology Apprenticeship Program (NETAP) made a splash with its underwater robotics competition at the Naval Support Facility Indian Head’s Aquatics Center, recently. The competition was the culmination of the high school students’ three-week summer internship with NSWC IHD. It marked the end of NETAP’s first season and was a big step towards STEM engagement at NSWC IHD.
INDIAN HEAD, MD

