ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘High Heat’ On Netflix, A Telenovela Where A Man Becomes A Firefighter To Get Revenge On His Brother

By Joel Keller
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

While High Heat isn’t the kind of telenovela that we may be used to seeing here, with romantic comedy and lots of twists joined with moments of high drama, it’s still pure soapy cheese to us, and that’s just fine. It’s got the twists and interconnecting plots, and lots of abtastic guys who have somehow misplaced their shirts. What else do you want from a telenovela?

HIGH HEAT: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

Opening Shot: Through some smoke, a shirtless firefighter saunters towards a photographer.

The Gist: In the middle of the photo shoot, an alarm goes off. It’s one of the first days on the job for Pancho Quiroga (Iván Amozurrutia), and he thinks back to someone telling him that he should infiltrate the Raul Padilla Arellano fire station in order to get revenge on the murder of his twin brother Daniel (Mauricio Hénao). The call is at an office building, and the woman he saves from the fire tells Pancho that she knows him, and that she also wants revenge for Daniel’s death.

Months earlier, waking up with the visions of a fire that affected him and Daniel when they were toddlers, Pancho goes about his day, wondering why Daniel always has his nose in his laptop, investigating a 25-year-old arson case. In the meantime, the captain of the Arellano station is having a rough morning, pretty much finding fault with all of his firefighters. He’s gotten a note from an old friend, Ricardo Urzúa (Eduardo Capetillo), who is about to be released from a 25-year prison sentence in Texas, and it seems that the two of them were in on a very serious crime in Mexico City before Ricardo went to prison.

When Daniel’s body is found in the woods, a distraught Pancho is pulled to the side by Daniel’s boss at the newspaper where he worked; he had Daniel work on the story about the fire chief’s link to Ricardo, and urges Pancho to infiltrate the station as a firefighter in order to get answers. Later, as he visits the station and runs into Olivia (Esmeralda Pimentel), the station’s lone female firefighter and a sexy patron of the strip club where he works, he sees Daniel’s boss drive off with the fire captain. That lead literally blows up, though, when the two of them die in a car explosion after Daniel follows them to a warehouse. One piece of info he does have is that Ricardo is his and Daniel’s father, though he refuses to believe it.

At that point, Pancho decides to do exactly what Daniel’s boss told him to do and looks to join the fire station under an assumed name. But there’s someone who knows all about the twins, and is keeping track of Pancho’s movements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uEMGQ_0hKsfcm500
Photo: Netflix

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? Cross Station 19 or Chicago Fire with a dramatic telenovela, and you’ve got High Heat (original title: Donde hubo fuego).

Our Take: Created by José Ignacio Valenzuela, High Heat has so many instances of interconnectedness and surprise plot twists in just the first episode, that it’s almost tough to keep track. The music is pulsating and dramatic at almost all times. The acting, by pretty much the entire cast, is elevated and melodramatic. The budget isn’t exactly high. It all makes for an hour of that grabs your attention, even if it doesn’t make a lasting imprint on the viewer after the episode is over.

One of the reasons is because it’s just as concerned with beefcake — and a small amount of cheesecake — than plot twists. Amozurrutia spends half the episode with his shirt off, and he seems to have more than enough time to flirt with Olivia, before he knows she’s a firefighter, as the story goes along. There are plenty of scenes where we also see bare male behinds, mostly showering.

It does feel like that, as Pancho gets deeper in the woods at the fire station, and Ricardo, who was a firefighter before going away for arson and other crimes, somehow manages to weasel his way into the station, as well, the story will take over for the beefcake. Then again, we’re not so sure. The steamy stuff helps define the telenovela style; we just hope that it’s not a device that’s used in place of actual character or story development.

Sex and Skin: Lots of bare male butts, as we mentioned.

Parting Shot: The mystery person who is tracking Pedro sets a photo of him on fire.

Sleeper Star: Esmeralda Pimentel has a bigger role to play as Olivia than the first episode indicates; otherwise, the show’s writers wouldn’t keep throwing Olivia and Pancho together so many times.

Most Pilot-y Line: “I don’t fuck with strangers,” Olivia tells Pancho outside the strip club. “You just like to see them naked,” he retorts. Oof.

Our Call: STREAM IT. A lot of High Heat made us cringe, or at least long for a show with a higher budget. But it’s definitely in the wheelhouse for people who like non-romantic telenovelas, with lots of plot twists and shirtless guys with eight-packs.

Joel Keller (@joelkeller) writes about food, entertainment, parenting and tech, but he doesn’t kid himself: he’s a TV junkie. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, Salon, RollingStone.com, VanityFair.com, Fast Company and elsewhere.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch

Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
TV SERIES
LADbible

People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The List

Who Switched Steffy's DNA Baby Daddy Results On The Bold And The Beautiful?

Since "The Bold and the Beautiful" teased Steffy and Finn's epic reunion after so many outside sources coming between them, they have more than delivered. Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) suffered a near-death experience at the hands of his birth mother and criminal mastermind Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), reports Soaps.com. Finn's shooting was unintentional and broke her, but that did little to stop Sheila's reign of terror as she attempted to silence her real target, his wife.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Esmeralda Pimentel
Person
Eduardo Capetillo
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mary Duncan

Man enraged at fiancée for cheating but was shocked when her secret was revealed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When one of my best friends got engaged, a guy named Danny that I’ve known since high school, I tried my best to be happy for him. Danny was the kind of guy who never wanted to be single. He would go from girlfriend to girlfriend, often with disastrous results, and never pause to take a breath.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla

Amid the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans are threatening to boycott the highly anticipated film for one main reason. Marvel dropped a teaser of the Black Panther sequel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and got fans talking. The trailer sparked a few queries surrounding the recasting of late actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther.)
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy