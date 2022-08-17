Letter to the Editor: What is the status of the sale of the Inglewood swap meet and Business Interruption Fund?

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pasadena's South Arroyo NeighborhoodDavid ClarkPasadena, CA
L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO chargesLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
A Paw-some Spot For a Lazy Brunch In Long Beach That is Dog FriendlyLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
Unique Restaurant Chains in Greater Los Angeles That You Can Not Find Elsewhere in the CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Gary Busey is accused of sexual assault during a New Jersey horror conventionCheryl E PrestonMalibu, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
Magnificently priced home on the market in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD – An Inglewood home has hit the market that is magnificently priced in the Morningside Park area where homes are regularly listed in excess of $900,000. Morningside Park is one of the most desirable areas of Inglewood to live in, but not necessarily if you have small children.
2urbangirls.com
Embattled LA councilman spotted in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD – The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority (Metro) held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a rail line stop in Inglewood. The event was attended by Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts and somehow Mark Ridley-Thomas got an invite. The Crenshaw/LAX has had multiple ribbon cutting ceremonies to coincide...
citywatchla.com
Corrupt LA City Council Approves SEIU-UHW Special Interest Initiative
She also recommended that the initiative be placed on the November 8thballot. But the fix was in. On June 21, the City Council, acting on a last minute motion by Councilmen Price and Harris-Dawson, voted to adopt this initiative ordinance without any amendments or alterations. This was done without any meaningful discussion about the economic impact of this ordinance on the City, healthcare workers, private healthcare providers, and the economy.
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Where are the police?
Thank you for updating us on the contract negotiations concluding with the Inglewood Police Department. As you may know, the Inglewood Police Officers Association (IPOA) is soliciting residents for donations, presumably to continue to fund the members of the city council, as you pointed out in Padilla’s campaign forms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2urbangirls.com
LA County unemployment rate dips in July
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped to 4.9% in July, down from a revised 5.1% in June, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. The 4.9% rate was well below the 9% rate in July 2021. In Orange County,...
pasadenanow.com
Local Pastor to Seek Appointment to District 3 Seat
In an interview with Pasadena Now on Thursday, a local pastor said he planned to apply for the District 3 City Council seat left vacant by the death of John J. Kennedy. “Yes, I plan on doing that,” said Lucious Smith, senior pastor at Friendship Baptist Church. Smith has...
2urbangirls.com
LA County Probation Department demands support from Board of Supervisors
Facing Unprecedented Assaults & Serious Injuries on the Job, L.A. County Probation Officers, Supervisors & Managers Rally to Demand the L.A. County Board of Supervisors Support Probation!. LOS ANGELES– On Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, more than 300 Los Angeles County Deputy Probation and Detention Services Officers, Supervisors, and Managers rallied...
celebsbar.com
West Hollywood Cancels Annual Halloween Carnival
What’s thought to be the largest Halloween Carnival in the country will not be happening this year, according to a post on the City of West Hollywood’s website.“The City of West Hollywood is reminding the community and the region that the City’s annual Halloween Carnaval has been cancelled for 2022 in accordance with protecting health and safety during the City’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads an undated post on the city’s web site.Interestingly, however, West Hollywood’s annual Pride event still happened on June 3-5 this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theavtimes.com
Original Stonefire Grill employee sues chain for age discrimination
A former longtime manager for Stonefire Grill Inc. who was one of the original group of seven employees who helped grow the restaurant chain from its first location to having more than a dozen restaurants, alleges in a new lawsuit that he was wrongfully laid off in 2020 during the pandemic because he was 68 years old.
Pasadena's South Arroyo Neighborhood
South Arroyo Pasadena Residence Catching Sunlight Through the Leaves of a California OakDavid Clark. Nestled between South Pasadena, Eagle Rock and Highland Park resides the 91105 zip code of “The South Arroyo.” This 3.7 square mile area contains approximately 6,543 homes, 13,544 people, and some of the quietest park-like streets in California. Let me introduce you to the homes, estates, shops, trails, and real estate market of Pasadena’s 91105 South Arroyo.
Are L.A.’s Street Sweepers Just A Scam?
We’ll keep this brief so you can move your car to the other side of the street by noon. But the long and short of our beef today is this:. L.A.’s street sweepers are just for show. Now, why such bold language on a Friday? It must be...
foxla.com
This SoCal city has the 4th highest rent in the nation
GLENDALE, Calif. - Rent in California has always been expensive, but it's getting even worse. Rents in Glendale for example are the fourth highest in the nation. At least, that's according to the listing portal Rent.com, which compiled data from their multifamily rental property inventory for one or two-bedroom apartments, between June 2021 and June 2022. Glendale comes in above Los Angeles and even New York City, with an average rent of $4,472 a month — a 36.32% increase in one year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood residents fleeing gated community next to SoFi Stadium
INGLEWOOD – Inglewood residents in a gated community adjacent to SoFi Stadium are fleeing the area after being bombarded with an onslaught of traffic congestion and noise emanating from the stadium during events. To make matters worse, a retention wall designed to drown out the noise was removed which...
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
PLANetizen
Opinion: Los Angeles Transportation Plan Will Increase Driving
In an op-ed for the Los Angeles Times, founder of Streets for All Michael Schneider argues that despite a plan to build more than 100 miles of rail and new bus and bike lanes, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro), with its current transportation plan, will encourage people to drive more miles.
seattlemedium.com
Why Do Teachers Keep Having Slavery Reenactments In School?
If there’s one thing that seems common sense when teaching about race in America, it’s that having students participate in a cotton-picking project by pretending to be enslaved people is not the way to go. But on August 10, Rashunda Pitts, a parent in Los Angeles, filed a...
LAUSD sees higher attendance rate in 1st week of school as teachers union contract talks continue
Los Angeles students, teachers and staff wrapped up their first week of school, and though attendance is up and campuses are fully staffed, some teachers aren't happy about some extra days added to the academic calendar.
DA serves search warrant at Watts metal recycling plant at center of several lawsuits
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirms it served a search warrant with assistance from the fire department, but did not say why. The metal recycling plant is facing several lawsuits.
2urbangirls.com
Pepsi partners with noted photographer Estevan Oriol for mentorship opportunities with East LA Youth
Workshop Held at the Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory to Drive Awareness of the Brand’s National $100,000 Scholarship Program Supporting Creative Arts Education for Underserved Youth. Pepsi Stronger Together, PepsiCo’s series of grassroots initiatives tailored to local communities, partnered with renowned Mexican-American photographer Estevan Oriol to host a photography workshop...
nypressnews.com
Rent prices soar as home sales decline
Bidding wars have sent rent prices soaring as home sales decline. Carter Evans takes a look at how it’s playing out in Los Angeles.
Comments / 1