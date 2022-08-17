ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Mysterious E. coli outbreak sickens dozens in Ohio, Michigan; CDC investigating

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
Health officials are working to figure out the source an E. coli outbreak that has sickened dozens of people in Ohio and Michigan.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Wednesday that 29 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157.

According to the CDC, 14 people in Ohio and 15 people in Michigan have been infected. Nine people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

The CDC said that it is working with public health and regulatory officials in Ohio and Michigan to identify what is behind the outbreak. They are using different types of data to identify the food source, and the investigation is ongoing.

If a food item is identified, the CDC said investigators will issue advice for people and businesses.

Anyone who is sick with E. coli symptoms are urged to report their illnesses to their local or state health department.

guest
3d ago

Where is quality control at these days to make sure things are safe before shipping them out

