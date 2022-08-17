Read full article on original website
Sheriff’s Office Releases Details On Barricade In Chesapeake Beach
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On Friday, August 19, 2022, at 9:47 p.m., deputies responded to the 8300 block of Autumn Crest Lane in Chesapeake Beach to attempt service of an arrest warrant for First-Degree Assault. The suspect, Ronald Joseph Garraway, 59, of Chesapeake Beach, advised he was armed, refused...
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served
Theft- On August 11, 2022, DFC. Luffey, responded to the 26800 block of Ridge Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported theft. Investigation determined Wesley Reed Scott, age 31 of Mechanicsville, stole the victim’s vehicle. Scott and the vehicle were located at a residence in St. Inigoes and Scott was in possession of the keys to the vehicle. Scott was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking and Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle.
Police Attempting To Identify Anne Arundel County Giant Food Robber
ODENTON, Md. — Detectives could use your help locating a criminal in Anne Arundel County. The pictured suspect committed a robbery at the Giant Food at 1155 Annapolis Road in Odenton. If you have information regarding the identity of the pictured suspect please contact our Criminal Investigative Division at...
Officers Deescalate A Call For A Man Armed With A Gun
WALDORF, Md. – On August 17 at 3:36 p.m., officers responded to the area of Smallwood Drive and McDaniel Road in Waldorf for the report of a male who had stolen a firearm from a relative and fled on foot. Family members indicated the man may be experiencing a...
Police Investigate Pedestrian Struck And Flown Out In Mechanicsville
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at 8:18 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Laurel Grove Park in Laurel Grove for the reported motor vehicle collision with a pedestrian. Deputies arrived on scene to find...
Tree Falls On 83-Year-Old Leonardtown Man; Flown Out With Injuries
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On August 19, at approximately 1:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a tree that fell on one person on Breton Beach Road. Crews arrived and found an injured 83-year-old man that was struck by the tree. The patient was unconscious, but breathing....
Former MVA Employee Sentenced For Driver’s License Fraud Scheme
GREENBELT, Md. – U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses.
Charles County Sheriff’s Office To Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Traffic Operations Unit is conducting an impaired driver checkpoint this Friday, August 19. Special patrols and enforcement focused on impaired and aggressive driving are conducted year round with the goal of educating the community and deterring these dangerous behaviors.
Calvert Woman Scammed Out Of Thousands By A Fake Attorney
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey reports that on August 18, 2022, a local resident was the victim of a terrible scam. She received a phone call from two unknown males alleging to be her grandson and his attorney stating that they needed money to post bail.
Detective Charge Suspects In Fatal Shooting In Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested and charged two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Tyren Spry of Cheltenham. The charged suspects are 19-year-old Demarco Bethea of Suitland, and 20-year-old Montaz Norman of Temple Hills. On August...
Older Adult Choral Group Ushers In The Fall Season In Lusby
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Encore Creativity for Older Adults, America’s largest choral organization for adults over 55, welcomes new and returning singers to the fall session of its Encore Chorale of Southern Maryland in Lusby, a popular local choral group that sings a fun and eclectic mix of music in many styles and from many different eras.
Bryans Road Volunteers Announce The Passing Of Life Member Gary Curtis
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – It is with great sadness that the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Inc., announce the passing of Gary Curtis. Gary passed peacefully on Sunday August 14th after a long battle with cancer. Gary joined the department in 1989 and a life member...
SMCPS Staff To Be Honored At The Flippin’ Eyelids And Doc Lohn Concert At The Leonardtown Wharf
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The summer of music continues when the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival presents another exciting concert featuring The Flippin’ Eyelids and Doc Lohn On the Water’s Edge at the Leonardtown Wharf on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Come celebrate...
Hollywood VRS Regrets To Announce The Passing Of Honorary Life Member Gregory Casoni
HOLLYWOOD, Md. – The officers and members of the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad regret to announce the passing of Active and Honorary Life Member Gregory (Greg) Casoni. Greg joined the department in 2010. In February 2011, Greg obtained his Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) certification. Greg has served as Chief...
Board Appoints Mr. Dunbar As Principal Of Spring Ridge Middle School
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of August 17, 2022. The Board appointed Mr. Charles Dunbar as Principal at Spring Ridge Middle School. Mr. Dunbar holds a Master’s Degree from Bowie State University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Glenville State College.
CSM Student Monique Reed Is Recognized As One Of Top 50 Student Hackers Worldwide
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – “Coding is really messy, and I live for the mess because I have learned that the most beautiful things come from messes,” shared CSM student Monique Reed, who was named one of the nation’s ‘Top 50 Hackers of 2022’ by Major League Hacking (MLH), the official student hackathon league. “Hackathons have really given me a chance to embrace my flops. The events help me learn so much about subjects beyond coding. I now have a deeper knowledge of NFTs, crypto, and sustainability.”
Bowie Walks-Off Somerset To Even Series
BOWIE, Md. – Constantly teetering on the edge of pulling ahead, the Bowie Baysox needed ten innings to secure their fifth walk-off win on the season on Friday night, taking down the Somerset Patriots 3-2. Joey Ortiz stayed hot for Bowie, and he pounced on Matt Sauer with a solo home run in the first inning, his 15th of the season.
Home Runs Too Many As Bowie Loses Fifth-Straight
BOWIE, MD – The Bowie Baysox finally got the late-inning offense that they had been aching for lately, but it was still not enough on Wednesday. Bowie had fallen behind 8-2 to the Somerset Patriots before drawing a 9-9 tie, ultimately losing 10-9. Joey Ortiz recorded his second career multi-home run game in the loss.
Baysox Break Through And Break Skid With 10-Run Effort
BOWIE, Md. – Things finally fell back into place for the Bowie Baysox on Thursday night, as they scrapped their five-game losing streak while picking up a 10-2 win over the Somerset Patriots. Bowie plated 10 unanswered runs to close the night, while Brenan Hanifee tossed five strong innings...
NSWC IHD’s New STEM Apprenticeship Program Makes A Splash
INDIAN HEAD, Md. — Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division’s (NSWC IHD) Naval Energetics Technology Apprenticeship Program (NETAP) made a splash with its underwater robotics competition at the Naval Support Facility Indian Head’s Aquatics Center, recently. The competition was the culmination of the high school students’ three-week summer internship with NSWC IHD. It marked the end of NETAP’s first season and was a big step towards STEM engagement at NSWC IHD.
