Read full article on original website
Related
7.5 million student-loan borrowers are getting a fresh shot at debt relief. Here's how to know if you qualify.
Biden's Education Department released details for its "Fresh Start" plan to aid defaulted student-loan borrowers. Here's how to qualify and enroll.
Giving student-loan borrowers behind on payments a chance to return to good standing is 'literally the definition of insanity,' a top Republican lawmaker says
The Education Department has a plan to return student-loan borrowers in default to good standing. GOP Rep. Virginia Foxx said doing so would be "insanity" because it would give them access to more debt. Per the department, borrowers would have a year after the payment pause expires to access the...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A group of student-loan borrowers over age 50 are going on strike if Biden restarts debt payments in 2 weeks: 'I simply cannot pay off my student loans'
The Debt Collective launched the "Fifty Over Fifty," older student-loan borrowers who won't pay their debt if Biden restarts payments after Aug. 31.
Business Insider
$10,000 of student-loan forgiveness would wipe out half my debt, but I have mixed feelings about it
When I graduate in 2023, I will have taken out about $20,000 in federal student loans. If President Biden forgives $10,000 per borrower, half my debt would be wiped out. That would be huge. I'm tired of hearing that $10,000 of forgiveness would be meaningless for working-class people like me.
Why Ramit Sethi Thinks This Home Buying Advice is 'Propaganda'
Owning a home has certain benefits, but some people are more than happy to keep renting.
Motley Fool
Shopify's Losses in 2022 Aren't What They Appear to Be
These losses are primarily attributable to declines in the stock market. Shopify's business is in far better shape than it may appear at first glance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Comments / 0