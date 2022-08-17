The Most Popular Animal Tattoos Were Ranked & You Can't Go Wrong With Any Of These Ideas

Thinking about getting an animal tattoo?

If you’re not sure about that eagle or snake idea that you bookmarked on Instagram, we’re here to tell you that it’s not crazy.

In fact, those animals are among the most popular tattoos you can get these days, according to new Google and Instagram search data compiled by the website All About Cats.

Snakes are actually the second-most popular animal tattoo in the world right now, according to All About Cats, while eagles are No. 6 on the global list and No. 12 in the United States.

But if you’re looking to get a trendy animal tattoo, look no further than Harry Styles for your inspiration.

The most popular animal tattoo right now is the butterfly, and Styles has been rocking one of those on his stomach for nearly a decade.

Of course, cats also made the list, as you'd expect from an organization that cares all about them.

All About Cats actually put together global and U.S.-only rankings, and while butterflies, snakes, lions and wolves were in the top four for both, things start changing further down the list.

Elephants and hummingbirds, for instance, ranked higher on the U.S. list, while eagles were higher up on the global list.

Cats ranked No. 10 in both lists, in case you were wondering.

Here are the 25 most popular animal tattoo ideas in the world, according to search volume.

Butterfly Snake Lion Wolf Tiger Eagle Bird Elephant Owl Cat Dog Bee Hummingbird Spider Bear Shark Turtle Panda Fox Horse Fish Deer Dinosaur Bull Jellyfish

Picking an animal for your tattoo is only half of the battle, as All About Cats founder Doron Wolffberg points out.

"Make sure you find a good tattoo artist, one whom you connect with, not only style-wise but you need to be comfortable around them as they will be working on your body for your chosen art piece," he said in a news release.

In other words, make sure your artist knows what they're doing before you ask for that epic lion tatt on your back!