fortwaynesnbc.com
Now-former FWPD officer given no jail time in separate public indecency cases
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The now-former Fort Wayne Police Department officer who exposed himself to two different women is avoiding jail time. 42-year-old Erik Melia was charged with public indecency in two separate cases where court documents say he exposed himself to two women while he was on duty.
abc57.com
Man accused of possession of machine gun, unlawful carrying
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for possession of a machine gun and unlawful carrying following a search warrant on Thursday, according to the probable cause affidavit. Chekir Bowers was arrested on the charges of possession of a machine gun, possession of marijuana, and unlawful carrying of...
abc57.com
Man accused of leading police on chase with cocaine in vehicle, child in backseat
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for resisting law enforcement and possession of cocaine after allegedly leading police on a chase on August 11, according to the probable cause affidavit. Orlandes Washington was arrested on the following charges:. Resisting law enforcement. Neglect of a dependent. Possession of...
westbendnews.net
Antwerp Police Dept. Reports
On August 1, the police department received a complaint in the 500 block of main street for junk and trash, the resident received a nuisance complaint. On August 2, the police department received an alarm at a downtown business, prior to arriving the business contacted the office and stated it was a false alarm.
abc57.com
Man charged in double murder in South Bend
St. Joseph County, Ind., --- 52-year-old Joseph Newgent has been charged with double murder, after two people were found dead in a South Bend home on Johnson Street. On August 9, South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes unit found 18-year-old Rainie Best, of South Bend and 24-year-old Phil Honer, of South Bend shot and killed in a home on the 800 block of Johnson Street.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Grabill man charged with 10 counts of child molesting, incest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A warrant has been issued for a 37-year-old Grabill man accused of child molestation and incest that spanned 11 years. Probable cause documents say that on July 27, 2022, a victim reported a sexual assault on July 25. The victim told investigators that the abuse had begun when the victim was 6 years old and living in the home of Travis Gene Ely.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Man Arrested On Confinement, Battery Charges
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly injuring a man with a knife and forcing a woman to drive them somewhere against her will. Rico Antonio Valdez, 29, 1692 E. 200N Lot 147, Warsaw, is charged with confinement, a level 2 felony; confinement, a level 3 felony; battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon, all level 5 felonies; battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a level 6 felony; and interference with the reporting of a crime, a class A misdemeanor.
abc57.com
Traffic stop leads to K9-led drug bust in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Thursday around 3 a.m. on US 30 west of US 31 for traffic violations, which led to the discovery of several illegal substances, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. K9 Officer Bear conducted a free-air sniff around the vehicle...
WISH-TV
Plea deal struck in 2021 slaying of woman, 82, in Steuben County
ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — A man accused of killing an 82-year-old woman at Lake James last year would plead guilty to murder and burglary charges under a plea agreement if a judge accepts the deal. Court records show that under the deal, 30-year-old Matthew R. Hoover of Yorktown would...
22 WSBT
Marshall County fatal crash on U.S. 31
Marshall County, Ind. — One person has died in a crash on U.S. 31 at 18th Road south of Argos, according to the Marshall County Coroner. The crash happened after 4:30 Saturday afternoon when a green Chrysler Sebring going eastbound on 18th and a vehicle going southbound on 31 collided.
Sheriff: Alcohol believed to be a factor in motorcycle crash
- Two people suffered head injuries after being thrown from a motorcycle on State Road 120 in rural Jamestown Township on Thursday night, according to the Steuben County Sheriff's Department.
Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
WANE-TV
Family feud leads to shooting in Hicksville: police
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – The suspect has been identified in a Hicksville shooting police say stemmed from family issues early Saturday, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Felon arrested after crystal meth, guns found during southwest Michigan raid
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man with a history of drug offenses is in custody after police say they found crystal meth and guns when they raided his home. Edward Matthew Ward, 41, of Berrien Springs, is charged with felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamine – second offense, and maintaining a drug house – second offense.
Wells County prosecutor under investigation by state disciplinary commission
Wells County Prosecutor Andrew Carnell said he turned himself into the state supreme court's discipline commission after getting his son out of a possible drunk driving stop.
wfft.com
Officers increasing patrols for impaired drivers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Drive sober or get pulled over. That’s the warning coming from the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Police Department, New Haven Police Department and Woodburn Police Department as these agencies gear up to participate in an end-of-summer impaired driving enforcement campaign. Starting...
WNDU
Kosciusko County Sheriff candidate’s son pleads guilty to 2 criminal charges
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The son of Kosciusko County Sheriff candidate Jim Smith has pled guilty to two criminal charges stemming from a July 2021 incident. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, Zachary Smith, 19, pled guilty to maintaining a common nuisance and battery. Back...
13abc.com
Shooting in Defiance Co. leaves one injured
MILFORD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent a man to the hospital in Defiance County last night. It happened just after 12:30 on Cicero Road in Milford Township. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene for an injured man. He was treated at the Defiance Regional Medical Center and released.
WNDU
Man killed in Niles shooting
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Niles. Officers were called to N. 7th Street just south of Ferry Street around 12:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man, identified as...
wfft.com
Second man charged with murder in deadly Greene Street shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police today arrested a second man accused of killing a man outside a Village of Hanna apartment on Aug. 8. Fort Wayne Police say they're charging 18-year-old Jonathan Taylor with murder in the death of 23-year-old Jaiyvian Rashad Hamilton. Hamilton died from a gunshot wound...
