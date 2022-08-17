ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Fayetteville’s Delamar pledges to Diamond Razorbacks

BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON Fayetteville sophomore three-sport star Jaison Delamar had two big decisions to make regarding his collegiate future and once he made the first, the second one was easy. Delamar (5-10, 190), a 2025 prospect, committed to Arkansas baseball program on Saturday after deciding his future was destined for the diamond instead of […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Kendal Briles Hunts For QBs While in Van on Road

FAYETTEVILLE — When Kendal Briles hits the recruiting trail trying to find quarterbacks and some other playmakers on offense he prefers to do it in a van. Briles, Arkansas’ offensive coordinator, talked about the spring evaluation period when the coaches were finally allowed out. The past two years they were prevented from going out in the spring due to COVID protocols in place with the NCAA.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas WR, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal

Arkansas is seeing a wide receiver enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report. Jaquayln Crawford will look to play elsewhere, per On3’s Matt Zenitz. If Crawford follows through with transferring out, he will be headed to the third team of his career. He joined the Razorbacks in 2020 after transferring from Oklahoma.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
swark.today

100 Watermelons to be trucked from Hope to Arkansas Razorback football team

Around Saturday lunchtime, after scrimmaging in the Fayetteville sun, the Arkansas Razorbacks will be served a taste of Hope. For 22 years in a row, citizens of Hope have been sending a shipment of homegrown watermelons to the Hogs. This year is no different and the same man is in charge of bringing this year’s shipment, nicely chilled, up to the Hill, Dave Johnson.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwood, AR
Sports
City
El Dorado, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Greenwood, AR
City
Fayetteville, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas breaks out the boxing gloves

BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON One year after putting on blinders, Arkansas defensive backs sported boxing gloves during Thursday’s 12th of 25 scheduled preseason practices. It’s all about becoming a better overall defender according to Razorback defensive coordinator Barry Odom, now in his third season in Fayetteville. “It’s just an emphasis that we feel like we […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sports#Bulldogs
nwahomepage.com

Bleacher Report Has Tide on Upset Alert Against Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Bleacher Report has released its games that qualify for biggest “Upset Watch” in 2022 with the Razorbacks one of them. Bleacher Report picked the Oct. 1 game in Razorback Stadium that has Alabama coming to Fayetteville to face the Razorbacks. Arkansas’ last win in this series was Saturday, Sept. 23, in the same stadium with the Hogs escaping with a 24-23 two-overtime thriller.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Disc golf, Duck Day 2022

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. The live music keeps rolling at Railyard Live in Rogers this weekend. First up, tonight you can catch music from Her Set Her Sound – a group committed to amplifying “her” on and off the stage. You can expect beats from DJ Dribblz and DJ Susie Q among others.
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Forecasting Our Future: Arkansas summers could be getting hotter

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new study shows the extreme heat could be the result of an emerging “heat belt” across parts of the country and here in Arkansas. The 121-page national risk assessment on hazardous heat released by the First Street Foundation says that the unusual heat we’ve been experiencing this summer – could soon become the norm.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Williams
Person
Casey Dick
fayettevilleflyer.com

New hires and promotions in Northwest Arkansas

The following people were recently hired or promoted in Northwest Arkansas. To add an employee to an upcoming list of new hires and promotions, email us at [email protected]. Announcements should be limited to a few paragraphs and be accompanied by a photograph. Tory Gaddy, University of Arkansas. Tory Gaddy...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Black-Owned NWA hosting NW Arkansas Business Expo

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — August is National Black-Owned Business Month! The purpose of this month is to highlight and focus on the needs of Black-owned businesses in the US. Black-Owned NWA and Blackground Agency are celebrating by hosting a business expo where attendees can support local Black-owned businesses by engaging with and purchasing their products/services.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

One man shot and killed in Poteau Saturday morning

POTEAU, Okla. — A 39-year-old man was shot and killed in Poteau Saturday morning, according to Poteau police. Assistant Chief Greg Russell said around 2:45 Saturday morning, officers were called to the 300 block of Carter Street for reports of a man who had been shot. When officers got...
POTEAU, OK
nwahomepage.com

Symphony of NWA talks upcoming concert season

The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas has announced their exciting 2022-23 season concert lineup, which includes a show at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville that will kick off later this fall. Watch as we visit with executive director Riley Nicholson and a couple of members of the orchestra to learn about...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy