WISH-TV

30-year-old charged with murder of woman at northeast-side hotel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman Friday at a hotel on the city’s northeast-side side, Indianapolis police say. Timothy Gardner was arrested for murder, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release issued Saturday afternoon....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 dies on city’s eastside

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s eastside early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Around 5 a.m. this morning in the 1200 block of Redbrook Court is where the shooting occurred, near 10th Street and Mittehoeffer, police say.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WISH-TV

19-year-old man shot and killed in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been shot and killed Saturday morning, according to the Muncie Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. the Delaware County 911 Communications Center received a report of a shooting in the area of West University Avenue and North Dill Street, police say. According to...
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

Summit lets youths shares concerns with IMPD officers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday was listening to concerns from the Indianapolis youth. The department hosted its Engaged 2002 youth summit at the offices of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana, 1433 N. Meridian St. The goal was to bridge the gap between officers and kids. Children got a chance to see into a world they aren’t familiar with and ask the big questions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

2 men wounded in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men were taken to the hospital after a pair of shootings early Friday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. A man was in critical condition after being shot in the leg just before 12:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of East 19th Street. That’s a neighborhood near 21st Street and North Ritter Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana State Police trying to identify possible burglary suspect in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in search for a man who was captured on camera around the time of a burglary. On Sunday, an Indiana State Police trooper started a criminal investigation after an employee at Quality Plumbing and Heating reported that at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, power and plumbing tools had been stolen from a fenced-in area of the business.
KOKOMO, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISH-TV

State police investigating death of Connersville man

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a Connersville man was found in a cemetery Wednesday morning, prompting an investigation by Indiana State Police. At around 8 a.m., police were called to Dale Cemetery in Connersville after someone reported finding a man’s body. The cemetery is located at 801 N. Gregg Rd. in Connersville. That’s about one mile west of downtown Connersville, just off of West Country Club Road.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Donations help food pantry repair vandalized vehicles

ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Pantry 279, an Ellettsville food pantry that serves 34 counties in southern and central Indiana, had two of its vehicles vandalized in the early morning of July 30. Director Cindy Chavez told News 8 on Saturday, “Somebody had come and shattered all the handles off...
ELLETTSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis man sentenced to 180 years for child molesting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced Thursday to 18 decades in prison after being found guilty of child molestation. 41-year-old Kurt Spurlin was given 180 years after being convicted in July of eight counts of child molesting. Prosecutors say Spurlin sexually abused a child over the span...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Facing termination, suspended Carmel deputy police chief submits retirement

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Ahead of a possible termination, a suspended police officer has filed for retirement. The Carmel Police Department moved to fire Deputy Chief Joe Bickel in July following numerous inappropriate allegations involving female employees. The recommendation of termination was set to go before the police merit...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Woman charged for assisting in Muncie triple murder

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A third person has been charged in connection to a Muncie home invasion that resulted in the murder of a man and his grandparents. Alexandra Reagan, 18, faces charges of assisting a criminal who committed murder and obstruction of justice. Reagan, an Albany resident, is...
MUNCIE, IN

