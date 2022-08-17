A new study led by the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles has found that the majority of people who were infected with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 did not even know they had the virus. By analyzing antibody levels of a group of 2,479 Cedars-Sinai healthcare workers and patients, the scientists discovered that, among the 210 individuals with new Covid antibodies, 56 percent were unaware of any recent infection. These findings suggest that the Omicron variant is indeed milder, often leading to asymptomatic cases, compared to previous variants.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO