wnynewsnow.com
Candidates In New York’s 23 Congressional Special Election Debate
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – The two candidates running in a special election to fill the open congressional seat in Western New York faced off and spoke directly with voters during a debate on Thursday in Chautauqua County. Early voting is already underway for the NY-23 special election,...
Man Charged In Saturday Night Fight On Jamestown’s Eastside
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) –A man is accused of assaulting a person during a fight Saturday night on Jamestown’s eastside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the area of Winsor and Bush Streets just before 9 p.m. Police said they found a male victim laying...
Concerns Heard During Jamestown’s Inaugural Community Conversation
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The City of Jamestown held their inaugural Community Conversation on Thursday, primarily focusing on the municipality’s east side. Spearheaded by Principle Planner Ellen Shadle, the event is meant to engage those who live, work, visit, or have any relationship to the area.
High Risk For Wildfire Danger In New York State, Use Of Campfires Are Cautioned
ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is urging New Yorkers to practice safety when building campfires due to a High Risk for wildfires across the state. All of New York State is now at a High Risk for wildfires, meaning that...
Counsel Of Alleged Rushdie Attacker Worried About Fair Trial Chances
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Legal counsel for the man accused of trying to murder Salman Rushdie are worried at the worldwide media coverage of the attack will impact his client’s ability to receive a fair trial in Chautauqua County. The lawyer for 24-year-old Hadi Matar stressed...
Officials Warn SNAP Recipients Of Phishing Scam
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) – The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) is warning Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients of a new phishing scam involving text messages. Officials say the text message informs SNAP recipients they’ve been “approved for $1,000” in benefits and must click a link to obtain...
PA Dept. of Labor and Industry: Jobs Rise 31,000 from June
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) – According to preliminary findings from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, 31,000 jobs were added throughout July. The sector with the largest one-month growth was professional and business services, which saw an increase of 11,000 jobs. The sectors with the largest 12-month gain were trade, transportation and utilities, which saw 60,500 new jobs.
One Man Killed, Another Injured In Jamestown Drive-by Shooting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One man was killed, another injured, in an afternoon drive-by shooting in the City of Jamestown on Friday. Police were called to the area of 850 Prendergast Avenue just before 1 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers have since identified the victim...
James Prendergast Library Receives Donation From JHS Class Of 1970
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown High School Class of 1970 recently presented the James Prendergast Library with a $3,500 donation. The money was raised from the class’ 50th Anniversary Reunion dinner, which spawned 130 attendees. Class Reunion Committee members Michael Corey and Julie Dudgeon presented the donation to Library Director Anne Green.
New York State Releases Back to School Tips For Parents and Kids
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – As summer winds down, parents are beginning to get their kids ready to go back to school. This fall, New York is offering scam prevention and shopping tips ahead of the new school year. “Back-to-school shopping is the second largest spending event for parents, after...
Roger Tory Peterson Institute Hosting “Bird-Day” Celebration
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Roger Tory Peterson Institute is celebrating their name sake’s 114th birthday, by throwing a celebration this weekend. The museum will be inviting patrons to join in festivities by viewing exhibits, enjoying refreshments, and listening to the performance by local band “The Probables.”
Local Business Shows Worker Appreciation
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The owner of Jamestown Advanced Products has given back to her workers to show her appreciation for their hard work, in an effort to make working conditions more comfortable for her employees. With the factory reaching very hot and uncomfortable temperatures, Owner Wendi...
NASCAR Driver Ross Chastain Promotes Seat Belt Use
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) – NASCAR driver Ross Chastain was in downtown Watkins Glen ast week promoting seat belt safety. Chastain was at the Schuyler County courthouse reminding people to buckle up as part of the “Protect Your Mellon” campaign. He was signing autographs and posing with race fans.
Meet Ben! Our Pet of the Week
JAMESTOWN – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. To learn more about our featured pet, watch the video above or contact the...
Jamestown Man Accused Of “Assaulting” Customer With Pepper Spray In Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A 30-year-old Jamestown man is accused of pepper spraying a customer at the Lakewood Tractor Supply store. Lakewood-Busti Police announced the arrest of Alex Peru, who is accused of assaulting a male in the parking lot of the establishment on Fairmount Avenue on Thursday evening.
Silver Creek Man Hurt In Late Night ATV Crash
WALNUT CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 46-year-old Silver Creek man was airlifted to ECMC Hosptal following a ATV accident in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, Silver Creek Fire Department, Chautauqua County EMS, Sunset Bay Fire Department, and Forestville Fire Department responded to the accident scene in Walnut Creek around 9 p.m. Friday.
Jamestown Airport Celebrating 90th Anniversary
JAMESTOWN NY, (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Airport turns 90 years old this Saturday, in what officials are calling a monumental milestone for any airport. Planning for the Airport began way back in 1927, with this Saturday marking 90 years since their official opening, those with the Airport are celebrating this year with a movie and pancake breakfast.
Unsettled Weather Expected Through Tuesday
JAMESTOWN – Low pressure will provide chances for showers and thunderstorms through the early portion of the upcoming week. After some showers early Sunday morning, dryer weather will take place through the early afternoon with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Another round of showers and a few thunderstorms will arrive by the mid to late afternoon hours. A few of these thunderstorms may be on the stronger side with heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail.
