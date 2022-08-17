ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chapel Hart Reflect on Their ‘America’s Got Talent’ Live Performance

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aRbto_0hKsiLV700

Chapel Hart caught the eyes and ears of the world with their America’s Got Talent audition and set a high bar for themselves. Last night, the trio performed live for the AGT audience and raised the bar even higher. They brought the house down with the title track from their sophomore album The Girls Are Back in Town. Ending the number with an epic mic drop and another standing ovation from the crowd, the Mississippi-born trio exuded pure, uncut confidence.

Chapel Hart’s stage presence is unbelievable. The light show, choreography, and pyrotechnics were a nice touch. However, they could’ve crushed with just their voices and overwhelming energy. You would never know that each member of the trio was as nervous as a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs before stepping on the stage, but they were.

The ladies of Chapel Hart opened up about their America’s Got Talent liver performance in a post-show interview with People.

Chapel Hart Reflects on Performing Live on AGT

The trio was only one of 11 acts to take the stage last night to compete for a spot in the finale. Chapel Hart and the other acts are fighting for the $1 million prize and a chance to play AGT Live at the Luxor in Vegas. Having that much on the line with that kind of competition would be enough to rattle just about anyone. To make things even more nerve-racking, the trio performed last. However, if there’s any justice in the universe, the trio will need to get used to headlining packed shows.

Devynn Hart told People, “Our nerves were through the roof.” Her sister Danica chimed in as well. She added that all of the other performers “brought their A-game” and had Chapel Hart “shook.”

After watching the reaction from the judges and the crowd, it’s clear that Chapel Hart didn’t have anything to worry about. Howie Mandel said watching their AGT performance was “like watching a headline show,” and hit the nail on the head.

The Ultimate Validation

About the reaction, Trea Swindle said, “The fact that we stepped out from the first time, and sang songs that come from our hearts, things that we actually put to paper and to see being received that way, it’s like, maybe we’re not crazy. It’s the ultimate validation and those words we’ve been waiting years to hear. We didn’t hear it from just the judges, we didn’t hear it from just the audience. We heard it from the entire world.”

Danica Hart added, “To stand in front of America every week with them asking for more Chapel Hart makes my heart full. Our new fanbase is worldwide!”

Catch the AGT results show tonight on NBC to see if Chapel Hart made it to the finale.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Tanya Tucker Shouts Out Chapel Hart After Latest ‘America’s Got Talent’ Performance

As if life couldn’t get any sweeter for Chapel Hart as the group awaits their America’s Got Talent fate. Another country music great gave them a social media shoutout. After their audition last month, Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn sent their love to Chapel Hart. Then after Tuesday’s America’s Got Talent semifinal round, Tanya Tucker posted a video about these women from small-town Mississippi who are hitting the big time.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howie Mandel
DoYouRemember?

Simon Cowell Expresses Grief After Death Of ‘AGT’ Contestants

Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Concert#Got Talent#United States#Chapelhartband#Performing Live#Agt Live
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting

As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of This Beloved Character

Chicago PD‘s gravely-voiced sergeant Hank Voight is one of the most complex, if not the most complex, characters within the NBC drama. However, as one of the show’s remaining original characters, he’s also one of our favorite. As we await the premiere of the cop show’s 10th season, fans are sharing their love for Jason Beghe’s character.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

546K+
Followers
58K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy