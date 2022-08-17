Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
WCSO catalytic anti-theft program update
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Master Mechanic Owner Jeff Pheasant paints a catalytic converter bright yellow. For the past two months he’s been participating in the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office catalytic anti-theft program, which aims to stop the epidemic of catalytic converter thefts in our area. “I believe...
Nevada Lawmakers Are Cracking Down on Classic Plates for Cheap Cars
Victoria ScottIf you live in Reno or Las Vegas, you'll need classic car insurance to skip the smog test next year, and owners aren't happy.
2news.com
Reno Tahoe Sees Record Taxable Room Revenue
Reno Tahoe has released transient lodging and room tax statistics showing Fiscal Year (FY) 2021-2022’s total of $457,010,853 as the most Taxable Room Revenue ever recorded in a FY. Three of the top five revenue-producing months came from FY 2021-2022, with nine records set for monthly room tax collections.
‘More than $1B worth of money for Nevadans,’ How to see if Nevada State Treasurer owes you money
The discovery of unclaimed property proved to be a lifeline for one local woman, who like many others was out of work at the height of the pandemic.
Fox5 KVVU
New Nevada residents must still visit DMV for some services as the agency works to go online
City of Las Vegas could approve demolition of Siegfried and Roy’s home near Rancho, Rainbow. On Wednesday City of Las Vegas council members voted five to one in favor to go forward with demolishing Siegfried and Roy’s estate – located on the east side of Rainbow Boulevard near Rancho Drive 12 acres will be used to create a multi-unit development.
Raising the bar on health infrastructure in Northern Nevada
This opinion column was submitted by Oscar Delgado, chief executive officer of Community Health Alliance and a member of the Reno City Council. Our community has been transformed from the place it was when I was growing up. New businesses have attracted new residents; Reno, Sparks and Washoe County have evolved into a hub of economic growth. ...
Lassen County News
Residents share homeless horror stories with city council — threaten recall effort
The Susanville City Council got an earful during public comment at its Wednesday, Aug. 17 meeting as Susanville residents demanded the council fix the city’s homeless problem once and for all or face recall by the voters. Susanville attorney Eugene Chittock, who said he recently purchased a piece of...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks takes aim at domestic violence
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Domestic violence happens everywhere all too often, but it happens here in Nevada more often than just about anywhere else. Emotionally charged incidents, leaving obviously damaged victims. And yet the path to justice can be difficult and filled with obstacles. But a new approach may be emerging in the city of Sparks.
Nevada Legal Services works on growing pro bono programs for low-income residents
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Legal Services Corporation announced Wednesday that it would be awarding a $377,782 Pro Bono Innovation Fund grant to Nevada Legal Services. Nevada Legal Services is one of 15 legal aid organizations receiving a grant as part of the Legal Services Corporation’s efforts to support the growth of pro bono legal […]
KOLO TV Reno
Safety Around School Zones
KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. UNR move in days. Updated: 20 hours ago. 3,000 students will be living on campus. Thursday...
2news.com
More Bear Sightings Around Reno
Bears are being spotted all over northern Nevada – in campgrounds, parks and neighborhoods. Neighborhood applications, like Nextdoor, are full of bear spotting videos.
KOLO TV Reno
Court sentences man to 20 years for heroin trafficking
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office on Friday announced the sentencing of a 30-year-old man for trafficking heroin. Osman Reniery Lozano-Martinez was given 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in June to one count of trafficking the drug. He was arrested after a traffic stop by Nevada Highway Patrol troopers for speeding and operating an unregistered vehicle.
ionnewsroom.com
American Nevada Company hires new maintenance technician
Mac Gill has joined American Nevada Company as a maintenance technician. His duties include maintaining multifamily complexes as well as performing extensive pool and spa maintenance. Gill comes to American Nevada with more than 10 years of painting experience, five years working with electrical and plumbing and seven years working...
How much is inflation costing Nevadans? $805 per month
The inflation rate in Nevada hit 6.8% this month, according to a recent report from Congress. Here's what it means in monthly costs.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada offering up to $500,000 to help preserve and restore the Lake Tahoe Basin
LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada is offering up to $500,000 in grants for approved projects in the Tahoe Basin to help preserve and maintain them. Public agencies and nonprofit organizations will be made eligible for this money. Projects listed on the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s 5-year Environmental Improvement Program list will be prioritized for funding.
2news.com
Washoe County School District Emergency System
On the Washoe County School District's first day of classes a code yellow occurred at a local school. The school was notified by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office that there was a potential danger nearby. Because of the code yellow, the school dismissal was extended, but officials say the communication...
KTVU FOX 2
Kiely Rodni missing: Couple who disappeared nearby on same day found dead
TRUCKEE, Calif - Two people who went missing in Northern California on the same day as Kiely Rodni have been found dead, according to police. The bodies of Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and her ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found Wednesday outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County, California, the Nevada County Sheriff's Department confirmed.
KOLO TV Reno
Beyond Van Gogh
KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. Reno Aloha Festival Performance. Updated: 22 hours ago. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle...
mynews4.com
Man in high-speed chase that ended in an officer involved shooting identified
WADSWORTH, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office released the identify of a man who died earlier this month after a high-speed chase near Wadsworth. Authorities said a driver led Lyon County and Nevada State Police officials on a high-speed chase...
963kklz.com
Nevada Officials Destroy Tiny Homes Meant For Las Vegas Homeless
Nevada residents are angry this week about Nevada officials demolishing a group of tiny homes that were being used Las Vegas homeless residents. As reported by KTNV in Las Vegas, the tiny homes were built on private land owned by Joseph Lankowski. Lankowski specifically bought the parcel of land to build these small residences. And he did so with the help of volunteers and an organization called New Leaf Community. This organization is able to make a tiny home in about an hour for just $600. These structures provide shelter and peace of mind for those living on the streets. While not very large, at about just 50 square feet in size, these were places people could sleep at night and lock up during the day. Giving much-needed sense of ownership and safety.
