MedicalXpress

How measuring blood pressure in both arms can help reduce cardiovascular risk and hypertension

Blood pressure should be measured in both arms and the higher reading should be adopted to improve hypertension diagnosis and management, according to a new study. The research, led by University of Exeter, analyzed data from 53,172 participants in 23 studies worldwide to examine the implications of choosing the higher or lower arm pressure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Is Dizziness a Sign of High Blood Pressure?

Dizziness is not a direct sign of high blood pressure, but it is actually a common symptom of low blood pressure. Dizziness can also happen as a side effect of blood pressure–lowering medication or from certain complications of high blood pressure, like stroke and heart attack. High blood pressure...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXLY

Major Gene Study Spots DNA Tied to Autism, Other Disorders

FRIDAY, Aug. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — More than 70 genes are very strongly associated with autism and more than 250 are linked to the condition, a major new genetic analysis has revealed. The analysis is the largest of its kind to date, involving more than 150,000 participants, including...
SCIENCE
KXLY

Walk Test With Smartphone Sensor Can Classify Fall Risk in Amputees

FRIDAY, Aug. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In lower-limb amputees, automated foot strikes from a six-minute walk test (6MWT) can be used to calculate step-based features for fall risk classification, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in PLOS Digital Health. Pascale Juneau, from Ottawa Hospital Research Institute...
CELL PHONES
MedicineNet.com

phenylephrine

Phenylephrine is a medication used in clinical settings for the treatment of low blood pressure (hypotension) resulting primarily from blood vessel dilation (vasodilation) during anesthesia. Phenylephrine is administered intravenously to increase blood pressure back to normal levels, after withdrawal of anesthesia. Phenylephrine increases blood pressure by constricting peripheral blood vessels.
HEALTH
Health
Technology
Daily Mail

How butterfly implant the size of a baked bean helps weak hearts by applying pressure on highly sensitive nerve endings that regulate blood pressure and heart rate

An implant shaped like a butterfly that is put in the neck offers a radical new approach for heart failure — a condition that affects a million Britons. The metal device, which is the size of a baked bean, is inserted into one of the two carotid arteries, which run on each side of the neck, connecting the heart to the brain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
2minutemedicine.com

Methotrexate reduces functional burden of disease in patients with arthralgia at-risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis

1. Compared to placebo, methotrexate did not significantly reduce the risk of the development of clinical arthritis in at-risk patients. 2. Methotrexate significantly improved patient-reported symptoms, MRI-detected join inflammation, and physical impairments compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease which...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MindBodyGreen

How To Get More Magnesium Before Bed In The Name Of Promoting Deeper Sleep

Sleep is undoubtedly a pillar of overall health and well-being, and we can support it by giving our bodies enough essential minerals—including magnesium.* Here's why magnesium can help promote quality sleep, plus a handful of easy ways to incorporate it into your nighttime routine.*. First things first: Let's look...
HEALTH
2minutemedicine.com

Methamphetamine use associated with cardiovascular disease in hospitalized patients

1. Among hospitalized patients, methamphetamine use was associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. 2. Among individuals using methamphetamines, those with chronic kidney disease, hypertension, and diabetes had an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Methamphetamine use is growing to be a global health crisis...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nature.com

Heart failure-type symptom scores in chronic kidney disease: The importance of body mass index

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. This analysis sought to determine factors (including adiposity-related factors) most associated with HF-type symptoms (fatigue, shortness of breath, and edema) in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Background. Symptom burden impairs quality of life in CKD, especially symptoms that overlap with HF. These...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
earth.com

Omicron: most people never knew they were infected

A new study led by the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles has found that the majority of people who were infected with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 did not even know they had the virus. By analyzing antibody levels of a group of 2,479 Cedars-Sinai healthcare workers and patients, the scientists discovered that, among the 210 individuals with new Covid antibodies, 56 percent were unaware of any recent infection. These findings suggest that the Omicron variant is indeed milder, often leading to asymptomatic cases, compared to previous variants.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KXLY

Metformin, Ivermectin, Fluvoxamine Do Not Prevent Severe COVID-19

FRIDAY, Aug. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with COVID-19 infection, metformin, ivermectin, and fluvoxamine do not prevent the occurrence of hypoxemia, an emergency department visit, hospitalization, or death, according to a study published in the Aug. 18 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Carolyn T....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
scitechdaily.com

New American Heart Association Report Outlines Most Common Symptoms of 6 Cardiovascular Diseases

New American Heart Association scientific statement indicates symptoms frequently overlap among conditions and may vary by sex. A “state of the science” review details the most reported symptoms of 6 cardiovascular diseases (CVDs): heart attack, heart failure, valve disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders, and peripheral artery and vein disease (PAD and PVD).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurologylive.com

Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease

Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes mellitus (DM), and more severe...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurologylive.com

Chronic Kidney Disease Associated With Increased Risk of Intracerebral Hemorrhage

Mendelian randomization analyses identified a significant association between genetically determined chronic kidney disease and intracerebral hemorrhage risk, supporting a causal association between the 2 conditions. According to a data from a 3-stage study that combined epidemiologic and genetic analyses, chronic kidney disease (CKD) was independently associated with a higher risk...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

