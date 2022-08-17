ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Louis Thorold: Pram death baby 'victim of a system that failed'

The father of a baby who died in a crash while being pushed in a pram said his son was a victim of an "incident caused by a system that failed them". Five-month-old Louis Thorold was hit on the pavement of the A10 near Cambridge, on 22 January 2021. His mother Rachael was seriously injured.
BBC

Ullswater beachgoers horrified as cars driven along lakeside

Beachgoers said they were horrified when two cars were driven "at speed" alongside a Lake District beach within feet of families. Footage on social media shows two vehicles passing close to people at Glencoyne Bay on Ullswater. One witness said the vehicles were driven at an "unreasonable speed" putting "everyone...
Popculture

Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid

A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
The Independent

Neighbour raises $24,000 for 11-year-old boy scammed by man who paid for lemonade with fake $100 bill

A neighbour has raised more than $24,000 in donations for a Washington state boy who was scammed by a man paying for lemonade with a fake $100 bill.Eleven-year-old Jeremy, of Everett, has always been a little entrepreneur, his neighbor Amy Steenfott said. Whether he is mowing neighbors’ yards or shoveling snow in the winter, Jeremy is always looking for a way to make extra money in order to achieve his dream of purchasing a vending machine.So when Jeremy was scammed by a man who bought lemonade and paid with a $100 counterfeit bill, Ms Steenfott knew she had to...
The Independent

Mother found guilty of shaking 10-week-old daughter to death and leaving her with 18 fractures

A mother has been found guilty of infanticide after a court heard that she violently shook her 10-week-old daughter, leaving her with 18 rib fractures and a fatal head injury.The attack, on 31 January 2018, took place six days after Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George was discharged by Haringey social services into her parents’ care – against the advice of healthcare professionals at Barnet Hospital, who warned that she was at risk of neglect.Her mother, 25-year-old Lauren Saint George is alleged to have lost her temper before shaking Lily-Mai, pulling and twisting her leg. The 10-week-old died at Great Ormond...
Daily Mail

Inquest into death of baby boy who died at 26 days old in his Moses basket is left with 'unanswered questions' as police raise concerns about 'untidy' home

An inquest into the death of a baby boy who died at just 26 days old has been left with 'unanswered questions' after he was found 'cold and unresponsive' in his Moses basket. Fiona Tissington called an ambulance as her husband Philip performed CPR on their son Joseph when he stopped breathing at his home in Jacksdale, Nottinghamshire on July 27, 2021.
Daily Mail

The forgotten four who 'burned to death' and were left in a grave of rubble for TWO MONTHS: Police reveal identities of 'trafficked' Vietnamese migrants 'who died in Oldham mill fire' - including married father, 39

The four Vietnamese nationals who are believed to have been inside a mill when a blaze ripped through the building in May have been named by police, who are also probing if they were all illegally trafficked to the UK. Specialist officers began searching Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater...
BBC

Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life

A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
