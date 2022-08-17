ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

lookout.co

Close, but no tomatoes: Molino Creek Farm

Beyond their vitamins and how they’ll taste in tonight’s dinner, most people don’t give much thought to their vegetables. But to Roland Saher, who operates the Molino Creek Farm stand at the downtown Santa Cruz farmer’s market, vegetables represent the communion between people and their environment — connecting the natural and cultural worlds.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Found Treasure: KC Cruz BBQ at Zayante Creek Market & Deli

It’s not. The market sits less than a 20-minute drive from the heart of Santa Cruz. But that doesn’t stop many from thinking it’s way out there. In figurative terms, though, it is, a throwback store that seems lost in time, tucked just off a twisty road in the redwoods, with a vintage Hamm’s beer sign in the window and a rusty mid-’50s Chevron gas pump in front.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
benitolink.com

BL Special Report: Company transferred 27 parcels along Hwy 25 corridor

A curtain was pulled back during the Aug. 9 San Benito County Supervisors meeting when former supervisor Anthony Botelho announced that 27 parcels near the proposed Strada Verde Innovation Park (SVIP) project had transferred to a Delaware-based company in one day. The properties make up over 7,400 acres to the north and south of Hwy 25 near the Santa Clara County border.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Outdoor market approved for VFW hall

WATSONVILLE—Since the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1716 was founded nearly a century ago, it has been a place for vets to find the camaraderie of shared experience, as well as a gathering spot for friends. More importantly, the Watsonville organization—and others like it nationwide—offer vital services such as...
WATSONVILLE, CA
viatravelers.com

24 Fun & Best Things to do in Monterey, California

Nestled along the idyllic central California coastline, Monterey, California, is a beautiful West Coast town in one of the most picturesque areas of the state. Visitors from Southern California and the San Francisco Bay Area routinely make the drive to and through the beautiful town. Is Monterey, California, worth visiting?...
MONTEREY, CA
svvoice.com

Owens Corning Closing Santa Clara Plant

After more than 70 years of service in Santa Clara, Owens Corning is winding down operations at its plant on Central Expressway near Lafayette Street. The company will close the facility at the end of October and reportedly lay off approximately 225 employees. “We greatly appreciate our Santa Clara employees...
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

The 5 Most Expensive Cars Up for Sale at Pebble Beach This Weekend

Auction sales at the Monterey Car Week are expected to total between $300 million and $490 million. A total of 956 cars will be up for auction this year across the five auctions houses. Here are the top five cars, by estimated value, expected to sell. Classic cars up for...
MONTEREY, CA
KGET

CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CEO ordered to pay $2.4 million for growing cannabis without state licenses

MONTEREY, CALIF, (KION-TV): Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced todaythat former California New Wave CEO Paul King will have to pay $2.4 million for growing cannabis without proper state licensing. The DA's office obtained a default judgment against Salinas based cannabis businesses Fuji Farms, Inc., and Hands on Faith Association, in association with The post CEO ordered to pay $2.4 million for growing cannabis without state licenses appeared first on KION546.
marinmagazine.com

Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive

A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
townandtourist.com

Top 20 Santa Cruz Hiking Trails (Traditional & Relaxing!)

Santa Cruz is one of the most well-known tourist attractions, and it is all for a good reason. It is filled with beautiful sandy beaches, great surfing areas, organic farms, and redwood-covered mountains. Santa Cruz is perfect for those who want to go to California but are not quite sure where.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
benitolink.com

Rapid growth challenges San Benito High School District

The San Benito High School District can’t build a new high school soon enough. At the Aug. 9 district board meeting, representatives from Capitol Public Financing told the board that Hollister High School will be over capacity in the 2022-23 school year, with a projected enrollment of 3,550. The official capacity at Hollister High School is currently 3,437, as determined by the Office of Public School Construction for the state funding program. The financial group presented an updated version of the 2020 Facilities Master Plan showing the remaining facilities to be completed, as well as data found on student growth. Capitol Public Financing representative Cathy Dominico said the increase in student growth has validated the need for a second high school—and soon after, a third high school.
HOLLISTER, CA
pajaronian.com

It’s not a goodbye; it’s a see you later

Nearly 10 years ago I took the advice of former Pajaronian Sports Editor Glenn Cravens to apply for his position as he was leaving for another regional publication. At the time, I was three years removed from my Watsonville High School graduation, and still in the thick of earning my journalism degree from San Jose State University. I’m not sure where my life would have gone if I had decided to not walk through the doors of our old offices on Westridge Drive and interview for the job. All I know is that I’m happy I did, indeed, muster up enough courage to do so.
WATSONVILLE, CA
sanbenito.com

Gilroy officials object to South Valley mining proposal

The Gilroy City Council voted unanimously Aug. 15 to voice its opposition to the proposed quarry in southern Santa Clara County, but noted that while such a resolution makes a strong statement, the county is ultimately in charge of the project’s fate. The recent vote adds to the growing...
GILROY, CA

