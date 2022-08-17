Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
30-year-old charged with murder of woman at northeast-side hotel
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman Friday at a hotel on the city’s northeast-side side, Indianapolis police say. Timothy Gardner was arrested for murder, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release issued Saturday afternoon....
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 dies, 2 in critical condition after shooting at downtown Indianapolis gas station
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead and two more are in critical condition after a shooting at a downtown gas station, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to police, around 12:20 a.m. Sunday morning, at the Marathon gas station in the 900 block of North Delaware...
WISH-TV
Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old girl missing from Muncie since Aug. 9
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Friday night for a 16-year-old girl missing from Muncie since Aug. 9. Haylee Cummings is believed to be in danger. Cummings was described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She...
WISH-TV
1 dies on city’s eastside
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s eastside early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Around 5 a.m. this morning in the 1200 block of Redbrook Court is where the shooting occurred, near 10th Street and Mittehoeffer, police say.
WISH-TV
Silver Alert canceled for 17-year-old girl and an 18-day-old missing from Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Saturday morning for a 17-year-old girl and her infant 18-day-old son missing from Anderson since Friday. Priceless and Sincere Velez are believed to be in danger. Priceless was described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 190 pounds with...
WISH-TV
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Keystone Avenue; family searches for answers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family is no closer to getting answers after they say someone hit and killed their loved one and left her lying there. Emily Johnson’s family says she was much more than just some unknown victim and they need the community’s help to find who’s responsible.
WISH-TV
19-year-old man shot and killed in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been shot and killed Saturday morning, according to the Muncie Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. the Delaware County 911 Communications Center received a report of a shooting in the area of West University Avenue and North Dill Street, police say. According to...
WISH-TV
Summit lets youths shares concerns with IMPD officers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday was listening to concerns from the Indianapolis youth. The department hosted its Engaged 2002 youth summit at the offices of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana, 1433 N. Meridian St. The goal was to bridge the gap between officers and kids. Children got a chance to see into a world they aren’t familiar with and ask the big questions.
WISH-TV
2 men wounded in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men were taken to the hospital after a pair of shootings early Friday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. A man was in critical condition after being shot in the leg just before 12:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of East 19th Street. That’s a neighborhood near 21st Street and North Ritter Avenue.
WISH-TV
Indiana State Police trying to identify possible burglary suspect in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in search for a man who was captured on camera around the time of a burglary. On Sunday, an Indiana State Police trooper started a criminal investigation after an employee at Quality Plumbing and Heating reported that at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, power and plumbing tools had been stolen from a fenced-in area of the business.
WISH-TV
Woman charged with drunk driving after police chase, standoff, I-65 shutdown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman was preliminarily charged with two criminal offenses Friday night after a police chase and standoff on I-65. Natash Townsley, 37, faces charges of resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Indiana State Police said in a news release issued at 11:07 p.m. Friday.
WISH-TV
Hamilton County humane society tries to address overcapacity issue
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Humane Society for Hamilton County says now is the time to adopt a new furry family member. On Saturday, the shelter hosted its Priceless” adoption event to address their overcapacity issue and to rescue animals from euthanasia. People who came out were encouraged...
WISH-TV
State police investigating death of Connersville man
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a Connersville man was found in a cemetery Wednesday morning, prompting an investigation by Indiana State Police. At around 8 a.m., police were called to Dale Cemetery in Connersville after someone reported finding a man’s body. The cemetery is located at 801 N. Gregg Rd. in Connersville. That’s about one mile west of downtown Connersville, just off of West Country Club Road.
WISH-TV
Donations help food pantry repair vandalized vehicles
ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Pantry 279, an Ellettsville food pantry that serves 34 counties in southern and central Indiana, had two of its vehicles vandalized in the early morning of July 30. Director Cindy Chavez told News 8 on Saturday, “Somebody had come and shattered all the handles off...
WISH-TV
Motorcycle club tries to raise awareness of Indiana permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcycle club on Saturday tried to raise gun safety awareness in Indianapolis. UnDefeated MC was working to educate people about a new Indiana law that repealed the requirement of a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. It’s known as permitless carry. Their event...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man sentenced to 180 years for child molesting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced Thursday to 18 decades in prison after being found guilty of child molestation. 41-year-old Kurt Spurlin was given 180 years after being convicted in July of eight counts of child molesting. Prosecutors say Spurlin sexually abused a child over the span...
WISH-TV
Plea deal struck in 2021 slaying of woman, 82, in Steuben County
ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — A man accused of killing an 82-year-old woman at Lake James last year would plead guilty to murder and burglary charges under a plea agreement if a judge accepts the deal. Court records show that under the deal, 30-year-old Matthew R. Hoover of Yorktown would...
WISH-TV
Docs: Carmel officer used Georgia man’s likeness to disparage sheriff candidate in Facebook chatter group
BRAZIL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel Police Department officer has resigned after being accused of using a Georgia man’s name and picture to disparage a Clay County sheriff candidate and his wife, the Clay County prosecutor, in a Facebook chatter group. Andrew Longyear, 32, faces a felony charge...
WISH-TV
Facing termination, suspended Carmel deputy police chief submits retirement
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Ahead of a possible termination, a suspended police officer has filed for retirement. The Carmel Police Department moved to fire Deputy Chief Joe Bickel in July following numerous inappropriate allegations involving female employees. The recommendation of termination was set to go before the police merit...
WISH-TV
Woman charged for assisting in Muncie triple murder
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A third person has been charged in connection to a Muncie home invasion that resulted in the murder of a man and his grandparents. Alexandra Reagan, 18, faces charges of assisting a criminal who committed murder and obstruction of justice. Reagan, an Albany resident, is...
