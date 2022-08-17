Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Miami
Armed Carjacking Suspect Arrested in Fort Lauderdale
A 21-year-old man is behind bars accused of beating a woman and stealing her car in Fort Lauderdale. Craig Rolle was arrested Wednesday following an armed carjacking that allegedly happened just before midnight Aug. 7, records show. According to the arrest report, he was driving a 2009 black BMW belonging...
NBC Miami
FDLE Special Agent Dies of Car Crash Injuries in Miami-Dade
Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the passing of Special Agent Jose Perez, who died Saturday from his injuries caused by a major car crash while responding to an incident. FDLE said in a tweet that Perez died in the line of duty after "valiantly fighting for his life for...
NBC Miami
Police Arrest Murder Suspect in Deadly Fort Lauderdale Condo Fire
An eight-month investigation into a deadly fire in a Fort Lauderdale condominium has resulted in an arrest for murder. Keith Rush, 56, was taken into custody Thursday and faces a first-degree murder charge, Broward County jail records showed. Rush is accused of setting a fire in a 9th-floor condo at...
NBC Miami
Man's Body Found Inside Vehicle at Walmart: Davie Police
A man's body was found inside a vehicle at a Walmart in Davie Sunday after police and fire rescue responded to a medical call, police said. According to Davie Police, officers responded to the scene at 4301 Street University Drive regarding a man inside of a vehicle possibly having a medical issue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Miami
Man Who Shot Student, Robbed Him of $1 Arrested: Miami Beach Police
Police have arrested a man who they say shot an architecture student after stealing $1 from him last month in Miami Beach. Miami Beach Police detectives took Ranier Figueroa, 25, into custody Thursday in Miami Springs in connection with the July 21 shooting. Miami Beach Police said the victim and...
NBC Miami
Procession Friday to Move Body of Fallen Miami-Dade Police Detective
The body of a Miami-Dade Police detective who died from injuries suffered in a Monday shooting will be taken to the county’s Medical Examiner’s office on Friday. A police procession and Rendering of Honors will take place for Det. Cesar Echaverry, who died Wednesday from injuries suffered while attempting to stop a robbery suspect. Echaverry’s body will be taken from Jackson Memorial Hospital around 10 a.m.
NBC Miami
Two Arrested, Accused of Voter Fraud in Broward County
Two men are facing voter fraud charges in Broward County for allegedly casting mail-in ballots in the 2020 primary and general elections. Nathaniel Singleton, 71, was convicted of second-degree murder in 1996 and sentenced to 18 years. He was released from state prison in 2007, according to the state’s Department of Corrections.
NBC Miami
‘Who Cares': Miami Firefighter Under Investigation for Comments About Slain Detective
A Miami firefighter is under investigation for vulgar comments he allegedly made while referring to a Miami-Dade Police detective who was killed in the line of duty this week. The comments were allegedly made by firefighter Kevin Newcomb in a group chat on WhatsApp following the death of Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry, who was shot in the head during a confrontation with an armed robbery suspect Monday night.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Miami
Dirty Dishes Dispute Ends With Two Charges of Attempted Murder in Davie
An argument over sloppy housekeeping triggered gunfire that left two people wounded and another facing two charges of attempted murder. It started as a dispute over dirty dishes that escalated into an argument over how Malik Harper never cleaned up after himself, according to the arrest report. Harper, 24, shared...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Police Cruiser Crashes Into Cutler Bay Home
A wild scene Wednesday night at a Cutler Bay home after a Miami-Dade Police Department cruiser crashed into it. Only in Dade reports that an on-duty MDPD unit was responding to an emergency call when the officer crashed into an occupied residence at the 9600 block of Cutler Ridge Drive around 9 p.m.
NBC Miami
Miami Firefighter Behind ‘Who Cares' Message About Slain Cop Fired
A Miami firefighter who drew backlash over his controversial "who cares" message about the death of a Miami-Dade detective in the line of duty has been fired, his chief said. Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban announced Friday that the department had fired one of their firefighters after confirming he'd posted the message.
NBC Miami
5 Dead, 1 Injured After Wrong-Way Crash on Palmetto Expressway
Four women and one man are dead and one other person is in critical condition after a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway early Saturday morning, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. along the Palmetto and Northwest 57th Avenue. Fire rescue responded to the scene shortly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Middle School in Weston on Lockdown Due to Student Threat: City Officials
Falcon Cove Middle School in Weston is on lockdown as police investigate a student threat Friday, city officials said. Broward Sheriff's deputies responded to the school before 3:30 p.m. for a call of a suspicious incident. Officials said a student overheard another student say he has a gun in his...
NBC Miami
20 People in Florida Facing Voter Fraud Charges: Gov. DeSantis
Multiple people throughout Florida who'd been disqualified from voting because of felony convictions are facing voter fraud charges, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday. DeSantis made the announcement during a news conference at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale. Some of the 20 people facing charges were from South Florida...
NBC Miami
Child Dies After Being Pulled from Lake in Coconut Creek
A 3-year-old boy died Friday after he was pulled from a lake in a Coconut Creek neighborhood, police said. First responders arrived before 6:30 p.m. at the 3700 block of Cocoplum Circle, Coconut Creek Police said. Paramedics gave the boy CPR after a neighbor pulled him out of the water,...
NBC Miami
Family of Parkland School Shooter Compelled to Answer Lawyers' Questions
Two family members of the Parkland school shooter have been ordered to answer all the questions posed by prosecutors during depositions that may not happen until after Labor Day. The attorney for Nikolas Cruz’s brother Zachary Cruz and Zachary’s foster father/guardian Richard Moore argued in a Broward courtroom Thursday morning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Miami
Body Found in Water After Small Plane Crash Off Pompano Beach
A person's body was recovered from the ocean after a small plane crashed off Pompano Beach Thursday, officials said. U.S. Coast Guard crews made the discovery after they were alerted of a possible downed aircraft by the U.S. Air Force earlier in the day, officials said. The person's identity wasn't...
NBC Miami
Man Who Died After Eating Raw Oysters Also Had Drugs in System: Medical Examiner
A South Florida man who died after eating raw oysters last month also had a number of drugs in his system including cocaine and Fentanyl, a medical examiner's report said. The report from the Broward County Medical Examiner said 44-year-old Roger Pinckney tested positive for cannabis, cocaine, Fentanyl, oxycodone and opiates after his death on July 31.
NBC Miami
New Broward Fitness Class Transforms Exercise Landscape with Caribbean Flair
A new fitness class in Broward has set a goal of transforming the landscape of exercise, and it’s a class that people can try out for free. It’s called ‘Soca Step,’ a dance fusion fitness class with Caribbean roots. “The Atmosphere is like a concert,” said...
NBC Miami
FIU Football Hits the Field With Heavy Hearts After Knox's Death
They took a day off in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, but on Friday, with heavy hearts, the Florida International University’s football team was back on the practice field. “They said it’s good to kind of get back into some exercise and a little bit of normalcy," said...
Comments / 0