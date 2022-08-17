ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

WCSO catalytic anti-theft program update

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Master Mechanic Owner Jeff Pheasant paints a catalytic converter bright yellow. For the past two months he’s been participating in the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office catalytic anti-theft program, which aims to stop the epidemic of catalytic converter thefts in our area. “I believe...
2news.com

Reno Tahoe Sees Record Taxable Room Revenue

Reno Tahoe has released transient lodging and room tax statistics showing Fiscal Year (FY) 2021-2022’s total of $457,010,853 as the most Taxable Room Revenue ever recorded in a FY. Three of the top five revenue-producing months came from FY 2021-2022, with nine records set for monthly room tax collections.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washoe County, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Washoe County, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Reno-Gazette Journal

Raising the bar on health infrastructure in Northern Nevada

This opinion column was submitted by Oscar Delgado, chief executive officer of Community Health Alliance and a member of the Reno City Council. Our community has been transformed from the place it was when I was growing up. New businesses have attracted new residents; Reno, Sparks and Washoe County have evolved into a hub of economic growth. ...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks takes aim at domestic violence

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Domestic violence happens everywhere all too often, but it happens here in Nevada more often than just about anywhere else. Emotionally charged incidents, leaving obviously damaged victims. And yet the path to justice can be difficult and filled with obstacles. But a new approach may be emerging in the city of Sparks.
SPARKS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Trade Commission#Elderly People#Fraud#Bank Of America#Clearinghouse
KOLO TV Reno

Safety Around School Zones

KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. UNR move in days. Updated: 20 hours ago. 3,000 students will be living on campus. Thursday...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

More Bear Sightings Around Reno

Bears are being spotted all over northern Nevada – in campgrounds, parks and neighborhoods. Neighborhood applications, like Nextdoor, are full of bear spotting videos.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Court sentences man to 20 years for heroin trafficking

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office on Friday announced the sentencing of a 30-year-old man for trafficking heroin. Osman Reniery Lozano-Martinez was given 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in June to one count of trafficking the drug. He was arrested after a traffic stop by Nevada Highway Patrol troopers for speeding and operating an unregistered vehicle.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
ionnewsroom.com

American Nevada Company hires new maintenance technician

Mac Gill has joined American Nevada Company as a maintenance technician. His duties include maintaining multifamily complexes as well as performing extensive pool and spa maintenance. Gill comes to American Nevada with more than 10 years of painting experience, five years working with electrical and plumbing and seven years working...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada offering up to $500,000 to help preserve and restore the Lake Tahoe Basin

LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada is offering up to $500,000 in grants for approved projects in the Tahoe Basin to help preserve and maintain them. Public agencies and nonprofit organizations will be made eligible for this money. Projects listed on the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s 5-year Environmental Improvement Program list will be prioritized for funding.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Washoe County School District Emergency System

On the Washoe County School District's first day of classes a code yellow occurred at a local school. The school was notified by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office that there was a potential danger nearby. Because of the code yellow, the school dismissal was extended, but officials say the communication...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KTVU FOX 2

Kiely Rodni missing: Couple who disappeared nearby on same day found dead

TRUCKEE, Calif - Two people who went missing in Northern California on the same day as Kiely Rodni have been found dead, according to police. The bodies of Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and her ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found Wednesday outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County, California, the Nevada County Sheriff's Department confirmed.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Beyond Van Gogh

KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. Reno Aloha Festival Performance. Updated: 22 hours ago. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle...
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

Nevada Officials Destroy Tiny Homes Meant For Las Vegas Homeless

Nevada residents are angry this week about Nevada officials demolishing a group of tiny homes that were being used Las Vegas homeless residents. As reported by KTNV in Las Vegas, the tiny homes were built on private land owned by Joseph Lankowski. Lankowski specifically bought the parcel of land to build these small residences. And he did so with the help of volunteers and an organization called New Leaf Community. This organization is able to make a tiny home in about an hour for just $600. These structures provide shelter and peace of mind for those living on the streets. While not very large, at about just 50 square feet in size, these were places people could sleep at night and lock up during the day. Giving much-needed sense of ownership and safety.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy