Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
STEM Excites Students at Bethesda Maryland’s Washington Episcopal SchoolWilliam West HopperBethesda, MD
Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Fairfax, VirginiaChannelocityFairfax, VA
Related
WTOP
Manassas shooting leaves 1 dead, another hospitalized
A man was killed and another sent to the hospital after a third man shot them both Friday night in Manassas, Virginia, according to law enforcement. Prince William County police said the suspect approached 25-year-old Dalton Jakob Moore, of no fixed address, and another man around 8:30 p.m. Friday near the 7-Eleven on Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard.
WTOP
‘Extremely irate’ man charged after firing gun at work during argument in Virginia
A man who fired a gun during an argument at work on Friday in Virginia is facing charges, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at the Richmond Traffic Control in Stafford just before 11 a.m. on Friday. John Evans, 43, of Bealeton, had become “extremely irate”...
WTOP
Juvenile charged with Frederick County school bomb threat
A boy who attends Oakdale High School in Frederick County, Maryland, has been charged with making threats of mass violence and disruption of school activities after the sheriff’s office said he used Apple’s AirDrop feature to share “several images with text that alluded to a bomb threat.”
WTOP
Man charged with robbing same Anne Arundel Co. 7-Eleven 5 times
A man who police suspect of robbing the same 7-Eleven five times in less than two months has been arrested in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Dejuante Sheppard, 26, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, was arrested following the latest armed robbery at the 7-Eleven on 1250 Crain Highway, which happened early Thursday morning, Anne Arundel County police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOP
1 killed in Prince George’s Co. shooting, police say
Prince George’s County police said one man has died following a shooting Friday night in Largo, Maryland. The shooting happened before 10 p.m. in the 200 Block of Harry S. Truman Dr. Detectives are on scene attempting to develop a suspect(s) and motive. If anyone has information please call...
WTOP
Driver in deadly Montgomery County drag race sentenced to 5 years
A Maryland man who was found guilty for his part in a deadly drag race has been sentenced to five years in prison. A jury found Noe Daniel Suriel, 29, of Silver Spring, guilty last June in the death of Rene Antonio Hernandez Jr., of Olney. Suriel was sentenced Friday.
WTOP
Police: 71-year-old woman killed by stray bullet in Prince George’s Co.
A 71-year-old woman was shot dead Thursday night in Prince George’s County, Maryland, during a shootout between vehicles. Deborah Armstrong, 71, of Bladensburg, Maryland, was caught in the crossfire of a shooting between two vehicles, police said. The shooting happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway, near Greater Landover.
WTOP
5 hospitalized after Maryland man crashes into fire truck on I-95
A Maryland man was arrested Thursday night in Virginia after authorities said he drunkenly crashed into a fire truck on Interstate 95, causing five people — including three children and a firefighter — to be hospitalized. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Police ID suspect in Fairfax Co. shooting
The Fairfax County, Virginia, police on Thursday identified the man they said shot another man in the Huntington area Wednesday. Paul Malone, 52, of Alexandria, has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the police said. He’s being held without bond.
WTOP
4 suffer minor injuries after two-plane crash in Fauquier Co.
Four people were injured when two planes collided at The Flying Circus Airshow in Fauquier County, Virginia, Saturday morning. The planes, both Stearman Aircrafts, crashed just off Route 17 in Bealton around 9:05 a.m. It happened when one was landing and the other was attempting to take off and one of the planes flipped after the collision, according to Virginia State Police.
WTOP
Maryland woman sentenced for role in fraudulent driver’s license scheme
A former worker at the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for her part in a scheme in which people bought fraudulent Maryland driver’s licenses. Marion Rose Payne, 55, of Harwood, Maryland, will also serve three years of supervised release, the Office...
WTOP
Teen arrested for deadly shooting at DC ‘Moechella’ event
A teen is in custody for a deadly shooting near Northwest D.C.’s 14th and U streets after a Juneteenth celebration. A 15-year-old male resident of Northeast D.C. was taken into custody Thursday by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with first-degree murder while armed, D.C. police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
Highway delivery: Fauquier Co. deputies help woman give birth to baby girl
Two Fauquier County deputies traveling down James Madison Highway in Warrenton, Virginia, helped a mother in labor deliver her baby, wishing the child a happy belated birthday. In a statement, the sheriff’s office said deputy Zachary Lawrence was running a radar on Aug. 13 when a vehicle pulled over for...
WTOP
Biden to rally with Maryland Democrats in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to rally with Maryland Democrats in Rockville. The Baltimore Sun reports that the event at Richard Montgomery High School on Thursday will include speeches from Biden and “other special guests.”. The newspaper says that’s according to an event notice...
WTOP
Frederick County Democratic committee narrowly picks incumbent in disputed race
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. In what has been an extended and tumultuous primary season, Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) is headed to a re-election fight in the November general election.
WTOP
225-unit development pitched near Haymarket
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A New Jersey-based developer wants to construct 225 homes near Haymarket. K.Hovnanian Mid-Atlantic Division LLC submitted a rezoning application with Prince William County June 29 for the...
WTOP
Former Northern Va. high school basketball player killed by train in North Carolina
A Northern Virginia high school graduate and standout basketball star has died — just as his college career was beginning. Kyle Honore graduated from Potomac High School in Dumfries, Virginia, and was just starting his freshman year at Wingate University in North Carolina when he was struck by a train at a railroad crossing near the entrance to Wingate on Aug. 16.
WTOP
Taste of Bethesda returns with beer and wine after taking 2 years off
After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Taste of Bethesda food festival will return to Maryland, highlighting the community’s restaurants and, for the first time, offering beer and wine. The 31st annual Taste of Bethesda will be held on Oct. 1 in the Woodmont Triangle area, and will feature live...
WTOP
Stafford teens play on field of dreams in Babe Ruth League World Series
Many of the country’s best 13- to 15-year-old baseball players are fulfilling a lifelong dream — playing in the Babe Ruth League World Series at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, the home of the Fredericksburg Nationals minor league team. The host team is the Stafford Warriors, coached by Mike...
Comments / 0