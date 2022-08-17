Read full article on original website
Missing nurse Owami Davies, 24, could still be riding trains and tubes while dazed or confused, say police who have been searching for her for more than a month
Mystery surrounds the fate of a student nurse who vanished in south London more than a month ago - as police say it's possible she could still be travelling regularly by train, appearing dazed or confused. Owami Davies, 24, was last seen walking north along London Road in Croydon at...
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
BBC
Louis Thorold: Pram death baby 'victim of a system that failed'
The father of a baby who died in a crash while being pushed in a pram said his son was a victim of an "incident caused by a system that failed them". Five-month-old Louis Thorold was hit on the pavement of the A10 near Cambridge, on 22 January 2021. His mother Rachael was seriously injured.
BBC
Ullswater beachgoers horrified as cars driven along lakeside
Beachgoers said they were horrified when two cars were driven "at speed" alongside a Lake District beach within feet of families. Footage on social media shows two vehicles passing close to people at Glencoyne Bay on Ullswater. One witness said the vehicles were driven at an "unreasonable speed" putting "everyone...
Relief as missing 13-year-old girl who disappeared from her Bath home three days ago is found safe
There was widespread relief as a Bath teenager reported missing amid growing concerns for her welfare has been found safe, police announced. Ruby, 13, who had been missing for three days, vanished from her home in Bath on Tuesday, August 9. Officers had been very concerned for her welfare and...
'Nothing short of devastating': Girl, 14, who died after getting into difficulty in Tameside water is identified
A teenage girl who died after getting into difficulty in water in Tameside has been named as Lucy Smith. The 14-year-old's body was recovered from water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge after a huge search was launched on Monday night. Specialist search teams from the fire service and Greater Manchester...
Our landlord sent an electrician to our house but we were horrified when we discovered the real reason for his visit
TENANTS at a shared house said they were shocked to find out the real reason their landlord sent out an electrician to the property. All eight renters at the Brisbane home in Australia said the sneaky move had left them feeling like they were in an episode of Big Brother.
Wanted man caught by police after huge teddy bear spotted 'breathing'
A wanted man was caught by police after they spotted a huge teddy bear seemingly breathing. Joshua Dobson, from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, had been wanted by cops since May, when he stole a car before fuelling up without paying. Last month, officers went to the 18-year-old's address to arrest him...
Popculture
Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid
A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
Woman horrified at what was left under sofas when she moved them to new house
Peep Show star Isy Suttie is a busy woman – between being a mum to two kids and a touring comedian, everyday things like housework can get a little tricky. But even so, the 44-year-old was left horrified by what she discovered underneath her sofas during a recent clean out.
Family finds several bodies stuffed in cases at unit they won in Storage Wars-style auction sparking serial killer fears
A FAMILY made a horrifying discovery after finding several bodies stuffed in suitcases they won in a Storage Wars-style auction. The New Zealand residents won the grim contents of an abandoned storage unit in an auction last week. Buyers are not allowed to sift through the contents before bidding on...
Neighbour raises $24,000 for 11-year-old boy scammed by man who paid for lemonade with fake $100 bill
A neighbour has raised more than $24,000 in donations for a Washington state boy who was scammed by a man paying for lemonade with a fake $100 bill.Eleven-year-old Jeremy, of Everett, has always been a little entrepreneur, his neighbor Amy Steenfott said. Whether he is mowing neighbors’ yards or shoveling snow in the winter, Jeremy is always looking for a way to make extra money in order to achieve his dream of purchasing a vending machine.So when Jeremy was scammed by a man who bought lemonade and paid with a $100 counterfeit bill, Ms Steenfott knew she had to...
Mother found guilty of shaking 10-week-old daughter to death and leaving her with 18 fractures
A mother has been found guilty of infanticide after a court heard that she violently shook her 10-week-old daughter, leaving her with 18 rib fractures and a fatal head injury.The attack, on 31 January 2018, took place six days after Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George was discharged by Haringey social services into her parents’ care – against the advice of healthcare professionals at Barnet Hospital, who warned that she was at risk of neglect.Her mother, 25-year-old Lauren Saint George is alleged to have lost her temper before shaking Lily-Mai, pulling and twisting her leg. The 10-week-old died at Great Ormond...
Nurse, 32, accused of murdering seven babies appears in court for hearing
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies faced court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with killing the five boys and two girls on the neo-natal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. She is also accused of the attempted murder of a further five...
Inquest into death of baby boy who died at 26 days old in his Moses basket is left with 'unanswered questions' as police raise concerns about 'untidy' home
An inquest into the death of a baby boy who died at just 26 days old has been left with 'unanswered questions' after he was found 'cold and unresponsive' in his Moses basket. Fiona Tissington called an ambulance as her husband Philip performed CPR on their son Joseph when he stopped breathing at his home in Jacksdale, Nottinghamshire on July 27, 2021.
What a dummy! Police scramble to rescue a human body stuffed in the boot of a car to discover it is a life-like manikin used for water rescues
Police have released a picture of a manikin that prompted a huge emergency response - after it was seen being loaded into a car. Cops issued a plea for information after a member of the public called to say they had seen a man being put into the boot of a car.
The forgotten four who 'burned to death' and were left in a grave of rubble for TWO MONTHS: Police reveal identities of 'trafficked' Vietnamese migrants 'who died in Oldham mill fire' - including married father, 39
The four Vietnamese nationals who are believed to have been inside a mill when a blaze ripped through the building in May have been named by police, who are also probing if they were all illegally trafficked to the UK. Specialist officers began searching Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater...
Pictured: 'Loving, kind-hearted' boy, 14, whose body was pulled from a Hertfordshire lake as heatwave drowning death toll hits 20
Tributes have been paid to a 'loving and kind-hearted' 14 year-old-boy this evening whose body was pulled from a lake in Hertfordshire earlier this week as the UK's drowning death toll tragically climbed to 20 today. Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh from Enfield got into difficulty in North Met Lake in Cheshunt on...
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
BBC
Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life
A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
