HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) – According to preliminary findings from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, 31,000 jobs were added throughout July. The sector with the largest one-month growth was professional and business services, which saw an increase of 11,000 jobs. The sectors with the largest 12-month gain were trade, transportation and utilities, which saw 60,500 new jobs.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO