Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war
Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
Wall Street Journal warns Liz Cheney's 'revenge' tour could 'divide' GOP and ruin Trump's 2024 chances
Not caught up with conservatives celebrating the primary loss of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal editorial board actually warned that Cheney’s defeat and future "revenge" tour against former President Donald Trump could split the GOP and render it unable to win the presidency in 2024.
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Joe Biden has now been in Delaware for 150 days: President has spent more time at his home away from the White House than Trump, Obama and Bush
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden interrupted his summer vacation to return to the White House and celebrate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act - which he hailed as one of the most significant laws in our history.'. After five and a half hours he was on his way again, this...
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
Pence says he didn't take classified material, calls for 'unprecedented transparency' after Mar-a-Lago raid
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he did not take any classified information or materials with him after he left office in January 2021. The comment comes as FBI officials found classified and "top secret" information among boxes of documents during a raid at former President Donald Trump’s private Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago last week. The raid was part of a larger investigation into whether Trump mishandled classified information or potentially violated the Espionage Act.
Biden builds the wall in Delaware, Seattle's struggles after 'defund the police' push and more top headlines
BIDEN BUILDS THE WALL - American taxpayers paying for $500K security fence to protect the president's Delaware beach house. Continue reading …. UNSAFE IN SEATTLE - Liberal city saw sharp rise in homicides after progressive leaders demanded police be defunded. Continue reading …. ‘IT WAS THE PERFECT STORM’ - Salman...
Joe Biden called Liz Cheney after her primary election defeat: report
President Biden called Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., after her overwhelming defeat in Tuesday's Republican primary, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman defeated Cheney by 37 points on Tuesday in a long-expected but still jarring loss. Biden called her on Wednesday, but the details of their conversation are unknown.
NBC poll finds whopping 62% of college Democrats would 'never' room with Trump voters
A new NBC News poll revealed that 62% of current college students who identify as Democrats would never share a dorm room with a supporter of former President Donald Trump, showcasing just how serious the political divide is in the country. This number is double the percentage of Trump supporters...
Masters changes tune on McConnell, says he's hopeful GOP leader will offer financial support in Arizona
Blake Masters, the Arizona Republican nominee for Senate, has changed his tune on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying he now hopes the Kentucky Republican will offer financial support for his campaign. Masters vowed to "find a way to work together" with McConnell to defeat incumbent Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark...
Pro-Trump wins in blue states leaves moderates skeptical of red wave
Some Republicans are expressing concern that pro-Trump candidates in blue states, where the party has typically found success with more moderate candidates, could hurt the chances of large GOP gains in Congress and statehouses this November. "It can’t continue," former Connecticut U.S. Rep. Christopher Shays, a moderate Republican and Trump...
White House pushed ICE to increase deportations amid migrant crisis: report
The White House reportedly pushed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to deport more illegal immigrants amid increased political pressure over the border crisis — but so far the Department of Homeland Security hasn’t taken a more aggressive approach. The Biden administration has been staring down an enormous crisis...
Liz Cheney rips into Republican voters, leadership as 'very sick' after landslide primary loss
Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming called "large portions" of the Republican Party "very sick" in an interview recapping her failed bid to stay in office. Cheney, asked by ABC News what she thought her loss said about the Republican Party, said it signified former President Donald Trump's stranglehold on the party.
Mitt Romney says Liz Cheney 'would not' win the GOP nomination 'if she were to run' in 2024
As the Republican presidential primary for 2024 begins to take shape, former nominee Mitt Romney shared his opinion on the potential candidates, including Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. After her recent loss to a Trump-backed opponent, Cheney openly considered a bid for the White House — something the 2012 nominee said...
New York Times guest essay calls for liberals to bypass ‘broken’ Constitution, make it more ‘amendable’
A New York Times guest essay argued that liberals need to stop caring about the "broken" Constitution and instead find others roads to enact policy, or perhaps make the world’s longest surviving charter more "amendable." According to Dr. Ryan D. Doerfler and Dr. Samuel Moyn, the solution is not...
Wisconsin Dem Senate candidate chaired state task force linking racism to climate change
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the state's Democratic candidate for Senate, chaired a government climate change task force that recommended anti-racism education. The so-called Task Force on Climate Change — which Gov. Tony Evers, D-Wis., created and appointed Barnes to lead in October 2019 — was designed to develop strategies for the state's government to pursue to combat climate change. Barnes and the task force's other members delivered a final report more than a year later in December 2020 which laid out 55 solutions to fight global warming and promote "environmental justice."
