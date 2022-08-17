ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wnynewsnow.com

Man Charged In Saturday Night Fight On Jamestown’s Eastside

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) –A man is accused of assaulting a person during a fight Saturday night on Jamestown’s eastside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the area of Winsor and Bush Streets just before 9 p.m. Police said they found a male victim laying...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Concerns Heard During Jamestown’s Inaugural Community Conversation

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The City of Jamestown held their inaugural Community Conversation on Thursday, primarily focusing on the municipality’s east side. Spearheaded by Principle Planner Ellen Shadle, the event is meant to engage those who live, work, visit, or have any relationship to the area.
JAMESTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Election Local#Congress#Politics#Mayville#Gop#Democrat#Republican#Wca Hospital
wnynewsnow.com

Officials Warn SNAP Recipients Of Phishing Scam

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) – The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) is warning Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients of a new phishing scam involving text messages. Officials say the text message informs SNAP recipients they’ve been “approved for $1,000” in benefits and must click a link to obtain...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wnynewsnow.com

PA Dept. of Labor and Industry: Jobs Rise 31,000 from June

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) – According to preliminary findings from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, 31,000 jobs were added throughout July. The sector with the largest one-month growth was professional and business services, which saw an increase of 11,000 jobs. The sectors with the largest 12-month gain were trade, transportation and utilities, which saw 60,500 new jobs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wnynewsnow.com

One Man Killed, Another Injured In Jamestown Drive-by Shooting

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One man was killed, another injured, in an afternoon drive-by shooting in the City of Jamestown on Friday. Police were called to the area of 850 Prendergast Avenue just before 1 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers have since identified the victim...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

James Prendergast Library Receives Donation From JHS Class Of 1970

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown High School Class of 1970 recently presented the James Prendergast Library with a $3,500 donation. The money was raised from the class’ 50th Anniversary Reunion dinner, which spawned 130 attendees. Class Reunion Committee members Michael Corey and Julie Dudgeon presented the donation to Library Director Anne Green.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New York State Releases Back to School Tips For Parents and Kids

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – As summer winds down, parents are beginning to get their kids ready to go back to school. This fall, New York is offering scam prevention and shopping tips ahead of the new school year. “Back-to-school shopping is the second largest spending event for parents, after...
EDUCATION
wnynewsnow.com

Roger Tory Peterson Institute Hosting “Bird-Day” Celebration

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Roger Tory Peterson Institute is celebrating their name sake’s 114th birthday, by throwing a celebration this weekend. The museum will be inviting patrons to join in festivities by viewing exhibits, enjoying refreshments, and listening to the performance by local band “The Probables.”
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Local Business Shows Worker Appreciation

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The owner of Jamestown Advanced Products has given back to her workers to show her appreciation for their hard work, in an effort to make working conditions more comfortable for her employees. With the factory reaching very hot and uncomfortable temperatures, Owner Wendi...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

NASCAR Driver Ross Chastain Promotes Seat Belt Use

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) – NASCAR driver Ross Chastain was in downtown Watkins Glen ast week promoting seat belt safety. Chastain was at the Schuyler County courthouse reminding people to buckle up as part of the “Protect Your Mellon” campaign. He was signing autographs and posing with race fans.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Meet Ben! Our Pet of the Week

JAMESTOWN – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. To learn more about our featured pet, watch the video above or contact the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Silver Creek Man Hurt In Late Night ATV Crash

WALNUT CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 46-year-old Silver Creek man was airlifted to ECMC Hosptal following a ATV accident in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, Silver Creek Fire Department, Chautauqua County EMS, Sunset Bay Fire Department, and Forestville Fire Department responded to the accident scene in Walnut Creek around 9 p.m. Friday.
SILVER CREEK, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Airport Celebrating 90th Anniversary

JAMESTOWN NY, (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Airport turns 90 years old this Saturday, in what officials are calling a monumental milestone for any airport. Planning for the Airport began way back in 1927, with this Saturday marking 90 years since their official opening, those with the Airport are celebrating this year with a movie and pancake breakfast.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Unsettled Weather Expected Through Tuesday

JAMESTOWN – Low pressure will provide chances for showers and thunderstorms through the early portion of the upcoming week. After some showers early Sunday morning, dryer weather will take place through the early afternoon with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Another round of showers and a few thunderstorms will arrive by the mid to late afternoon hours. A few of these thunderstorms may be on the stronger side with heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail.
JAMESTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy