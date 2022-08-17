Read full article on original website
Related
Kristi Noem’s Education Reform Branded a ‘Whitewashed Lie’
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is getting a failing grade from education experts and Native Americans who are accusing her of politicizing what is being taught in the state’s schools.Noem, who is running for re-election while also touring the country to promote her availability for the 2024 Republican ticket, has released a set of social studies standards that would be used to craft lesson plans in South Dakota classrooms.The state will pay up to $200,000 to William Morrisey to help shape these standards and select committee members to prepare them. Morrisey is a former professor of politics at Hillsdale College—a...
KELOLAND TV
Correctional pay increase a big first step, says SDSEO
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On August 18, Governor Kristi Noem announced a pay increase for South Dakota state correctional security officers, bringing starting pay up to $23.50/hour. Raises will also be given to existing officers, up to $28/hour. While there is still much to be done in terms...
KELOLAND TV
Noem increases pay for correctional officers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Correctional security officers in South Dakota will now have a starting pay of $23.50, Governor Kristi Noem announced Thursday. The wage increase comes one year after a reckoning in the Department of Corrections (DOC) that has seen a change in leadership following allegations of sexual harassment, low pay and nepotism. During the 2022 budget address, Noem pledged millions of dollars to fix issues within the DOC.
wnax.com
SD Democratic Governor Candidate Jamie Smith at Farm Bill Forum
Among those in the audience for the Farm Bill Forum at Dakotafest yesterday (Wednesday) was democratic Governor Candidate Jamie Smith…. Smith says he heard about a lot of possibilities of partnerships with ag producers….. Smith says connecting the farm bill with nutrition programs is an example of good...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Still Shutting out Local Press, Breaking Gubernatorial Tradition of Openness
KELO-TV notes that the Noem Administration continues to distinguish itself in shutting out the local press. Angela Kennecke, one of KELO-TV’s most experienced and respected reporters, has had trouble getting interviews with state officials since 2020. Yesterday Kennecke tweeted that she apparently remains in the Governor’s doghouse:. Long-time...
Black Hills Pioneer
New poll: Majority of South Dakotans oppose total ban on abortion
Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles based on a July 2022 statewide poll conducted by South Dakota News Watch and the Chiesman Center for Democracy at the University of South Dakota, and is the latest segment in the ongoing “South Dakota Matters” series of polls and panel discussions hosted by News Watch.
sdpb.org
55 South Dakotans become U.S. citizens in naturalization ceremony
Fifty-five South Dakotans became U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony Friday at the Sioux Falls Washington Pavilion. Aspiring U.S. citizens must pass exams in English and civics, complete an interview and swear the Oath of Allegiance. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Charles Nail administered the oath at the ceremony. “We smile with,...
Washington Examiner
South Dakota correctional officers getting pay raises
(The Center Square) - The starting salary for South Dakota correctional officers will increase from $20 an hour to $23.50 an hour beginning immediately, Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday. “These permanent pay increases will assist us with recruiting and retaining quality correctional security officers,” Noem said in a news release....
RELATED PEOPLE
KELOLAND TV
Board of Education Standards meeting postponed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota Board of Education virtual meeting scheduled for Monday has been postponed. The meeting would have included a public hearing to consider adoption and amendment of proposed rules which would have “prohibited the adoption of content standards that promote inherently divisive concepts.”
Are There More Cows Than People In South Dakota?
I assume that most people, when they wake up in the morning, immediately ask themselves three questions. Well, you'll have to find out the answer's to those first two questions yourself. But that third one? Great news...I have the answer for ya!. The days of the cow when I was...
KELOLAND TV
Why should you care if nursing homes close?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has lost at least five nursing homes this year. More are likely to close in the coming months. That could mean that grandpa or dad needs to move to another nursing home that may be 20 miles or more from his existing facility. Or it could mean that grandma can get older in a community she’s called home for 80 years.
Verdict is in already in almost all judge contests in Minnesota
The Nov. 8 ballots in Minnesota will be crowded with candidates for governor, attorney general, Congress, the Legislature and county offices. One thing they won’t have in nearly the entire state: a contested race for judge. There are two Supreme Court seats on the ballot, 10 for the Court of Appeals and 94 for District Court. In only one race — a District Court race in Shakopee — is there more than a single choice for voters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Retired teacher concerned about social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime South Dakota social studies teacher, who’s now retired, is raising concerns over the new social studies content standards proposed by the South Dakota Board of Education. Becky Kelley, who taught for 38 years, says the proposal places too much emphasis on...
KELOLAND TV
Oregon man sentenced on conspiracy charges in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Wilsonville, Oregon man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, according to U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell. Leonardo Vazquez, Jr., a 22-year-old, was indicted in March of 2021, and his sentence was handed...
1380kcim.com
Iowa AG Ends Three Companies’ Attempts To Purchase Iowans’ Land Through Mail Solicitations
The Iowa Attorney General’s Office announced earlier this week they have ended three companies’ attempts to purchase land from Iowans at well-below market rates. Beginning in late 2021, state officials started receiving complaints of landowners receiving unsolicited purchase agreements from CRT Acres, Land Acquisitions, and Westward Land Holdings trying to trick owners into selling land for a fraction of its value. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and his staff alleged these companies violated the Consumer Fraud Act and were participating in “unfair conduct.” The company owners deny any wrongdoing but have agreed to cease solicitations for agricultural land purchases in Iowa. Miller says, “Our agreements ensure these companies will not be taking rural Iowans’ family farms from them for pennies on the dollar. Additionally, this action sends a clear message to others who target older Iowans with deception and fraud: your type of business practices are not welcome here.” Fortunately, it does not appear any land purchases were completed. However, any existing purchase agreements will not be completed under the agreement.
The 10 Best Towns to Buy a Home in South Dakota Right Now
Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look. According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Harrisburg superintendent concerned over civics standards
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota school administrators are starting to speak out against the proposed changes to social studies standards announced this week by the Department of Education. The draft standards, created by a 15-member commission, include a stated goal that history and civics instructions should be free...
KELOLAND TV
Transgender kids can play girls sports in Utah after ruling
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Transgender girls in Utah will be given the opportunity to participate in girls’ sports as the school year begins, after a judge on Friday reversed a ban pending legal challenges from parents. Instead of an outright ban, transgender girls will now be sent...
York News-Times
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Nebraska
Take a look at which counties have the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Nebraska using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
The deal reportedly involves Bemidji and two lakes to be named later.
Comments / 0