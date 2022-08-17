ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Universal patents interactive ‘Pepper’s Ghost’ technology for experiences

By WFTV.com News Staff, Richard Bilbao
 3 days ago
Universal Orlando Resort The Wizarding World of Harry Potters Diagon Alley

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Universal Orlando Resort is tackling a classic theater illusion by adding an extra layer of immersion for its theme park guests.

The theme park giant, owned by Philadelphia-based cable giant Comcast Corp., filed a patent titled, “Interactive Pepper’s Ghost Effect System,” that appears to include a sensor that can detect a handheld object and its orientation.

Traditional special effects lack meaningful audience interaction, which theme park guests expect nowadays, said the patent. Further, even in shows using audience interaction, technological limitations may cause that interaction to be too expensive, inaccurate or inconsequential, creating the need for this new technology, said the patent.

Orlando, FL
WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

