This Boozy Adult's Only Party At The Houston Zoo Gives You Access To The Park After Hours

This September, you can have a pretty exclusive experience at one of the best zoos in the United States, meet some cool animals up close and sip on some of the yummiest brews that the Houston area has to offer for a one-night-only event.

The Houston Zoo will host an adults-only party called Brew at the Zoo on September 16, 2022. There are absolutely no kids allowed, not even people under the age of 21 years old. It's an all-access pass to the park's after hours, minus the rush of the crowds.

Also, they are fundraising to benefit animal conservation projects.

You'll be able to see just about everything, like the massive elephant exhibit and listen to various zookeeper chats about different animals. You even have the awesome chance to feed Masai giraffes some fresh greens from a feeding platform.

The only areas that will be closed off are the John P. McGovern Children’s Zoo, for obvious reasons, and the Kathrine G. McGovern Texas Wetlands, as well as the flamingos.

There are plenty of opportunities to drink and dine throughout the night as eight different breweries, like 8th Wonder Brewery and Karbach Brewing Co., are offering their latest craft beer, cider, hard seltzers, and ranch water concoctions.

Some of the zoo's food stands, and its café will be serving bites to eat.

After you've met some animals, and refreshed yourself with drinks, you can rock out to tunes from the live band or the DJ. There will also be a fun game room filled with things like darts and a pool table.

It's $45 for the Texas Beer Pass that includes six 4-ounce beer samplings of your choosing, but you can opt for a different additional drink, as well.

For those that are not drinking, the tickets are $35. The event sold out last year, so it's encouraged to buy tickets as soon as you can.

Brew At The Zoo

Price: $45 for the Texas Beer pass; $35 for the event-only pass

When: September 16, 2022

Address: 6200 Hermann Park Dr., Houston, TX 77030

Why You Need To Go: It's an adults-only, exclusive event at the Houston Zoo after operating hours, and there will be all sorts of animals to meet!