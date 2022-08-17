ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Giving student-loan borrowers behind on payments a chance to return to good standing is 'literally the definition of insanity,' a top Republican lawmaker says

The Education Department has a plan to return student-loan borrowers in default to good standing. GOP Rep. Virginia Foxx said doing so would be "insanity" because it would give them access to more debt. Per the department, borrowers would have a year after the payment pause expires to access the...
EDUCATION
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compound Interest#Personal Loan#Borrowers#Mortgage#Linus Business#Creditlending#Business Personal Finance#Investment
Motley Fool

Shopify's Losses in 2022 Aren't What They Appear to Be

These losses are primarily attributable to declines in the stock market. Shopify's business is in far better shape than it may appear at first glance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy